Daily News- March 9, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers match last season’s win total with 132-129 overtime victory against San Antonio Spurs

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are learning how to close games.

One night after stunning the Denver Nuggets and making clutch plays in the fourth quarter, the Cavs did the same Sunday against San Antonio, coming away with a second overtime win against the Spurs this season, 132-129, while capping this homestand with a second straight victory.

“It just means that we can. I think that’s the biggest thing, the belief in what you can accomplish,” Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We’ve shown that we can put together some really good stretches against some really good teams. We’ve played some tough teams since we’ve been here at home, well-coached teams, talented teams, and we were able to find a way. It lets you know and it gives you that confidence that you are capable of winning and winning tight games.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

J.B. Bickerstaff has Cleveland Cavaliers believing once again, envisioning brighter future

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- How do you build a winning culture when the losses continue to pile up? How do you get a disheartened team to believe once again?

That was J.B. Bickerstaff’s task when he took over for departed coach John Beilein. And, suddenly, Bickerstaff’s doing just that.

The evidence goes far beyond the 5-5 record with him as head coach. There are certainly some factors that play into those five wins. Andre Drummond’s arrival at the trade deadline helped. He’s a two-time All-Star and one of the most accomplished players on the roster. The Cavs added him for two guys who weren’t in the customary rotation. A lighter schedule -- getting to play the crummy Washington Wizards, short-handed Miami Heat at home and the Philadelphia 76ers without Ben Simmons, and then Joel Embiid -- did as well. In the last two wins, rookie Darius Garland was absent, replaced in the late-game lineup by steady veteran Matthew Dellavedova who conducts the offense in a way the youngster can’t -- and doesn’t -- at this stage of his career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Work Overtime to Sweep Spurs

Author: JoeGabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

A different Cavaliers team has emerged after the All-Star Break. And this weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse they served notice to the Western Conference.

One night after completing the season sweep of the Nuggets, the Wine & Gold did the same thing to the Spurs – holding on in overtime for the 132-129 win to sweep the season series with San Antonio for the first time since 2008-09.

Historically speaking, four Cavaliers notched double-doubles for the first time since 1990 – as Andre Drummond returned to the lineup and Matthew Dellavedova continued his late-season renaissance. Kevin Love overcame a rough shooting night to double-up and Larry Nance Jr. came off the bench firing. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

