Cavs Hold 5th Best Odds in NBA Draft Lottery

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 – Six ties among teams with identical regular-season records were broken today through random drawings to determine the order of selection for NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm.

The drawings were conducted by NBA Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The tiebreaker process was overseen by Marc Dieli, a representative from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young.

The results of the drawings:

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-50) won a tiebreaker with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Chicago Bulls (31-41) won a tiebreaker with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Sacramento and New Orleans, respectively.

The Charlotte Hornets (33-39) won a tiebreaker with the San Antonio Spurs.

The New York Knicks (41-31) won a tiebreaker with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Dallas Mavericks (42-30) won a tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Los Angeles and Portland, respectively.

The LA Clippers (47-25) won a tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets.

The Cavaliers hold the 5th best odds in securing the 1st overall pick with a probability of 11.5%.

NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm will be held on Tuesday, June 22 and air live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will take place on Thursday, July 29.