Tournament Tales ...

with Lamar Stevens

Cavs Junkyard Dog Recalls His Big NIT Run with Penn State

If you’re a hoops fan worth your salt, this time of year is sheer paradise. The NCAA and NIT Tournaments are raging, and as we know, the NBA season is getting down to the nitty-gritty, with just a handful of games remaining in the postseason push.

The Cavaliers – who hit the road for a huge matchup on Thursday night in Toronto – obviously have had plenty of players who’ve experienced the extreme highs and lows of tournament time – including players and coaches who’ve made it to One Shining Moment.

But the NCAA Champion isn’t the only team to finish its college season cutting down the nets. The NIT Tournament has existed since before World War II and some huge programs and legendary players have competed in the 32-team clash which wraps up annually at Madison Square Garden.

Lamar Stevens – the Wine & Gold’s junkyard dog – was the hero of the 2018 NIT tourney, leading his Nittany Lions straight to the title as a sophomore, earning M.O.P. honors in the process.

During that Tournament run, Penn State won its first three games on the road – dropping Temple and top-seeded Notre Dame before traveling to Marquette, where Stevens scored a game-high 30 points, a school NIT single-game record.

Stevens dropped 17 points on Mississippi State in the semi-final contest and then erupted for a game-high 28 points in the Championship game, going 11-for-15 from the floor and canning four triples in the win over Utah.

Overall, the Philly native tallied 96 points over Penn State’s five-game run, averaging 19.2 points and being named the Tourney’s Most Outstanding Player at its completion.

Before the Cavaliers departed for Thursday’s big contest in Toronto, Cavs.com sat down with the Wine & Gold’s sophomore swingman to talk about his stellar sophomore run as we tip off this spring’s Tournament Tales …

Lamar Stevens averaged 19.2 points per in Penn State's five-game run to the 2018 NIT Championship. Photo by Andy Lyons/via Getty Images

Is there a moment that you have to recalibrate expectations after not reaching the NCAA Tournament and gear up for the NIT?

Lamar Stevens: For me personally, it’s just my competitive spirit. And I think, that year, it was just the team’s competitive spirit.

We weren’t happy that we were there, but if we were going to be there, we were going to show everybody why we belonged in the NCAA Tournament.

We took that kind of personally. And I think that’s what motivated us to have that run.

What’s unique about the Big 10 as a basketball conference?

Stevens: I think it’s probably the most physical conference in the country. Each night you’re going against extremely physical NBA prospects.

It has great coaching, great environments on the road. But if you want to describe the Big 10, I’d say tough and physical. It’s a versatile conference, always has tough point guards. And guys with great size. Some really good bigs – some who won’t get an NBA opportunity but who are still 7-3.

You see a little bit of everything in the Big 10.

Do you think Big 10 hoops better prepares you for the NBA?

Stevens: No doubt.

You’re playing against grown men, strong men. You have to be physical in that league to compete.

What was the experience like, playing in Madison Square Garden in the Tournament’s later stages?

Stevens: It was amazing, playing in ‘the Mecca’ – something I’ve watched growing up my whole life.

And then, being from Philly, just hearing so much about it, and being able to compete for a Championship in there with my family and friends watching, it was an incredible experience. Such a great environment.

‘We’re here now, we want to win. We’ve traveled this far, and we got this far together. So, let’s win it. Let’s rise to the occasion.’

You personally got better as the Tournament wore on. What was your mindset that year?

Stevens: I was trying to rise to the occasion. Each game had a little more meaning to it.

That first game, there’s a little disappointment, but you still have something to prove. You’re still trying to get over that feeling of disappointment.

And then, when you get a little farther into it, you’re like: ‘We’re here now, we want to win. We’ve traveled this far, and we got this far together. So, let’s win it. Let’s rise to the occasion.’

And I did what I needed to do to help my team win.

What did that Tournament run do for you heading into the final two years of your career at Penn State?

Stevens: It definitely gave me the confidence, and it propelled my career at Penn State.

It showed me what I was ready for, and the step that I was ready to take. With Tony (Carr) leaving for the draft, it was something I was ready for. And it was something that propelled my career.

You’re in another ‘tournament’ run here as a pro with the Cavaliers. How has your sophomore season unfolded so far?

Stevens: It’s been amazing, man. I’m living my dream. Through all the ups and downs, I remind myself that I’m living my dream – and I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.

It’s been fun going through this with this group of guys. We have a great group of guys. We just stick together, and we keep fighting. And that’s all you can ask is to have a bunch of guys who all want the same thing.

And I’ve learned a lot. It’s my first 82-game season with travel, with fans. So, it’s really been incredible so far and I want to keep it rolling.

How much have you enjoyed being the squad’s ‘junkyard dog’ and all that’s come with it?

Stevens: It’s definitely really cool!

And it’s not something I take lightly. I have such huge respect for the guys on my team and the coaching staff. And for them to allow me to put my imprint a little bit on the team, it’s something I don’t take lightly.

I was undrafted. I was on a two-way. So, for me to have just that little impact, it means a lot to me.