Tournament Tales ...

with Nik Stauskas



Cavaliers Combo Guard Looks Back on His Fantastic Freshman Class in Ann Arbor



It’s not like we’re trying to rub Ohio State fans’ rhubarb. If the Cavaliers had a former Buckeye, we’d be glad to feature their Tournament Tale. But after talking to Brandon Knight about outing Ohio State in 2011 a couple weeks ago, this week we take a look at the amazing run by That Team Up North – the 2013 Michigan Wolverines, led by a group that included that year’s national player of the year, Trey Burke, along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Glen Robinson III, Mitch McGary, Caris LeVert and Cavaliers combo-guard Nik Stauskas. Nearly 20 years earlier, Michigan’s Fab Five had taken the college basketball world by storm, and Stauskas’ incoming class – including McGary, Robinson and LeVert – were determined to make just as much noise. And they did just that. Running off 11 straight wins to start the season, taking a 20-1 mark in to February and entering the NCAA Tournament as the youngest squad in the field. Michigan fell to Wisconsin in the Big Ten quarterfinals, but crushed both South Dakota State and VCU in Auburn Hills to start the Tourney. In the Sweet 16, the Wolverines mounted an amazing late comeback, topping Kansas in overtime at The Palace in Dallas. In the Elite 8, also at Cowboys Stadium, Stauskas drilled six three-pointers as Michigan throttled Florida to reach the Final Four. In that matchup against Michael Carter-Williams’ Syracuse Orangemen, the Wolverines gutted out a tough win against Jim Boeheim’s infamous zone defense. But the clock struck midnight in the Championship game – falling to Rick Pitino’s red-hot Louisville squad in the Georgia Dome. In today’s installment of "Tournament Tales", Nik Stauskas recalls the Maize and Blue’s miraculous run that almost saw a group of feisty freshman bust everyone’s brackets …

Stauskas was part of a prolific Michigan freshman class in 2013.

Photo by Andy Lyons/via Getty Images

Coming out of Canada, why did you choose Michigan?

Nik Stauskas: They were one of the first schools to seriously recruit me, so I had a good relationship with them, early on.

And I knew I'd have a good opportunity to play right away. Both of their two best guards were seniors and they were graduating the year before, so I knew there was going to some minutes opening up.

Plus, I looked at the roster and I thought we were going to have a really good team with lot of guys you could see one day playing the NBA.

I thought we're going to have a chance to go far and I'm going to have a chance to be a part of it. So for me, it was just a no-brainer.

Was your incoming freshman class determined to match what the Fab Five had done?

Stauskas: We tried to get a little inspiration from them. But obviously they wrote their own history and it was pretty special.

So we were just trying to do Michigan proud and make a name for ourselves.

Did any part of that team’s scandal affect your team?

Stauskas: No, not at all.

Like, I remember the Fab Five documentary came out, I think, in my junior year of high school, and as I was committing to Michigan. I saw that and just realized what they went through and everything they did.

But it didn't affect us at all. We just looked at it more like inspiration – just like the people that came before us and wanting to make them proud.

We always hear about North Carolina alumni hanging around. Did any of those guys make an appearance?

Stauskas: Actually, Jimmy King was around lot.

We'd see Jimmy around all the time, and when we made it to the Final Four, everyone from the Fab Five except Chris Webber came back.

They were in our locker room, supporting us, talking to us. It was cool having Jalen and Juwan Howard and Jimmy King. It was good to have them all there.

Does coming out of the Big Ten help prepare players better for the physicality of the NBA?

Stauskas: Well, I just feel like the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in college basketball overall.

I mean, year after year, there's always going to be Michigan State. Purdue's always pretty good. Wisconsin's always pretty good. Indiana had its years where it was really good.

I mean they have really good teams, they're able to recruit really good players.

I just feel like when you go to the Big Ten, you get a chance to play against some of the best players that aren't playing professionally at that time.

Noticed that you didn’t mention Ohio State …

Stauskas: (laughs) Ohio State is sometimes OK.

When it comes to big-time college coaches, John Beilein really flies under the radar. What makes him special?

Stauskas: Just his attention to detail. He just watches so much film.

I remember being there and re-watching all of our practices – like after we finished practice, we'd go in the film room and break down the whole practice.

So, it was time consuming at the time and sometimes it was a little bit boring, but through doing that, you get such a deeper understanding of his offense and what he's trying to do, when to make the right reads and all those different things.

And I think, over time, you just buy into that constant studying and that constant learning and just being willing to grow. And I think that's going to help you in the long run.

"When you’re in that rhythm everything just flows and all that hard work and all those hours you put in come to life – and your body just takes over." Nik Stauskas, on the feeling of being hot from long-range

You had so many big names on that team, led by Trey Burke. Was he the alpha dog, and what were the personalities like on that team?

Stauskas: Trey was actually very quiet. Tim Hardaway was more of the serious, vocal leader. That's just Tim's personality. And Mitch loved to goof around.

We had a lot of guys who liked to goof around. But the rest of us, we looked to Tim and Trey that freshman year and just tried to follow their lead.

The Tournament starts with Michigan playing its first two games right in Auburn Hills. What was that like?

Stauskas: Like two home games.

I think we won both games quite easily. It was no surprise that the whole crowd was all yellow for our game. So it was it was definitely fun for us to be able to play in that home atmosphere.

What was the atmosphere like in Cowboys Stadium for the Sweet 16?

Stauskas: It was crazy – the largest arena I've ever played in. The court feels so small -- like just looking at the whole arena, the court is one tiny piece of the arena.

And that first game against Kansas, with how many fans that were there, the place was packed. And we're all a bunch of 18- and 19-year-olds.

It was a crazy, crazy atmosphere.

What’s going through your mind as a freshman?

Stauskas: It's all so new at that time. You're, like, living a different life that you dreamed about your whole life, you wanted that experience your whole life -- and now it's here.

And you look around and you're like: 'There's 50,000 people here.' And it's just surreal.

All you can do is try to embrace it and use that energy and adrenaline to your advantage and just play as hard as you can.

Your first big win of the Tournament is the big comeback over Kansas.

Stauskas: It was crazy just because we were losing the whole game; there was never really a point in the game where we had control.

We were down 10 with three minutes left and then just when we needed it most and our backs were against the wall we made a push late in the game and then Trey hit that shot to send it to overtime.

And then once we got to overtime, we just had the momentum and we took advantage of it.

All the three-pointers you drilled against Florida came from almost the same spot. Were you just feeling that spot that day?

Stauskas: Yeah, a lot of them were left wing corner threes.

I think at the time I had recently just gone through a slump for a couple of games where I wasn’t shooting poorly but I just wasn’t myself.

That game, I got an open look on the first possession and I just knocked it down. And once it went in, I was like: ‘OK I'm feeling it today.’

So I started 6-for-6 from three and the rest is history.

I had such a great feeling in that game, just being locked in and then also realizing that it was for an opportunity to go to the Final Four. So every basket meant that much more, knowing we’re that much closer to sealing this thing.

We took a 13-0 lead and never looked back.

When you’re that hot from long-range, it’s been described as the rim looking big. How would you describe that feeling?

Stauskas: To be honest, I've never had that feeling like the rim is big.

You’re really just in a zone where you forget about everything else. When you’re going through each shot and each play, you’re truly in the moment. You’re just reacting to what’s in front of you. And I think that’s the ultimate state of awareness that you can experience in a game.

You’re not thinking about past shots or what could possibly happen afterward, it’s just: ‘What am I gonna do this next second?’

When you’re in that rhythm everything just flows and all that hard work and all those hours you put in come to life – and your body just takes over.

After dropping Syracuse, the run finally ends with Louisville. How difficult was that end, even as a freshman?

Stauskas: Well, Louisville was a great team. But we had a big lead with around three or four minutes to go in the first half – I think we were up 11 or 12. And Luke Hancock went for four straight three-pointers to close out the first half, and it was just a complete momentum change.

The second half started and they just kept working off that momentum. And there were a couple of questionable calls down the stretch as well.

It was a tough ending, but an incredible run and something I’ll never forget. Unfortunately, we couldn't pull it off.