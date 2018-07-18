2018 Summer League Wrap-Up

Wine & Gold's Young Guns Make a Statement in Vegas
by Joe Gabriele
Cavs.com Managing Editor
Posted: Jul 18, 2018


2018 Summer League Wrap-Up

Wine & Gold's Young Guns Make a Statement in Vegas

by Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG)
7/18/18 | Cavs.com


On Tuesday night in Vegas, one night after dropping Cleveland in a double-overtime thriller, the Lakers were defeated by Portland in the NBA Summer League Championship, flipping the title game results from one season ago.

But let’s be honest – (and not even homers): Had Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic played in the final two games, it’d be the Wine & Gold lugging that bulbous golden dome back to Cleveland.

Either way, James Posey’s squad returns home with a 5-2 mark and, much more importantly, the Cavaliers come home knowing that they have the right pieces moving forward. In at least three different games, Cleveland had the best player on the floor – and it was three different players: Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic.

With that in mind, let’s wrap up the Cavaliers’ two-week run in the desert as the NBA essentially goes into mini-hibernation mode until guys start trickling into the gym around mid-August …

Ante Zizic averaged 20.5 points and 12.5 boards in two Summer League showings.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

1. Bullish Market -- Look, nobody’s complaining about the last four years. But it’s been awhile since Cavalier fans have been excited about a high first round pick. Andrew Wiggins wasn’t around long enough to get attached in 2014, Dion Waiters was kind of an unknown in 2012 and Anthony Bennett in 2013, well …

This summer, Collin Sexton – the No. 8 overall pick – almost stole the show in Vegas and was named to the All-NBA Summer League First Team, joining the Bulls’ Wendell Carter Jr., Bucks’ Christian Wood, Lakers’ Josh Hart and Knicks’ Kevin Knox. The only undrafted guy on that list is Wood (although the former Runnin’ Rebel got some juice from the home crowd). Hart, who played three seasons at Villanova, dropped 37 points on Cleveland in their Semifinal matchup.

The Young Bull played in all seven contests and gained confidence with each passing one – averaging 19.6 points on 43 percent shooting, adding 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists per.

Sexton looked comfortable running the team, played well off the ball with Scoochie Smith, was fearless getting to the rim and finished well with both hands when he did. The moment never seemed too big for him. In fact, one of the most memorable images from his Summer League run was when he squared off against Josh Hart in the closing moments of Monday’s wild Semifinal.

In the opener against Washington, Sexton – who was able to face off against true NBA competition like Hart and fellow rook, Aaron Holiday – looked like he was lost in traffic. By Monday’s meeting with the Lakers, he was already in the fast lane. He wanted the ball and the Cavs wanted him to have it. The competition’s about to get stiffer for the 19-year-old, but it’s hard to imagine him backing down for any of it.

2. Return of the Cedi -- While most of the Summer League squad was busy shaking off some rust to start the two-week run – (some more than others) – Cedi Osman had already been playing high-level competitive ball between the Finals and Las Vegas.

Osman had a strong two-game run with Turkey in the FIBA European Qualifiers, topping the 20-point mark in both wins and doubling up with 20 points and 11 boards in a blowout over Sweden. Osman got some decent run as a rookie last year, getting 61 appearances and 12 starts before getting squeezed out of the rotation in the Playoffs.

Cedi looks determined to take the reigns as a sophomore. He was confident and aggressive. He doubled-up with 15 points and 10 boards in Cleveland’s opening night win over Washington, adding three assists, a game-high four steals and a blocked shot. In a win over Indian two games later, Osman was easily the best player on the floor – finishing with a game-high 25 points, going 9-of-18 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding six boards, six assists and a block.

Summer League is a perfect proving ground for guys like Osman who are looking to make the next step. With his four performances over the offseason, Cedi should come to Camp ready to roll.

3. From A to Z -- On and off the floor, nobody on the Wine & Gold had a more interesting Summer League run than Ante Zizic. Successful and short – and interesting.

Off the floor, Zizic went right from dropping 25 points and 11 boards (on 11-for-14 shooting) against the Bulls to see his friend and fellow Croat, Stipe Miocic, attempt to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier at the T-Mobile Arena. Two days later, as the Croatian National Team advanced over Russia in the 2018 World Cup, Big Z was on a plane back to Europe to watch them take on France in the Championship.

And while Zizic went 0-for-Croatia in his two off-the-court endeavors, he was a beast on the floor – averaging 20.5 points and 12.5 boards in his two appearances, going 19-of-30 from the floor in the process.

Like Osman, Big Z expects an uptick in playing time this season, and there’s nothing about his performance last year – connecting on 73 percent of his shots in 32 appearances – or over the summer that should stand in the former No. 23 overall pick’s way.

If the Cavaliers went into Summer League hoping for some of their future building blocks to assert themselves – they just hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.

Cavs.com

4. The Contenders -- Easily the most intriguing player from Cleveland’s Summer League squad is Billy Preston – who the Wine & Gold wisely inked to a two-way deal at the invitational’s outset. One look at the former McDonald’s All-American is all one needs to see that he’s oozing with NBA potential – and he’ll have plenty of time to develop in Canton.

Preston played three games with BC Igokea of the Adriatic League between high school and his first Summer League appearance in the opener against Washington – and it showed. At times he looked rushed. At others, he was plodding in the post. But he improved throughout the week – gradually getting used to the speed of the game.

Preston notched double-figures in each of Cleveland’s last four games and showed glimpses of his untapped potential.

John Holland, the Wine & Gold’s two-way player from last season, bounced back from a rough start to Vegas League – averaging 20.0 points per over his last two, including a 23-point performance against Toronto in the Quarterfinals.

Holland has been a solid player for the Charge and made 24 appearances with the Cavaliers last season. Holland’s situation is almost the exact opposite of Preston’s, however, as he turns 30 years old at the beginning of November.

In terms of representing the Canton Charge, guard Scoochie Smith acquitted himself very well during his Summer League run – averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 boards and 2.3 assists, proving to be a nice one-two punch with Collin Sexton. And like Sexton, Smith was on the floor at crunch time for Coach Posey.

5. What It Means -- Everyone knows to take Summer League performances with a grain of salt. Going up against Jack Cooley isn’t the same thing as going up against DeAndre Jordan. But there’s a reason coaches, GMs, scouts and fans packed the dual gyms all week in Vegas. Because in many ways, this is where it all begins.

The Wine & Gold will likely be a different type of squad than the one we’ve seen over the past four years. But if the Cavaliers went into Summer League hoping for some of their future building blocks to assert themselves – they just hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.

Training Camp will be rolling around after about a 10-week layoff and the kids that just proved themselves in the desert will have to do it all over again with the big boys. But if the Wine & Gold’s young Big 3 – Sexton, Osman and Zizic – proved anything at this year’s Summer League, it’s that they won’t shy away from it.

Top Plays from 2018 Summer League

Watch some of the Wine & Gold's best dishes, dunks and more from the desert during the MGM Resorts 2018 Summer League.

2018 Summer League

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Top Plays from 2018 Summer League
Now Playing

Top Plays from 2018 Summer League

Watch some of the Wine & Gold's best dishes, dunks and more from the desert during the MGM Resorts 2018 Summer League.
Jul 18, 2018  |  03:13
Cavs.com In-Depth: Ante Zizic
Now Playing

Cavs.com In-Depth: Ante Zizic

Cavaliers center Ante Zizic goes in-depth with Cavs.com as the 21-year old big man discusses his growth this summer.
Jul 17, 2018  |  03:47
Cavs.com In-Depth: James Posey
Now Playing

Cavs.com In-Depth: James Posey

Cavaliers Assistant Coach James Posey took the reigns of Summer League Head Coach this July and Cavs.com goes in-depth on the Twinsburg native.
Jul 16, 2018  |  02:19
Cavs.com In-Depth: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

Cavs.com In-Depth: Cedi Osman

Cavs.com goes in-depth with Turkish native and Cavaliers swingman, Cedi Osman, as he prepares for his second season in the Association.
Jul 16, 2018  |  03:39
GAME RECAP: Lakers 112, Cavaliers 109
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Lakers 112, Cavaliers 109

Josh Hart carries the Lakers into the 2018 Summer League Championship round with 37 points and nine rebounds as they defeat the Cavaliers in double overtime, 112-109.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:00
Sexton Ties the Game Late with a Trey
Now Playing

Sexton Ties the Game Late with a Trey

With just seconds remaining, Collin Sexton tied the Cavaliers' game with the Lakers after nailing a quick three-pointer in the fourth.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:09
Coach Lue Courtside Interview
Now Playing

Coach Lue Courtside Interview

Head coach Tyronn Lue spoke to ESPN Monday night at the Cavaliers' Summer League matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 16, 2018.
Jul 16, 2018  |  10:04
Okaro Denies the Lakers on the Boards
Now Playing

Okaro Denies the Lakers on the Boards

Okaro gets that weak Lakers's stuff outta there white a big-time block in the second quarter of the Summer League semifinals.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:13
Preston Picks the Lakers' Pocket
Now Playing

Preston Picks the Lakers' Pocket

Billy Preston sneaks up on the Lakers before tapping the ball away during the second quarter out in Vegas.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:08
Featured Highlight: Lee With a Two-Handed Jam
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Lee With a Two-Handed Jam

Marcus Lee soars through the paint with a rim-shaking two-handed dunk in the third quarter against the Lakers.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:13
Sexton Gets Fancy
Now Playing

Sexton Gets Fancy

Collin Sexton takes it himself, making a slick move before burying the jump shot against LA.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:15
Holland Buries First Six Points
Now Playing

Holland Buries First Six Points

John Holland opens up the scoring for the Cavaliers with two-straight three pointers on Monday night.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:20
Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Collin Sexton posted a team-high 27 points in the Cavaliers' loss to the Lakers on Monday, July 16.
Jul 16, 2018  |  00:00
Collin Sexton Discusses Sunday's Win
Now Playing

Collin Sexton Discusses Sunday's Win

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Sunday's Quarterfinals victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:51
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 82, Raptors 68
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 82, Raptors 68

John Holland scores 23 points with two rebounds, Collin Sexton adds 18 points as the Cavaliers defeat the Raptors, 82-68.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:00
Holland Muscles Home the And-One
Now Playing

Holland Muscles Home the And-One

John Holland crashes the offensive glass and gets the layup to fall, plus the foul.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:12
Featured Highlight: Sexton Skies for the And-One
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Sexton Skies for the And-One

The Wine & Gold break the press as Collin Sexton skies for the athletic finish, plus the foul.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:22
Sexton Smooth with the Jumper
Now Playing

Sexton Smooth with the Jumper

Collin Sexton pushes the Cavaliers lead with a smooth jumper from the elbow.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:13
Sexton to Vladimir Boardziansky for the And-One
Now Playing

Sexton to Vladimir Boardziansky for the And-One

Collin Sexton gets it inside to Vladimir Boardziansky who finishes through the contact for the hoop and the harm.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:15
John Holland Nets the Rainbow Shot
Now Playing

John Holland Nets the Rainbow Shot

John Holland gets the high-arcing shot to drop with the shot clock winding down.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:10
Sexton Strong with the And-One
Now Playing

Sexton Strong with the And-One

Collin Sexton takes it strong into the paint and muscles home the layup, plus the foul.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:11
Sexton Dimes Lee for the Dunk
Now Playing

Sexton Dimes Lee for the Dunk

Collin Sexton gets into the paint and drops off the nice dime to Marcus Lee for the slam.
Jul 15, 2018  |  00:08
Collin Sexton Talks About Saturday's Win
Now Playing

Collin Sexton Talks About Saturday's Win

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with ESPN following Saturday's 92-87 victory over the Houston Rockets in Summer League action.
Jul 14, 2018  |  01:39
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 92, Rockets 87
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 92, Rockets 87

Collin Sexton and Scoochie Smith score 17 points apiece to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Houston Rockets, 92-87. Daniel House Jr. scores 30 points for the Rockets in the loss.
Jul 14, 2018  |  00:00
Artis Beats the Shot Clock to Extend Cavs' Lead
Now Playing

Artis Beats the Shot Clock to Extend Cavs' Lead

Jamel Artis helps extend the Cavs' lead late in the fourth with a shot-clock-beating three-pointer after a nice assist from Scoochie Smith.
Jul 14, 2018  |  00:16
Featured Highlight: Holland Lobs Lee
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Holland Lobs Lee

John Holland picks the Rockets' pocket before ooping the ball to Marcus Lee who slams it home late in the fourth quarter.
Jul 14, 2018  |  00:32
Scoochie Two-Steps Defender
Now Playing

Scoochie Two-Steps Defender

Scoochie Smith shakes a Rockets' defender out of his shoes with this late-game jump shot.
Jul 14, 2018  |  00:14
Sexton Hoops & Harms
Now Playing

Sexton Hoops & Harms

Collin Sexton nearly dunks the ball, but earns an and-one opportunity instead toward the end of the first half against the Rockets.
Jul 14, 2018  |  00:17
Tristan Thompson Courtside Interview
Now Playing

Tristan Thompson Courtside Interview

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with ESPN's Jorge Sedano during the Cavs' Summer League tournament game against the Houston Rockets on July 14, 2018.
Jul 14, 2018  |  01:44
Marcus Lee Cleans Up Beneath Rim
Now Playing

Marcus Lee Cleans Up Beneath Rim

Marcus Lee cleans up Okaro White's missed layup with a huge statement dunk early in the first quarter.
Jul 14, 2018  |  00:15
Tags
Osman, Cedi, Preston, Billy, Sexton, Collin, White, Okaro, Zizic, Ante