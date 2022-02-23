Sketching the Stretch Run



With Just 24 Games Remaining in the Regular Season, Cavs Look For a Playoff Push



By all accounts, the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland was an unbridled success – from Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro and Team Barry taking the Rising Stars title on Friday to the Cavs contingent winning the Skills Challenge on Saturday to a pair of Akron kids deciding the 71st annual midseason classic on Sunday. But that shouldn’t be surprising. There’s something in the air on the North Coast this year. The Cavalier had four participants in the Weekend, overall. After Okoro and Mobley helped Team Barry win the Rising Stars game, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Mobley captured the Skills Challenge on Saturday – with Mobley sinking the game-winner from halfcourt. On Sunday, Garland tallied 13 points on three triples in his All-Star debut; Allen went 5-of-6 from the floor and led all reserves with nine boards. But true to their vaunted team chemistry, several members of the squad showed up for the weekend’s festivities. ”Guys were there supporting one another – I think that was the thing that I saw, and that’s what is real,” said J.B. Bickerstaff. “It was a genuine effort to support each other, even if you weren’t in the event. We saw Collin there a bunch. We saw Jarett there all weekend when he wasn’t playing. On and on. I think that’s what chemistry is about. Guys, when they have an opportunity to go do their own thing, deciding to support their teammates. That’s what we saw over the Break.” The Wine and Gold got off to a scorching start to the season. They eclipsed their win total from last year in early January, and with six more wins after the Break, they’ll have equaled their combined win totals from the past two seasons. With 24 games to play this season, the Cavaliers sit 2.5 games out of the top spot in the East – currently in the 4th seed, percentage points ahead of the World Champs. If the season ended today, Cleveland would host the Bucks in the First Round, facing Milwaukee in the Playoffs for the first time ever. Of course, that’s getting way, WAY ahead of ourselves. The Wine and Gold looked poised for the postseason – but where they finish and who they’ll face is still a verdict sitting seven weeks away. In the meantime, here’s a quick look at season’s “second half” – and how the young Cavaliers Playoff push might shape up from here to the finish line …

Lauri Markkanen is set to make his return to the lineup when the Cavs travel to Detroit after the Break.

Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE Getty Images

FINAL FOES -- Of the Cavs final 24 games, 16 of them are against teams either that are currently in Playoff of Play-In Tournament contention. (The Tournament takes place April 12-15; Playoffs on the 16th.)

Of those contending squads, the Cavaliers face the Bulls twice, the Heat once and the Sixers three more times – the three teams currently ahead of them in the East. Cleveland also has two more meetings each with the Raptors, Pistons and Magic.

The Wine and Gold’s final road game of the regular season is in Brooklyn; the final contest of the season – on Sunday, April 10 in Cleveland – is against Giannis and the Bucks.

Coach Bickerstaff knows his youngsters have a long way to go.

”You gotta remember where you came from,” said Bickerstaff, following Wednesday’s practice. “All that noise is still noise on the outside, and it shouldn’t change our approach. Just because people are talking about you doesn’t give you the opportunity to let your guard down. And for us, we still have to play with that chip and play with that underdog mentality that we’ve had to put ourselves in the position where we’re in now. And we can’t rest on our laurels and think we’ve accomplished something.

”We have a lot of games left and there’s a lot on the table to be had.”

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION -- From here through the end of March, the schedule is on the Cavaliers’ side.

Cleveland went into the All-Star Break having won seven straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and after playing their first game on the side in Motown, the Cavs play 12 of their next 17 games on their home floor.

Five of those 17 foes are Western Conference opponents – including the Clippers, Lakers, T-Wolves, Mavs and Nuggets – all of whom the Cavs face at home. Cleveland went 15-10 against the West in the season’s first half.

The Wine and Gold have just one more trip longer than two games – a three-gamer with stops in Indiana, Miami and Chicago – and close out with three of their five games in April away.

GETTING HEALTHY -- The Cavaliers had a successful first-half run despite being hit hard by the injury bug. Through the first 58 games, the team missed a total of 193 combined games due to injury and illness – with J.B. Bickerstaff already having used 21 different starting lineups.

Cleveland was 10-3 with the starting lineup of Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and the Cavs may return to that quintet after the Break. But Caris LeVert – acquired from the Pacers on February 7 – might have something to say about that in the homestretch.

Markkanen was coming off his best game of the season when he injured his right ankle against the Thunder on January 22. Just three nights earlier – against his former team – he went off for 28 points on 9-for-14 shooting, drilling five triples and grabbing seven boards in a road loss to the Bulls.

The injury looked bad when it happened and still sidelined the Finnish forward for the next 11 games, but he sounded like he was ready to roll in the team’s final practice before leaving for Detroit.

”We always talk about playing meaningful games after the All-Star Game, and now every game matters,” said the 5th-year man. “I’ll love to do it with these guys and I can’t be more excited (to return) – after missing four weeks, or whatever it’s been. I’m looking forward to it.”