2017-18 Season-in-Review:

Breaking Down the Bigs

A Look Back and Look Ahead at Cleveland's Centers of Attention

Season Overview: In the first two installments of Cavs.com’s positional Seasons-in-Review – guards and forwards – the Wine & Gold left last season with some question marks and go into the upcoming season with some question marks.

And while changes are always possible, the center spot is one area where the Cavaliers are on total terra firma heading into Training Camp.

No, they don’t have an Anthony Davis or a DeAndre Jordan. But as currently constituted, Cleveland brings a very impressive three-headed monster into the mix for next season. It’s a nice combination of youth, experience, toughness and versatility. The trio – Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Ante Zizic – weren’t all on the same page last season. But something says they’ll be working in concert more so this year.

The Cavs went into last offseason with Thompson – who’d played in 447 straight contests at one point and was the starter in three-straight NBA Finals – as their presumptive opening night center, hoping to pen him in for the next 82-and-change.

But Coach Tyronn Lue decided to experiment with Kevin Love at the "5" to begin the campaign – with Thompson coming off the bench – and Cleveland won its first two out of the gate. But after a home drubbing at the hands of Orlando, Lue went back to Tristan in the starting lineup.

Unfortunately, that didn’t last long as Thompson – the franchise’s all-time iron man – suffered a left calf strain in a home loss to Indiana eight games into the season, his first significant injury in seven years as a Cavalier, and was sidelined for 20 of the next 21 contests. Making matters worse – (on a personal level, anyway) – the Wine & Gold proceeded to win 18 of those 21 games.

Thompson returned to the rotation on December 16 against Utah but didn’t get his starting job back until January 26. He performed pretty well in his return, posting six games of double-digit boards and seven double-figure scoring performances, but the injury bug bit again in early March, spraining his ankle against the Nuggets in a loss at The Q.

Thompson missed nine more games, but returned to notch double-digit boards in four of his next five outings. He slumped down the stretch, however, and found himself out of the rotation almost entirely when the postseason began – earning three DNP-CDs through the first four games of the First Round.

The former Longhorn, in many ways, rescued the Cavs season in Game 7 of that First Round – doubling-up with 15 points and 10 boards, after being re-inserted into the starting lineup in a do-or-die home win over the Pacers.

There still aren't many big men around who can dominate the offensive glass like the longest-tenured Cavalier, Tristan Thompson. Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

He posted another strong showing in Game 1 against Toronto, again off the bench, and was eventually back in the starting lineup early in the Boston series and through the rest of the postseason – shooting 56 percent from the floor, but grabbing double-digit boards in just a single game in those 10 contests.

If all that seemed dizzying to you, imagine how it felt for Tristan Thompson – Cleveland’s one-time model of consistency unable to find any semblance of a rhythm last season. Injuries and inconsistency made this past year his most difficult as a pro. If anyone is looking for a fresh start in 2018-19, it’s the longest-tenured Cavalier.

When Training Camp tips off, however, Tristan Thompson will be in for another healthy battle – as a pair of young guns come into the campaign looking to take the next step.

The acquisition of Larry Nance Jr. seemed to catch everyone by surprise – with the hometown kid and scion of a local legend returning to Cleveland in a deadline deal with the Lakers. And for a kid growing up right here in Northeast Ohio, not much was known about Nance – who played his college ball in Wyoming – when he arrived.

Nance showed exactly what he was all about down the stretch for Cleveland – tallying double-figure scoring in 11 of his 24 regular season games as a Cavalier; double-figure boards in seven more games. In his first start for the franchise in which his dad is immortalized in the rafters – a March 5 home win over Detroit – Nance went for 22 points, 15 boards and a pair of steals.

Nance -- who didn’t get a ton of postseason minutes but made the ones he did count – has a completely different style of play than Tristan Thompson, but they both have one thing in common: they’re both grinders who live to make winning plays. It isn’t always pretty, but the win-loss totals have told us it’s successful.

This brings us to the youngest of Cleveland’s three young bigs – Ante Zizic – fresh off a rock-solid Summer League showing in Vegas.

The injuries that crushed the Cavaliers last season did come with some silver lining. They allowed youngsters like the 21-year-old Croatian big man – acquired as part of the Kyrie Irving deal with Boston – the opportunity to show their stuff.

The newest iteration of a “Big Z” here in Cleveland was very impressive over a 10-game stretch after being pressed into duty when nagging injuries sidelined Nance and Thompson.

Over that stretch – (in which Cleveland went 7-3) – Zizic showed that he means business around the basket, displaying excellent footwork, true toughness and the ability to finish with both hands, shooting 79 percent (34-of-43) from the floor with four double-digit performances.

In his two Summer League contests, Zizic was simply outstanding – averaging 20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds before shutting it down and returning to Europe to catch Croatia in the World Cup title game.

Highlight: It would’ve been nice for there to have been a “Venn diagram” moment where all three of Cleveland’s promising bigs had gotten consistent minutes around the same time, but other than some brief moments in the Playoffs, floor time was hard to come by.

Tristan Thompson’s return in March provided some flashbacks from his previous seasons, but easily his best moments this year came in the Playoffs – willing the Cavaliers to their Game 7 victory over the Pacers, avoiding what would have been a humiliating First Round ouster. Thompson went 5-of-6 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe for his 15 points and grabbed seven of his 10 boards in the first quarter and five of them off the offensive glass.

Nance had a stellar showing in his first start as a Cavalier, but it was just part of nice run he had in the starting lineup – proceeding to average 16.8 points on 62 percent shooting to go with 12.0 boards over a four-game stretch before being sidelined with a right hamstring injury against Phoenix.

Big Z had an outstanding five-game stretch that began on a West Coast trip – parlaying a 15-point, seven-rebound effort against the Lakers into a run where he shot .767 from the floor and posted four double-digit scoring efforts.

Lowlight: Tristan Thompson’s season numbers were the worst of his career – averaging 5.8 points and 6.6 boards over the course of the season. Starting the season with uncertainty, the nagging injuries and the Cavaliers’ good fortunes without him during their early-season win streak only exacerbated his difficulties. He just never got into a groove.

When Larry Nance Jr. finally did get into a groove, a hamstring injury sidelined him for a week. He never got in the same rhythm upon his return – doubling up just once in his final 11 games after doing so in three of his previous five before the injury.

Zizic’s only problem came with a lack of minutes – but those definitely dried up when Thompson and Nance returned to the rotation. This season, he’ll be looking for more time, regardless of injuries in front of him.

Odds and Ends: When the Cavaliers all donned the Thom Browne matching suits during road games in the Playoffs, one player who was slightly out of place in the pricey three-pieces was Larry Nance Jr. – who took plenty of guff from his former Lakers teammates for dressing it up during the postseason.

"I know there was a lot of talk about us coming into the arena in matching suits. And I also know that I took some grief on Twitter from former teammates about ditching my sweats for that nice three-piece. But literally my favorite part -- or one of my favorite parts – of my job is being able to wear sweat suits and get away with it at all times. It was definitely a step outside my comfort zone, for sure."

By the Numbers: .683 … Larry Nance Jr.’s field goal percentage (41-of-60) during his first career Playoff run in 2018.

Quotable: Tristan Thompson ... after his outstanding performance against Indiana, helping save the Cavs season in a Game 7 win …

"There’s nothing like a Game 7. What I was telling the young guys is that this is what the Playoffs are about, and a Game 7 – it separates the men from the boys. You’ve got to give everything you’ve got. After Game 6, I looked at LeBron, Swish and K. Love and said, ‘You know, we’ve been through this before. We’ve been to Game 7s. We know what it takes."

Looking Forward: After locking up Kevin Love earlier this week, the pieces of the puzzle for the upcoming campaign are coming into place.

In the middle, the Cavaliers have a rock-solid foundation moving forward. None of their three young big men are going to conjure images of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but if the Wine & Gold’s goal this year is to be competitive in the Conference, they’ve got some tough young bigs to rumble with.

Larry Nance Jr. might just be a late bloomer – and he’s gotten better every year through college and again as a pro. Tristan Thompson just needs a healthy season again to rediscover the form that made him one of the most durable and dependable bigs in the Association. And Ante Zizic has barely scratched the surface of what he can become in this league – hoping to follow other former Adriatic League standouts who’ve blossomed lately.