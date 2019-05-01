Season-in-Review:

Tristan Thompson



Veteran Big Man Battled Injury Bug but Packed a Punch in Limited Action

Season Overview: Tristan Thompson’s truncated 2018-19 Season makes it tempting to wonder what might have been if he was healthy for the entire campaign.

From the 2012-13 Season through ’15-16, the Toronto native didn’t miss a single contest – breaking Jim Chones' iron man streak by playing in 447 straight contests dating back to his rookie campaign. But he was limited to 53 games last year and a foot injury kept him on the shelf for all but 43 this year.

When the eighth-year man was able to go, he was highly-effective, especially on the glass – averaging career-bests in rebounding (10.2 rpg), both on the offensive (4.0) and defensive (6.2) ends.

But even those numbers are slightly misleading. Thompson pulled down double-digit boards just once when he tried to return in the final month of the season. Before his injury in early December, the former Longhorn was on a roll – grabbing 19 rebounds in three of the six games preceding that contest in Milwaukee, already having posted two 20-rebound performances in November.

One of now just two remaining players from the 2016 Championship, Thompson grabbed at least four offensive boards in 22 games – snagging a season-high 10 off the offensive glass when LeBron and the Lakers came to town in late November - his fifth career double-figure effort.

On the season, Thompson averaged a double-double for the first time in his career – 10.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg – shooting 53 percent from the floor and 64 percent from the stripe. He led the squad in rebounding in 25 of his 43 appearances this year.

When Love went down with a toe injury after just four games, Thompson immediately filled the veteran leadership void – and backed it up on the floor – grabbing double-digit boards in 13 games of a 17-game stretch in November and December – including a career-high-tying 21-rebound effort in a November 13 win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tristan was on a serious roll when he went down with a left foot sprain on December 10 in Milwaukee – (and was on a roll in that particular game, already 6-of-7 from the floor with six rebounds in 17 minutes) – having posted one of his best stretches as a pro.

The injury sidelined him for the next 10 games but he was able to return for a stellar eight-game stretch in early January – doubling-up in three of those games, grabbing double-digit boards in five. But Thompson continued to experience left foot soreness and missed the next 26 contests.

Thompson returned to action on March 20, but saw limited action in his final eight appearances – playing no more than 26 minutes in any of them.

Despite the difficult season, Thompson still continued his climb up the franchise’s all-time rankings.

He moved past Brad Daugherty into the top 10 for games played (562), is now second only to Zydrunas Ilgauskas for offensive rebounds (1,889), is sixth [but should pass Anderson Varejao early next year] in defensive rebounds (2,927) and is fourth in total rebounds (4,816) – trailing only LeBron James, Big Z and Daugherty.

Injuries were the only thing that slowed Thompson down this season. When he was in the lineup he produced. And just as importantly, he provided some much-needed leadership and experience to the young squad during a difficult season following four trips to the NBA Finals.

After an offseason getting healthy, there’s no reason to think Thompson won’t be back in business next season – doing work in the trenches that he’s become known for in nearly a decade with the Wine & Gold.

Despite playing in just 43 games, Thompson still managed to lead the Wine & Gold with 19 double-doubles.

Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Highlight Tristan got off to somewhat of a slow start this season, but once November rolled around he looked as good as he has since being taken No. 4 overall back in 2011.

Over a 17-game stretch, T.T. averaged 14.1 points and 13.5 boards on 57 percent shooting. He doubled-up 13 times over that span – topping the 20-point mark on two occasions and grabbing 20-plus rebounds twice.

In Cleveland’s win over Charlotte on November 11, Tristan tied a career-high in just three quarters of work – grabbing 21 rebounds to go with 11 points and five assists in just 28 minutes of action.

One night after going off for 18 points and 13 boards in a clutch road win over the Sixers, Thompson came home to dominate Clint Capela and the Rockets, notching 16 points and 20 rebounds as the Wine & Gold won consecutive games for the first time all season.

In three of the final games before his injury, he pulled down 19 boards apiece against Toronto, Golden State and Washington.

Lowlight Thompson just wasn’t himself when he returned for the second time from the foot injury that hampered his season. The Cavaliers understandably didn’t want to take many risks with their starting center over that final month, and he played sparingly down the stretch.

Tristan was still relatively sharp in his return – going 3-for-3 from the floor in 12 minutes against the Bucks. He would net double-figure points in four outings of that final eight-game run and grab double-figure boards just once - in a road loss to the Clippers.

He didn’t suit up for three of Cleveland’s final four games this year.

Odds and Ends One of the league’s true good guys, Thompson continues to do great work for the Amari Thompson Fun – a program began back in 2013 that, along with Epilepsy Toronto, has helped nearly 40,000 families deal with the sometimes-debilitating neurological disorder.

Now 13, Amari lives with epilepsy and can suffer seizures on an almost daily basis. Thompson visits his family back in Canada often and can be seen after Cavaliers home games speaking with groups about epilepsy – sharing his personal stories and listening to theirs.

”(Amari)’s my motivation,” said Thompson. “Being the pioneer of the family, with me being blessed to have this opportunity to be a professional athlete and have the means to take care of my family, I think it’s only right. And I take that as a great responsibility.”

By the Numbers 19 ... double-doubles that Thompson posted this year, leading the team. Tristan doubled-up in four straight games three times this year and now has 171 double-doubles – regular and postseason – for his Cavaliers career.

Thompson also posted two 20-10 games this year – on November 11 vs. Chicago (22 points, 12 rebounds) and December 8 vs. Washington (23 points, 19 boards).

Quotable After erupting for 16 points, 20 boards and four steals in a home upset over James Harden’s Rockets …

“With the Rockets switching one through five, I had a little guy on me. So, I had to push them, make them regret doing that. So that’s what I did tonight … just being active, just throwing the first punch. If you come out ready to play right away, that catches guys off guard some nights.”

Looking Forward It was a frustrating season for the franchise’s all-time iron man – who’s missed more games this past year than in his first seven years combined.

But an injured Thompson is definitely the exception to the rule. He’s fought through countless injuries and ailments over the years and might have been more available had the Cavaliers been in contention down the season’s home stretch.

When Tristan was in the lineup this year, he was outstanding – maybe better than he’s ever been. After an offseason of rest and recuperation, the blue-collar big should be ready to pick up right where he left off.