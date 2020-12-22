2020-21 Regular Season Primer



Getting Caught Up Before the Unprecedented 2020-21 Campaign Tips Off Against Charlotte



Is it possible that the start of the 2020-21 season simultaneously took forever to get here and also snuck right up on us? The final game of the unprecedented 2019-20 campaign was October 11, with LeBron and the Lakers completing a six-game Finals triumph over the stubborn, young Heat at the NBA’s Bubble in Orlando. The Wine & Gold’s final game came seven months before that – a hard-fought loss to the Bulls in Chicago to tip off a six-game road trip that turned into just that one. Like seven other squads, including Wednesday night’s foe (Charlotte), the Cavaliers weren’t on the guest list for the Bubble – and it’s been motivating ever since. For the second time in a decade, the regular season will tip off around Christmas time. But this season – as the league and the world at large continues to navigate the COVID pandemic – promises to be unlike any other. With the first half of the 72-game slate wrapping up on March 3 – (for Cleveland, at home against Indy) – we’re not even sure what the second half will look like. We’ll worry about that when spring starts rolling around. J.B. Bickerstaff’s young, diverse squad has plenty of work to do before then. And with that in mind, here’s a quick primer to get you ready for Wednesday night and beyond …

Andre Drummond doubled-up with 18 points and 14 boards in a preseason tune-up against the Knicks.

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE Getty Images

1. First Half Hopes -- For the ninth time in the past 12 seasons, the Cavaliers open the regular season at home, and they’ll wrap up the calendar year of 2020 with three of their first five at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, finishing up the month with a New Year’s Eve matinee in Indiana at 3 p.m.

The Wine & Gold play 10 of 17 on the road in January but make up for it in February with a pair of four-game homestands, closing out the first with a back-to-back visit from the Bucks.

Overall, the Cavs play five two-game sets this year – at Orlando (1/4 & 1/6), at Washington (1/17 & 1/18), vs. Brooklyn (1/20 & 1/22), a home and home against Minnesota (@ 1/31, vs. 2/1) and the aforementioned meeting with Milwaukee in early February.

The Cavs also have a tough West Coast trip later that month, beginning with a meeting against the young-and-hungry Suns in Phoenix on the 8th, followed by stops in Denver (2/10) and Portland (2/12), closing out he trip with a back-to-back against the Clippers (2/14) and Warriors (2/15).

The squad has six back-to-back meetings in the first half, beginning this weekend with a Saturday night trip to Motown followed by a visit from the Sixers on Sunday.

And as detailed as all the planning has been to get the season’s first half underway, things – as we know in the COVID era – can change at any moment.

As J.B. Bickerstaff explained to his men, they’ll have to be “flexibly disciplined because things are going to change. We are routine-based animals in the NBA, but things can change at the last moment. So, we have to be flexible and get through it the best we can.”

2. Young Guns -- Even though it’s Year 3 for Collin Sexton, the 2020-21 season marks Year 2 of the Young Bull and the top pick one after his arrival, Darius Garland, starting together in Cleveland’s backcourt.

Garland, who came to Camp having shaved off some baby fat from his rookie season, started all four preseason contests and was solid scoring the ball, netting double-figures in three of those. But his turnovers outnumbered his assists over that stretch, something he’ll have to tighten up moving forward.

After nursing an ankle injury through the first three games of the preseason, Sexton started in the forgettable finale in New York and looked rusty, finishing with six points on 2-of-11 shooting, adding four assists in 21 minutes of work.

But despite their uneven start, both are primed for solid regular seasons.

The 21-year-old Sexton hasn’t missed a game through his first two years, led the team in scoring last year (20.8ppg) and was scorching just before the season ended – topping the 25-point plateau in each of his last six outings, including a career-best 41-point outburst against Boston. He averaged 28.1ppg over his last eight games.

Garland – who was limited to just five games at Vanderbilt – started off slowly but still finished the year leading the team with 3.9apg in 59 starts. Only Chicago’s Coby White and Miami’s Kendrick Nunn canned more three-pointers this season and the only Cavalier rookie in team history to hit more triples than Garland’s 105 was Collin Sexton, who drilled 119 the previous year.

3. Forward Thinking -- After using their top picks on the aforementioned guards in two previous Drafts, the Cavaliers addressed the wing/small forward position this year – tabbing Auburn’s Isaac Okoro with the 5th overall pick.

Okoro was widely considered the most versatile defender in this year’s Class and it didn’t take him long to prove that, hounding Indiana’s T.J. McConnell in the closing moments of his career debut, forcing the miss and streaking to the other end for the game-winning layup with less than a second to play.

But it was more than just that fantastic finish for Okoro. The 19-year-old Atlanta native was outstanding down the stretch in that game, finishing with 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. He proceeded to score double-figures in the next two games before – like the rest of the squad – struggling in the second game against New York.

Throughout Camp, Okoro has drawn extensive praise from both coaches and teammates for his athleticism, work ethic, intelligence and feel for the game.

Dylan Windler isn’t technically a member of this year’s rookie class, but the former Belmont star will be making his first career regular season appearance on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old lefty, who hasn’t played a true competitive game since March 21, 2019, also looked solid in the preseason – showing off his toughness and versatility.

Cedi Osman stepped directly into the starting small forward spot when LeBron James left for L.A., but this year he came to Camp having to compete for minutes against the two aforementioned youngsters.

How did he respond?

By having the best offensive preseason of anyone – averaging 21.0ppg in two appearances, going 13-of-19 from the floor and 8-of-12 from beyond the arc.

4. Up Front -- With an average age of 25.5 years old, the Cavaliers are somewhere near the middle of the NBA’s pack. The Memphis Grizzlies are the league’s youngest group (24.3) and the L.A. Lakers (29.2), its oldest.

Most of the Wine & Gold’s most experienced players are along its frontcourt. And now, with Tristan Thompson gone, Kevin Love becomes, as he put it, “the last of the Mohicans” – the most tenured Cavalier and the only player on the roster born in the 1980s.

That’s not to say Love’s a relic. The future Hall of Famer and recent winner of the prestigious Arthur Asche Courage Award, Love continued to produce at a high level last year, pilling up 23 double-doubles and finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer (17.6ppg) and its third-leading rebounder (9.8rpg) behind the departed Tristan Thompson and Andre Drummond.

Drummond was very good in limited action during the preseason, including a team-high 18 points and game-high 14 boards in the first of two against the Knicks.

Now one of the team’s true veteran leaders, Drummond’s numbers coming into the season are stellar. The league’s leading rebounder in four of the last five seasons, the 27-year-old has piled up 407 double-doubles and is the first player since Dave Cowens (1970-74) to average at least 15 points and 15 boards in three straight seasons.

Larry Nance Jr. has simply gotten better in each of his first five years in the league – and he got better as last season wore on. After not scoring in double-figures in any game in December, Nance turned the corner in January. He returned full-time to the lineup in a road matchup in Memphis, going 7-for-8 from the floor for 16 points – and his season took off from there, notching double-figures in 19 of his final 22 games.

Over Nance’s last five starts of last season, he averaged 17.3 points, 10.0 boards and 2.2 steals per.

With the addition of three-time World Champ JaVale McGee – a true rim-protector the Cavaliers haven’t had in years – and young vet Thon Maker – a seven-footer with Playoff experience who had a solid preseason – the strength of Cleveland’s team lies on its frontline.

5. From the Top -- So these are the pieces – a young, talented backcourt; a nice change-of-pace competition at the 3; an established, accomplished group of big men.

Now it’s up to the head coach to make the ingredients work.

Last year, J.B. Bickerstaff went 5-6 in a short but successful stint after taking over for 73-year-old John Beilein, whose brief tenure feels like 73 years ago. The team looked completely different after the All-Star Break and looked to be building something just before the season’s abrupt end.

This year, Bickerstaff starts from scratch, just the second time in his career that he’s taken his own team into Training Camp. He hasn’t had a full, healthy roster throughout the preseason, may not on opening night and – like the rest of the NBA – enters the great unknown after that.

The team loves and respects Bickerstaff, a man who oozes authenticity after a lifetime around the game. The players believe in him and he reciprocates that trust.

So let’s get the show on the road.