Season-in-Review:

Kevin Love



Five-Time All-Star Produces Despite Year-Long Battle with Injury Bug

Season Overview: There are a few ways to describe Kevin Love’s 2018-19 season. Abbreviated. Tantalizing. Frustrating. But mostly it was an exercise in "What Could Have Been".

If you look at his numbers projected over an 82-game campaign, they’re not far from the prodigious digits he’s put up over the course of his 11-year career – averaging a double-double in (now) seven of those 11 seasons.

But a toe injury suffered four games into the season restricted him to just 22 games, the second-lowest total of his career. (He played in just 18 games back in 2012-13 with the Timberwolves after fracturing, then re-injuring his shooting hand.)

The former UCLA star, who’ll turn 31 just before the start of next season, was outstanding when he played – averaging 19.0 points and 13.5 boards through the first four games of this campaign, doubling-up in three. Upon his return just before the All-Star Break – in 16 games between a tune-up outing and his brief stint off the bench against San Antonio – Love averaged 18.1 points and 11.3 boards, doubling-up in nine more.

But where the “tantalizing” part comes in is how the five-time All-Star’s presence affected the team, notably rookie Collin Sexton. With Love absorbing the scoring load – along with triggering the fast break with his long outlets – Sexton’s game went to another level.

The Wine & Gold have holes to fill, but it’s fair to say it’s tantalizing to think about a healthy frontcourt of Love, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr., Ante Zizic and John Henson working together.

Love led the Cavaliers in scoring 14 times in his 22 appearances and continued adding to his historic figures – having now notched 27 games of 25 points, 15 boards and at least three threes, tops in NBA history. He’s also the only player in league history to average at least 10.0 rebounds and have made 1,000 three-pointers. His 413 double-doubles since 2008-09 are second only to Dwight Howard’s 501.

During the offseason, Love inked an extension to remain with the Wine & Gold well into the near future. He was fantastic when he played and seemed to relish the role as one of the young squad’s leaders.

But the veteran forward struggled to stay healthy and missed significant action for the third straight season after averaging 76 games per in his first two seasons in Cleveland.

In his 16 starts since returning from surgery, the Cavaliers were 7-9 – over a third of the squad’s win total. This season, Kevin Love showed his true value to the team when he played – and when he didn’t.

In 2018-19, Kevin Love averaged a double-double for the seventh time in his 11-year career.

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Highlight Anyone who’s covered Kevin Love’s tenure with the Cavaliers knows that he hasn’t always been the most expressive player in the postgame locker room. But the 11-year veteran opened up this year, and he seemed to be enjoying himself most with the new-look squad in his third game back from injury – a 112-107 win over Memphis in late February.

It was the Cavaliers’ third straight win with Love back in the lineup and he was at his best in the Saturday night thriller – tallying the team’s only 30-point game of the season (Clarkson had 42 vs. BKN in 3OT), finishing with 32 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including 6-of-9 from long-range, adding 12 boards, a steal and a block in just 26 minutes of work.

It was his second straight double-double and sixth straight against the Grizzlies.

Love also tallied the 300th blocked shot of his career in the win.

Lowlight When Love played this season, he played well. Even in his worst offensive efforts, he still balanced it out on boards or at the stripe.

In a game against Milwaukee, he went 1-of-10 from the floor but still grabbed 10 boards; against Boston he went 3-of-10 and still finished with 10 points and a game-high 11 boards; in a home victory over Orlando, he went 3-of-13 and still doubled-up with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

More than anything, Love’s lowlight was out of his hands, being limited to just 22 games.

Love got off to a good start, but missed 50 straight games after the first four and then was essentially shut down in the final month – missing almost the entire five-game late-season roadie.

Odds and Ends The NBA has seen some wardrobe malfunctions. There was the occasion in 2008 when the Cavs Donyell Marshall tried checking into a game in Seattle in just his undershirt. And this year, the Lakers’ Michael Beasley tried checking in wearing his warmup shorts.

Kevin Love had his own late in the season, actually coming off the bench in the second-last game of the season wearing an Arizona Channing Frye No. 45 jersey as a tribute to his beloved teammate. (He admitted he got it earlier that day and will never wear it again.)

”I think in the organization, everybody involved was hoping this would be a game that (Frye) really remembers. And I think the fans will remember it too, because he just encompasses all the right things – whether it’s the spirit of the game, our culture, just everything that Channing is about, on and off the floor. He helped influence the Cavs in every big way, especially when he first got on the team in 2016. So we love him and this was about him.”

By the Numbers 8 ... players in the history of the NBA who have piled up 12,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 1,000 three-pointers – Jason Kidd, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James, Paul Pierce, Rasheed Wallace, Antawan Jamison and Kevin Love.

Quotable On what he said to his teammates after departing the February 23 win over the Grizzlies while still on a minutes-restriction: …

“’That’s all I got tonight, so don’t %$#* this up.’”

Looking Forward Kevin Love is a five-time All-Star, World Champion and has posted Hall of Fame-level numbers for over a decade. He’s the team’s most accomplished veteran and the Cavaliers were a completely different team with him in the lineup.

The only question mark hanging over Love is his ability to stay healthy. From 2013-16, he averaged 76 games per season; he’s averaged 47 over his last three years. It’s not his fault, but it’s also difficult for the Cavaliers to complete depend on him.

The All-Star forward should be back in the fold next year with an improved team and new head coach. Once again, he’ll be looked on for his leadership and production. If he’s healthy, he’ll provide exactly that.