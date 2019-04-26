Season-in-Review:

Cedi Osman



Sophomore Forward and Fan Fave Makes Big Leap with Increased Opportunity

Season Overview: OK, those of you out there who DON’T like Cedi Osman – raise your hand …

Nobody, right?

(Maybe his girlfriend’s dog. More on that later.)

That’s because every human likes Cedi Osman – teammates, coaches, fans, media.

He plays hard, he cares. He won’t get much, if any, consideration for Most Improved Player, and yet he’s one of the league’s most improved players. He was the Wine & Gold’s sole representative at All-Star Weekend. Girls make signs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse asking him to prom. Plus, "The Force" is with him.

Cedi’s easy to root for.

His production makes him equally easy to root for – albeit with some frustrating stretches. The 24-year-old sophomore topped the 20-point mark on 13 occasions and posted three double-doubles.

He also proved to be durable, starting 75 games and averaging 32 minutes per. He increased his scoring averaging by 9.1 points – (3.9 to 13.0) – and among players taking at least 150 field goal attempts from this season to last, had the third-highest scoring bump next to Pascal Siakam and Derrick Rose.

Like a lot of sophomores, Osman battled with consistency. He jumped out of the gate with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double in the opener in Toronto and followed that up with a 22-point effort in Minnesota. He then proceeded to go 10-for-37 over his next three outings, the third a three-point effort in Detroit.

That’s how many patches of the season went for the young Macedonian – high peaks and low valleys, nothing new for a second-year man, but something he’ll need to address in the weight room and on the floor over the offseason.

Overall, Cedi showed glimpses of why he’s a strong part of the Cavaliers’ core moving forward – specifically a 29-point outing over the stingy Heat on the heels of a previous career-high 25 against the Celtics in Boston.

Like his fellow sophomore, Ante Zizic, the question becomes: Where does he go from here?

Will Cedi make a small leap into his third season and develop as a nice rotational guy? Or does he have another gear?

The opportunity is there for the young Cedi and he’s done well to seize it so far. He’ll have to adjust to a new staff and system like the rest of his mates, but he’s got a solid foundation to build moving forward.

Only Pascal Siakam and Derrick Rose made a bigger scoring leap than Cedi Osman did from the previous season.

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Highlight If it wasn’t for a right ankle injury suffered against the Mavericks in late January, maybe Osman’s season could’ve turned out better than it already did.

After an outstanding 20-point performance in a win over the Lakers in L.A., Osman ran out of gas on the remainder of the West Coast trip.

But a then-career-high 25-point night in a loss in Beantown, going 6-of-7 from deep to go with eight boards and a pair of steals, ignited him over the next four contests.

Two nights later, he topped his career mark with a 29-point effort against Miami and went for 17 points and eight boards two nights after that as the Cavs snapped a six-game losing streak in Chicago. The Wine & Gold returned home to win their second straight behind Cedi’s 26 points – going 10-of-16 from the floor with five boards and seven assists.

But he sprained his right ankle in the first half of Cleveland’s next game against Dallas, sidelining him for the next four contests.

Lowlight Osman had some rough shooting performances over the course of the season, but we’ve addressed his offensive ups and downs. This was a single lowlight that, in some ways, was a highlight.

Early in the season, in a November 5 meeting with the Magic in Orlando, the Cavaliers had a five-point lead with 42 seconds to play.

On a key late possession with 23 seconds remaining, Cedi threw an errant and unnecessary pass to Jordan Clarkson, getting Orlando to within one. Even Fournier would go on to hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Magic the dramatic comeback win.

After the game, Osman took full responsibility – wearing his uniform in his locker stall, he answered every reporters’ question as his teammates looked on.

The loss wasn’t his fault, but he shouldered the postgame blame, and it was easily apparent he won a ton of respect in the locker room that night, cementing his status as a one of the team’s young leaders.

Odds and Ends About that dog we mentioned earlier.

Before the season began, we asked all the Cavaliers about their pets. (All dogs, no cats. Two iguanas – that scared Billy Preston and he had his mother return.)

Cedi told the story of his girlfriend’s dog – who just wasn’t a fan of his game …

”I don’t have pets, but my girlfriend has two dogs,” he explained. “One is a German Shepherd and the other one is -- I don't know if you call it the same: a Presa Canario. It's something like bulldog and is really scary. The German Shepherd is really good. He's a good dog. But the other one – her name’s “Laura” – she looks SO angry!

”And I'm scared of her. I had a really good relationship with her before I came here for my rookie season. I was very good with her, perfect relationship. And then I was gone for a year, and when I came back it was different. I got back, and she was like: "GRRRRRRRRRRR!!!" She didn't remember me!”

By the Numbers .500 ... Cedi’s shooting percentage over a three-game stretch in mid-March against the Magic, Mavericks and Pistons – going .533 from long-range, averaging 17.0 points per over that span.

Osman tallied double-figures in two of those three games and 52 times overall this season after doing so just seven times as a rookie.

Quotable On being coached by Dirk Nowitzki as part of the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte …

“That's the best part, because he's my favorite player. Dirk's my all-time favorite player. Growing up, I watched him a lot – he was my idol. So being coached by him, it's going to be a really big experience for me.”

Looking Forward Cedi made a big leap from his rookie to his sophomore season and he’s established himself in the league. Now he needs to build on his early success.

Osman admitted that over his strong stretch in January, the game began slowing down, and he seemed to mature past the frantic style he played with earlier in the season. In a season that saw the Cavaliers beset by injuries, Osman suited up for 75 games and competed every night.

Outside the canine kingdom, Cedi has fans, coaches, teammates and front office personnel rooting for him. Let’s see what he brings to the floor next season.