Team-by-Team Breakdown of the 2018-19 Campaign

Toronto Raptors The Cavaliers have been the East’s alpha dogs for the past four years – and no franchise is more acutely aware of that fact than the Raptors – who exported the reigning Coach of the Year and their four-time All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, importing the league’s two-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2014 Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, and first-time head coach, Nick Nurse. The Raptors had to sacrifice a first rounder and key piece off their vaunted bench – big man Jakob Poeltl – but GM Masai Ujiri saw an opening and, with Leonard eligible to walk after this season, rolled the dice in the summer’s biggest deal. Record vs. Last Season: 2-1 | 2018-19 Home: 12/1, 3/11 - Road: 10/17, 12/21

Minnesota Timberwolves In our team-by-team breakdown from one season ago, Tom Thibodeau’s Timberwolves were the sexy pick out West – fresh off a Rookie of the Year campaign from Karl-Anthony Towns and a blockbuster offseason deal to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Bulls. Minnesota snapped its postseason-less streak at 13 seasons and won 47 games overall, but they were manhandled in the postseason by Houston, and Butler enters this campaign on the final year of his contract. The T-Wolves are looking for a big season from former Cavalier, Andrew Wiggins, and to make a significant leap in the West with the clock ticking on their superstar guard. Record vs. Last Season: 1-1 | 2018-19 Home: 11/26 - Road: 10/19

Atlanta Hawks With Mike Budenholzer moving on to Milwaukee, the youth movement and total rebuild has begun in Atlanta – but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Even during their 60-win heyday, the Cavaliers promptly decimated the Hawks in the postseason and that squad gradually crumbled. Now, the Hawks can look directly to the future – starting with this June’s three first rounders: Oklahoma’s Trae Young (No. 5 overall), Maryland’s Kevin Huerter (19) and Villanova’s Omari Spellman (30). Former Cavalier assistant Lloyd Pierce has a long way to go, but he’ll have plenty of time to work it out in the Dirty South – beginning with Cleveland’s home opener on October 21 (and again nine days later). Record vs. Last Season: 3-1 | 2018-19 Home: 10/21, 10/30 - Road: 12/29

Brooklyn Nets When it comes to coming from a long way back, there isn’t an NBA franchise that broke stride worse than the Nets when they made the lopsided Boston deal that they continue to pay for to this day – and Cavaliers' Collin Sexton will likely be another painful reminder when they come to The Q in late October. Brooklyn made some minor moves this summer, including re-signing former Cavalier Joe Harris, but they’re still void of the young talent they’ve missed out on over the past few Drafts. The Nets will likely take more lumps this season, but next June they own the Nuggets’ first rounder and can start building from there. Record vs. Last Season: 3-1 | 2018-19 Home: 10/24, 2/13 - Road: 12/3, 3/6

Detroit Pistons It seemed like the Stan Van Gundy Experience in Motown began losing steam last season, and it came to an official end early this summer as the Pistons moved on and, one would think, up – hiring the league’s reigning Coach of the Year, Dwane Casey, as his replacement. Detroit, which has missed the past two postseasons, still has a one-two punch of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond with seven All-Star appearances between them. The Pistons inked some veterans over the summer, like Zaza Pachulia and former Cavalier Jose Calderon, but they’ll need big seasons from their dynamic duo to keep the Bulls off their heels in the Central. Record vs. Last Season: 3-1 | 2018-19 Home: 3/2, 3/18 - Road: 10/25, 11/19

Indiana Pacers It’s not even a question as to which Eastern Conference squad was the Wine & Gold’s worst matchup last season, with the Pacers providing a painful thorn in the Cavs’ side all season long and into the Playoffs. Of course, much has changed between these two squads one season later – mostly on Cleveland’s end – and it’ll be a different dynamic in the upcoming campaign. Indiana’s post-Paul George rebuild came to fruition much quicker than most experts thought – thanks primarily to the exponential development of Victor Oladipo and the promise of young big, Domantas Sabonis. First-rounder, Aaron Holiday, joins free agent Tyreke Evans – quietly coming off his best year as a pro – as the Pacers see big things for themselves this season and beyond. Record vs. Last Season: 1-3 | 2018-19 Home: 10/27, 1/8 - Road: 12/18, 2/9

Denver Nuggets When you talk about NBA teams trending up, look no further than the Rocky Mountains, where Mike Malone has his squad poised to make their first postseason appearance since 2013. Last year, Denver won 46 games yet were the only team in its division to miss the Playoffs. The Nuggets played it safe with their prized big man – inking Nikola Jokic to an extension this summer – but they also rolled the dice on a pair of moves that could be boom or bust – signing free agent Isaiah Thomas and tabbing in the Draft, Michael Porter Jr. Porter missed all but three of his college appearances with a back injury. If everything comes together in the Mile High City, the Nuggets might just be the league’s most entertaining team this season. Record vs. Last Season: 1-1 | 2018-19 Home: 11/1 - Road: 1/19

Charlotte Hornets It’s hard to know what’s going on with the Hornets. They’ve kind of moved on from their previous era – replacing Steve Clifford with career assistant James Borrego – and moving past the Dwight Howard Experiment. Charlotte still has Kemba Walker (for now) as well as Nicolas Batum, an improving Jeremy Lamb and, of course, Frank the Tank. But the Hornets are also counting on last year’s top pick, Malik Monk, teaming up with this year’s first-rounder, Miles Bridges, who they took at No. 12 overall. If nothing else, Charlotte’s backcourt will get an education this year – with future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker, signing a free agent deal with the Hornets this summer. Record vs. Last Season: 3-0 | 2018-19 Home: 11/13, 4/9 - Road: 11/3, 12/19

Orlando Magic It’s been six seasons since the Orlando Magic made the postseason tourney – and unfortunately, they haven’t even been close, averaging just over 26 wins over those half-dozen years. Like the Hornets, who finished just above Orlando in the standings, the Magic made a move at coach – replacing Frank Vogel with Charlotte’s former head man, Steve Clifford. The Magic got their man in the Draft, tabbing Mo Bamba with the No. 6 overall pick. If Nikola Vucevic can return healthy this year, the Magic do have a promising front line of Bamba, Vucevic and Aaron Gordon – and might finally see some light at the end of the tunnel this season. Record vs. Last Season: 2-2 | 2018-19 Home: 3/3 - Road: 11/5, 3/14

Oklahoma City Thunder Small- and mid-market teams have to admire the Thunder. Not only did the franchise survive the loss of two league MVPs, they continue to push for Conference supremacy out West where those two former MVPs still exist. Paul George defied expectations and decided to remain in OKC, eschewing the bright lights of L.A. in favor of the panhandle to prove that the grass isn’t always greener. The Thunder still have one of those MVPs – Russell Westbrook – and this offseason, they dealt for Dennis Schroder to make sure no opponents’ backcourt gets a rest. Add rugged big man Steven Adams (and his new backup, free agent Nerlens Noel) and you’ve got another stubborn squad in this season's Western Conference. Record vs. Last Season: 1-1 | 2018-19 Home: 11/7 - Road: 11/28

Chicago Bulls Don’t look now, but the Bulls are quietly putting something back together in the Windy City. They’d reached the postseason in eight of their previous ten seasons, but after the departures of Jimmy Butler, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, they have focused on their future – and it’s looking pretty bright. They’ve got a solid young backcourt that includes Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn and just added Wendell Carter Jr. to a frontline that includes All-Rookie First Teamer Lauri Markkanen and the still-improving Bobby Portis. The Bulls have tasted plenty of success as a franchise, and they’ll be patient with what they’ve got brewing right now. Record vs. Last Season: 4-0 | 2018-19 Home: 12/23, 1/21 - Road: 11/10, 1/27

Washington Wizards The Wizards have arguably the best starting backcourt in the Eastern Conference. But they’ve boasted that for a few years now and still haven’t been able to parlay it into sustained postseason success. They made some moves this offseason – inking former Cavalier, Jeff Green, as well as Dwight Howard, who’ll be suiting up for his fifth team since 2012-13. Washington sent Marcin Gortat to the Clippers in exchange for Austin Rivers and tabbed Troy Brown Jr. out of Oregon with the 15th overall pick. Will it get the Wiz past the Second Round? We may know several months from now. Record vs. Last Season: 3-1 | 2018-19 Home: 12/8, 1/29 - Road: 11/14, 2/8

Los Angeles Lakers If you haven’t already heard, the Lakers made some offseason acquisitions over the summer. And yes, one of those acquisitions makes his debut in a Lakers uniform in his return to The Q on Thanksgiving Eve, November 21. But unlike the white-hot vitriol Cleveland unleashed on the King in his Miami debut back in 2010, something says fans at The Q will welcome LeBron James home with love when he comes to town this time. No one knows how it’ll all mesh, even Numeral 23 himself, as the Lakers used the rest of their free agent capital on volatile elements to surround him. Part youth movement, part win-now – how it all unfolds in Tinseltown will be covered and covered and covered and covered. Record vs. Last Season: 1-1 | 2018-19 Home: 11/21 - Road: 1/13

Philadelphia 76ers The Sixers did the unthinkable last year – accelerating The Process™ with a 52-win season and a trip to the Second Round after winning just 10 games two seasons prior. Much of that credit goes to reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and first-time All-Star Joel Embiid. But Philly has begun building a solid roster that could challenge for the Conference crown if Dario Saric and last year’s top pick, Markelle Fultz, continue to develop. They retained J.J. Redick and dealt for Wilson Chandler, but lost their first-rounder Zhaire Smith to a foot injury that’ll require surgery. Playing in the East’s toughest division, can the Sixers continue to flourish at this altitude? Record vs. Last Season: 2-2 | 2018-19 Home: 12/16 - Road: 11/23, 3/12

Houston Rockets Last June, the Rockets were one win and a Chris Paul hamstring injury away from their first trip back to the Finals since 1995. Instead, they were bounced by the Warriors for the third time in the last four seasons, falling in seven games after winning 65 during the regular season. Houston maintained its key pieces in terms of the league’s reigning MVP, James Harden, and Paul, the future Hall of Famer. But they lost a pair of role players – Trevor Ariza and and Luc Mbah a Moute – who helped them reach such heights. Yes, they signed Carmelo Anthony, but he hasn’t made a serious postseason run since 2009 and how much is left in the tank? Record vs. Last Season: 0-2 | 2018-19 Home: 11/24 - Road: 1/11

Boston Celtics The Celtics have been in the last two Eastern Conference Finals and all signs point to a return to those heights this season. Gordon Hayward’s season ended in 20 minutes, and Kyrie Irving spent the postseason in a blazer. Head Coach Brad Stevens will have both All-Stars back this year – added to a mix that includes five-time All-Star Al Horford, blossoming swingman Jaylen Brown, scrappy guard Terry Rozier, and All-Rookie First Teamer, Jayson Tatum. With one of the league’s sharpest minds at the helm, it’s hard to imagine Boston taking a step back this year. Can they finally close the deal? Record vs. Last Season: 2-1 | 2018-19 Home: 2/5, 3/26 - Road: 11/30, 1/23

San Antonio Spurs Things are going to look a little different down in south Texas next season – with San Antonio ending the league’s longest-running saga by dealing the disgruntled Kawhi Leonard (and Danny Green) to the Raptors in exchange for four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan (and Jakob Poeltl). Tony Parker signed a deal with Charlotte, leaving Gregg Popovich, Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili as the sole survivors from San Antonio’s 2014 title-winning squad. Of course, no one’s foolish enough to write off the NBA’s version of the New England Patriots – and Pops will have the Spurs ready to rumble in October. Record vs. Last Season: 0-2 | 2018-19 Home: 4/7 - Road: 3/28

Golden State Warriors Yes, much to the anguish of the remaining 29 squads, the Warriors just continued loading up over the offseason. The DeMarcus Cousins signing was just the latest eye-roller as the rich continued to get richer. Once again, overall health and sheer boredom are the Dubs’ only enemy during the regular season. The West is loaded. The Warriors’ division just got tougher and they’ll have to claw their way through 82 games and four Rounds. They’ve done it before, with only the Wine & Gold temporarily standing in their dynasty’s way. Record vs. Last Season: 0-2 | 2018-19 Home: 12/5 - Road: 4/5

Sacramento Kings One of these years, the Kings – who haven’t reached the postseason since 2006 – will get it together, hit on their draft picks (and keep them) and finally turn the corner in Cali’s capital. They picked the wrong Conference for a rebuilding process, but between De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson from last year’s Draft and Marvin Bagley III from this June’s, maybe Dave Joerger’s squad can begin their turnaround this year. They may not be going anywhere in their Division or in the Western Conference this year; fans just want to see some promise from the league’s most beleaguered franchise. Record vs. Last Season: 1-1 | 2018-19 Home: 12/7 - Road: 4/4

Milwaukee Bucks The Milwaukee Bucks – whose colors are officially Good Land green, Cream City cream and Great Lakes blue – will open their brand spanking new arena, Fiserv Forum, this year. Built around their burgeoning young superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are in desperate need of taking a step forward. Jabari Parker bolted for his hometown of Chicago, but the Bucks tabbed uber-athletic swingman Donte DiVincenzo out of Villanova with the 17th overall pick this June. Former Hawks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer enters the picture – looking to maximize the Greek Freak’s upcoming prime and make hay in an Eastern Conference that the Cavaliers have had a stranglehold on. Record vs. Last Season: 3-1 | 2018-19 Home: 12/10, 3/20 - Road: 12/14, 3/24

New York Knicks Knicks fans might already be looking forward to the NBA’s bountiful 2019 free agent class, but the Knicks themselves still have a season to play – and this year they’ll be guided by David Fizdale, who comes to the Big Apple after an abbreviated run in Memphis. But the big question in New York this season centers around their franchise big man, Kristaps Porzingis, who tore his ACL early last February. The Knicks drafted 18-year-old Kevin Knox out of Kentucky and he impressed in Summer League. But in a Division that contains Toronto, Boston and Philly – it could be another long season in the hoops Mecca. Record vs. Last Season: 2-2 | 2018-19 Home: 12/12, 2/11 - Road: 2/28

Memphis Grizzlies The Grizzlies are caught in a strange spot. They reached the Playoffs in seven straight seasons before last year’s 22-win clunker – and they still have some of the (high-priced) players from that era. But even with Mike Conley Jr., Marc Gasol and Chandler Parsons back healthy, do they have enough to compete in the Western Conference? They tabbed one of the 2018 Draft’s most explosive athletes in Jaren Jackson Jr., but the loss of Tyreke Evans will be painful. If the Grizz can stay healthy, they can return to their GrindHouse days in a hurry. If not, Memphis might start looking in a different direction. Record vs. Last Season: 2-0 | 2018-19 Home: 2/23 - Road: 12/26

Miami Heat The Eastern Conference’s version of the Hermit Kingdom, the Southeast Division-winning Heat didn’t make a single move this offseason – not drafting anyone this past June nor making a free agent move in July. The Heat have a rock-solid roster, but they still lack that closer that Dwyane Wade once was. Armed with a diverse group that includes Goran Dragic, Tyler Johnson, Hassan Whiteside, Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson and our old friend Dion Waiters, Head Coach Eric Spoelstra has enough to win a weak division. The question now is how far his group can go in the postseason. Record vs. Last Season: 2-1 | 2018-19 Home: 1/2, 1/25 - Road: 12/28, 3/8

Utah Jazz The NBA’s actual Hermit Kingdom, the Jazz don’t care what the rest of the NBA world outside of Salt Lake City thinks – and they’ve got something really good brewing out West right now. Quin Snyder has established a tough, defensive-minded culture and his team has bought in. Donovan Mitchell looks like a future superstar, Rudy Gobert is one of the league’s premier rim-protectors and the durable Joe Ingles has proven himself one of the league’s better long-range shooters. While everyone’s Western Conference focus will be on the coast this season, Utah will be quietly scheming away in the mountains. Record vs. Last Season: 1-1 | 2018-19 Home: 1/4 - Road: 1/18

New Orleans Pelicans It’s been almost impossible for Western Conference squads to keep up in the arms race against Golden State. Just ask Oklahoma City and now New Orleans, as their short-lived dreams of the one-two punch of DeMarcus Cousin and Anthony Davis officially came to an end this July when Boogie bolted for the Barbary Coast. But the Pelicans had one of their most successful seasons – and certainly postseasons – with Cousins in street clothes. Jrue Holiday is coming off an outstanding season on both ends and New Orleans added Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton over the summer. Like most teams out West, the big question is whether or not they can break into the Conference’s top tier. Record vs. Last Season: 1-1 | 2018-19 Home: 1/5 - Road: 1/9

Portland Trail Blazers The Western Conference’s version of the Washington Wizards, the Blazers have been looking to parlay their tremendous starting backcourt into prolonged Playoff success for a few years now, to no avail – reaching the Second Round only twice in their last five postseason runs. Portland made some small moves over the summer – bringing in Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas. But backcourt help hasn’t been their problem over their recent run. Terry Stotts’ squad, which put together a 13-game win streak last season, will try to put their postseason peccadilloes behind them and give it another run in 2018-19. Record vs. Last Season: 1-1 | 2018-19 Home: 2/25 - Road: 1/16

Dallas Mavericks It’s safe to say that most NBA fans would like to see Dirk Nowitzki go out on a positive note in the Big D. He’ll retire as the game’s all-time greatest international player and his team’s 2011 title run was one for the ages. It’s been pretty lean in Dallas since then, but things are starting to look better for Mark Cuban’s club. They finally consummated a free agent deal with dominant big man DeAndre Jordan and swung a Draft night deal with Atlanta to acquire another international star – Luka Doncic – who’ll come into the Association with lofty expectations. Dallas has been off the NBA’s radar lately. This could be the season they get back on. Record vs. Last Season: 2-0 | 2018-19 Home: 2/2 - Road: 3/16

Phoenix Suns When it comes to being off the Association’s radar for a while, it’s been some time since the league’s attention has turned to the Valley of the Sun. But armed with some explosive talent after the past two Drafts – and the top pick this June, center DeAndre Ayton – it’s starting to look like the Suns have something going. Devin Booker can score with anyone in the NBA right now and Josh Jackson averaged almost 22.0 points per over the final month of his rookie season. The Western Conference cycle still has to make a turn before Phoenix can get serious about contending. But it’s on the way. Record vs. Last Season: 2-0 | 2018-19 Home: 2/21 - Road: 4/1