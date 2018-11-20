Rookie Tales ...

with Larry Nance Jr.



The High-Flying Scion of a Cavs Legend Looks Back on His Freshman Campaign in Tinseltown



Even as the son of an NBA great, Larry Nance Jr. didn’t arrive into the Association with much fanfare. And that’s probably just how Cleveland’s low-key big man wanted it. After a successful four-year career at Wyoming – after starring locally with Revere – the younger Nance was drafted by one of the league’s iconic franchises, the L.A. Lakers, with the 27th overall pick in the 2015 Draft. That first season in Los Angeles was a memorable one – but not all for positive reasons. Kobe was soaking in the love of his farewell tour, but the team itself was floundering on the floor, putting together just 17 wins on the season. Nance Jr. – part of a rookie class that included the No. 2 overall pick (D’Angelo Russell) and 34th overall (Anthony Brown) – appeared in 63 games that season, starting 22, averaging 5.5 points and 5.0 boards in just over 20 minutes per night. Nance Jr. has come a long way since then – namely back to his hometown, where his current squad will face his former squad in one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of the season on Wednesday night at The Q. With that in mind, here’s the latest installment of Rookie Tales …

A young Larry Nance hangs loose in Hawaii during his first Training Camp with the Lakers.

Did you have any idea where you’d go before the Draft? Any chance you’d wind up in Cleveland?

Larry Nance Jr.: Well, I knew I was going to go somewhere between 25 and 31. That's kind of where I was slotted.

I got picked by the Lakers, but I was told the Celtics were going to take me at 28. If it wasn't there, I was told Golden State was going to take me at 30, if I was still there.

And I had my fingers crossed -- the Cavs had 31 and 34. But, you know …

I didn't even know that I was kind of slotted there until about we got around that pick and my agent called and said: 'Hey, you're going to want to watch soon.'

But it was probably the best moment of my life.

Where did you watch?

Nance: At home in Akron, Ohio -- at my parents’ house with just my immediate family -- mom, dad, sister, brother and girlfriend.

Were you surprised by the pick or did you see or hear about it coming?

Nance: Both! It was total bull!

So, obviously Woj (Adrian Wojnarowski) tweets out everything before it happens, so I told everybody: 'DO NOT pick up your phone! I don't want to see it. I don't want to know. Put your phones on the table!'

The only person that was like: 'No, I'm not going to look, just let me have my phone' is my girlfriend.

So, we're sitting around at home and around Pick 24, I see her go: "Ohhh!!" – right?!

And we all knew exactly what had happened. And so therefore, to this day, I'm not happy with her about that. She just ruined my moment. She didn't announce the team, but once she did that, we were all like: 'Alright. Fine. Yeah.’

As a kid from Akron and then college at Wyoming, were you affected by the bright lights of L.A. as a rookie?

Nance: Absolutely not. I mean, to this day, I don’t know if I've seen the inside of a nightclub.

I moved out there with my girlfriend (now wife). We went out there, got an apartment together and it was pretty easy. You know, it was nice having somebody else with me.

Certain guys, Los Angeles can turn you into something different. But me, I just want to play basketball. I want to go home, see my wife, play with my dogs. I did that in L.A., I do that in Cleveland.

And I got picked with D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Brown. We had a group of pretty good guys to share that experience with.

Did Russell as the No. 2 overall pick take some heat off of you that first year?

Nance: Well, there was no heat on me because nobody knew who I was.

Like, a guy like Montrezl Harrell, if he went to L.A., everybody had seen him for four years. Nobody saw Wyoming play, so nobody knew who I was. So there was no real heat.

D'Angelo did have the spotlight shining brightly right on him. But it was Kobe's last year, and that took the heat away from everybody.

That was a tough year for the franchise – just 17 wins.

Nance: It was not a good year -- we started out 0-7.

So this little rocky start here ... I've seen worse.

With it being Kobe Bryant’s last season on the road, was it more of an honor or more of a distraction?

Nance: Well, I wouldn't trade that season for the world. But it was both: It was one heck of a distraction, but the best distraction you could possibly have.

We'd go to Philly, we'd go to Boston, we'd go to Utah – it didn't matter. We were playing at home every single game. Lakers jerseys, Kobe jerseys. Fans screaming for us.

But with all that, still, you gotta play ball. Because, you know, Kobe is doing his thing and the rest of us are trying to learn and grow with that, as well.

So, I kind of took that year and tried to get as many offensive rebounds as I could for Kobe and get it back to him.

What was he like in that last year?

Nance: Basketball had sort of taken a toll on him. It was his last year and he was obviously still super-competitive and wanted to win and all of that. But you could tell that he was ready. He was ready to get on to better things.

Your head coach that year – Byron Scott – wasn’t known to be too kind to rookies. How was he with you in that first year?

Nance: To this day, I love Byron Scott!

He wasn’t too hard with me. If you did what you're supposed to do and you play hard and if you're always thinking defense-first and not into the whole: 'I'd rather look good than play hard' thing, then he loved you.

So he and I got along great and I still love that guy. He's the best.

Which veteran was toughest on you and which vet took you under his wing?

Nance: Well, Kobe was pretty tough.

He was tough on me, tough on Jordan (Clarkson), tough on Julius (Randle) -- all the young guys. And he did that because he wanted us to be the next group to keep the Lakers legacy going.

And I'd say my vet back then was Roy Hibbert.

He's a nerd. I'm kind of a nerd. So, we just kind of meshed. We played video games, went to dinner on the road. He was the perfect vet for me back then.