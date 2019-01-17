Rookie Tales ...

with Alec Burks



Cleveland's Soft-Spoken Swingman Recalls His Freshman Campaign in Salt Lake City



When the Wine & Gold roll into Salt Lake City this week, two of the current Cavaliers will take a trip down memory lane. Rodney Hood spent most of his first four seasons in the NBA with the Jazz after being drafted out of Duke. When he arrived, Alec Burks was already into his third with Utah after being tabbed with the 12th overall pick of the 2011 Draft – just a few selections after the Cavaliers snagged Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson near the top. After an outstanding two-year career at the University of Colorado – becoming the first player in school history to be named Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year and finishing as the nation’s 18th-ranked scorer as a sophomore, Burks declared for the Draft and was scooped up with Utah’s second first round pick, nine spots after big man, Enes Kanter. The Cavaliers acquired the Kansas City native in a trade that sent Kyle Korver back to Utah – and he’s been rock-solid in 25 outings since his arrival. Two games after the deal, Burks dunked home the game-winner in a road victory in Brooklyn and has been Cleveland’s jack-of-all-trades – playing and guarding multiple positions as both a starter and reserve. He’s notched double-figures in 15 games with the Wine & Gold – tallying at least 17 points in six of his last nine games. Burks is definitely a man of few words, but as the recent roadie hits the homestretch, Cavs.com sat with the veteran swingman to talk about his freshman campaign with the Jazz ….

Alec Burks has been rock-solid at different positions and in different roles in his short time with Cleveland.

Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

With so many accomplishments in a short time, is the 2011 Draft underrated?

Alec Burks: I think there was a lot of great talent in that Draft – Kyrie, Klay, Tristan, Jimmy (Butler) in the second round.

It's definitely underrated. A lot of players in that Draft have done a lot of great things.

Did coming in with a fellow first rounder – Enes Kanter – take some of the rookie pressure off?

Burks: Yeah, I guess so – having somebody come in at the same time, you build a bond because you're both going through the same things -- that whole rookie transition. So, it was cool.

And (Kanter) was a good dude. I got love for him. He's my guy.

That rookie class came in during the Lockout season. How did that prolonged layoff affect you?

Burks: I was just working out, waiting to see if it was gonna happen. Then it finally got going in December.

But I was just working out, being patient, waiting to live my dream out. I knew I'd made my dream happen by reaching the NBA, now I was just waiting to get things moving.

When the season did get started, you had to cram 66 games in quickly – back-to-back-to-backs, tough travel, etc. What was that time like?

Burks: It was wild! And It really showed me how the NBA worked. And it actually helped me out a lot -- just all the back-to-backs, the travel schedule. It showed me a lot that first year.

I mean, that was grown man stuff. But I was 19 or 20 years old, so I didn't even really realize it until about Game 50!

But it was definitely a challenge.

Salt Lake City is a unique NBA town. As a kid from Kansas City, was there any culture shock?

Burks: Well, I went to school in Boulder – and that was the ultimate culture shock. So, I was kind of adjusted a little bit.

But the people in Utah welcomed me with open arms and showed me a lot of love.

Utah had a veteran-heavy team in 2011. Did any of them take you under their wing?

Burks: A lot of the vets played a big part, but I'll say that Earl Watson really did a lot for me, because he's from where I'm from.

Earl was big. C.J. Miles was big. Josh Howard really showed me a lot. Jamal (Tinsley), Paul Milsap, Big Al – they all showed me how this all works, on and off the court.

Were there any vets who were especially tough on you?

Burks: No, nobody really. They weren't tough on me at all.

I wouldn't say it was easy. But for me -- I knew what to do, I knew what to say and, honestly, I just listened. That's how you learn: you listen.

Any rookie hazing or initiation?

Burks: Nothing too bad. I had to get breakfast sandwiches for the whole team before shootaround.

And Big Al used to drink a 5-Hour Energy before the game. So I had to run and get that – before every game.