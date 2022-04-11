Nets-Cavaliers Play-In Primer



Wine & Gold Gear Up for One-Game Showdown in Brooklyn



The Nets and Cavaliers might be the 7th- and 8th-seeded teams in the Eastern Conference, respectively, but make no mistake – Tuesday’s Play-In battle is a David vs. Goliath tale. Brooklyn was one of the league’s preseason darlings, and with good reason – boasting a Big Three of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant along with a rotation of accomplished veterans. Fans and pundits knew that the Wine & Gold had some good young talent, but nobody predicted that they’d more than double their win total from the previous season. So now, after the 82-game grind in the rearview mirror and with expectations out the window, here we are. A heavyweight title contender taking on a pugnacious slugger with nothing to lose. While we gear up for Tuesday night’s tussle at Barclays Center, here’s a quick Play-In Primer to get you ready …

Darius Garland has been good against Brooklyn all season, including a 31-point outburst just this past Friday.

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE Getty Images

1. Numbers Game -- There will be plenty of star-power on display in Tuesday’s Play-In, and the big names have been good in this head-to-head series all season long.

Darius Garland played in all four meetings with Brooklyn, averaging 25.3 points and 8.0 assists per – netting at least 20 points in three of the four meetings.

Former Net Jarrett Allen and rookie Evan Mobley each played in two of the four meetings against the Nets. Allen was excellent in both games – averaging 17.0 points and 12.5 rebounds. Mobley was almost as good, averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 boards.

Kevin Love averaged 10.8ppg in four matchups with Brooklyn, netting double-figures in three of the four and leading Cleveland with 12 boards off the bench on November 22.

Kevin Durant averaged 28.7 points per, playing in three of the four games, shooting .509 from the floor and .538 from beyond the arc. Kyrie Irving suited up for two of the four meetings against his former team, averaging 22.5 points and 8.5 assists per.

2. Feels Like the First Time -- After missing the postseason in each of his first four years in Chicago, Lauri Markkanen finally gets his first shot at the postseason. But he knows he’ll have to experience it first to truly understand the picture.

”You do the best you can, watching film and stuff,” said Markkanen. “And we obviously have guys who’ve gone all the way – and they do have the experience. So, you do try to talk to them and ask what you can do better. But you can watch film as much as you want, and I’m sure it’s still going to feel different. But like I’ve said multiple times: I’m just excited, and I can’t wait to experience it.”

3. Head-to-Head -- Here’s how the two teams fared in four meetings this season …

April 8 – The Nets led by 15 points after one period before the Cavaliers bounced back with an extended rally that put them up five after three quarters. But Cleveland might’ve peaked too early, with Brooklyn reclaiming the lead for good on Kevin Durant’s three-pointer early in the fourth, pulling away late to take the 118-107 decision at Barclays Center.

Evan Mobley returned to the lineup to finish with 17 points, seven boards, three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks and Darius Garland led Cleveland with 31 points – going 12-for-24 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc in the loss.

January 17 – After winning five of six on an outstanding West Coast trip, the Cavaliers kept things rolling when they returned to snowy Cleveland for an MLK Day matchup with Brooklyn – holding the Nets to just 19 points in the fourth quarter and outscoring them, 9-2, over the final three-plus minutes of the game for the 111-107 victory.

All five Cavaliers starters notched double-figures, Isaac Okoro was outstanding on the defensive end against Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland’s bench combined for 37 points. Darius Garland, who was announced as the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week before tipoff, led the Wine & Gold with 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting, adding a game-high 12 assists in the win.

November 22 – The Cavaliers led by a dozen points early in the third quarter, but went cold down the stretch as Brooklyn pulled away late for the 117-112 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – spoiling the returns of Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen, who finished with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points to go with a team-high 11 helpers, but he collided with James Harden going for a loose ball in the second half and was forced to leave the game for just over six minutes, allowing the Durant-less Nets just enough breathing space to escape with the road victory.

November 17 – The Cavaliers trailed by three TDs at intermission in their first battle with Brooklyn this season, but outscored the Nets in the second half to keep it respectable – cutting the Nets huge lead to single-digits before succumbing down the stretch.

The Wine & Gold were without Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen – and had lost Collin Sexton for the season earlier that month – but still hung tough until Brooklyn used a final flurry to pull away. Ricky Rubio led the Cavaliers with 25 points in the loss.

4. Love In the Air -- Kevin Love is one of two Cavaliers on the roster (along with Rajon Rondo) to have won the NBA’s whole enchilada. Love, of course, won it with the Wine & Gold back in 2016; Rondo, with the Celtics in 2008 and Lakers in 2020.

After Sunday’s win over Milwaukee, Love talked about what advice he could impart on his young teammates about the postseason.

”It’s easier said than done, but (I’ll tell them): ‘Just play free, understanding that the level of physicality is going to be heightened,’” said Love. “There’s nothing quite like being in a playoff atmosphere and experiencing that. You don’t know it and you don’t understand it until you’ve gone through it. The thing that we have on our side is that we all are just so tight, we stick together through everything. J.B. likes to say: ‘win the scrap’ and that ‘all of our battles are won in the trenches’ – and that’s what it’s going to have to be Tuesday night.

”We’re gonna have that familiarity with (Brooklyn). We know what they’re capable of, especially with their two superstars. But I like our chances when it comes down to a dogfight and that’s what it’s gonna be on Tuesday night.”

5. Common Denominators -- There’s no shortage of connections between these two squads.

Jarrett Allen, who continues to get closer to returning while nursing a fractured middle finger on his left hand – spent his first three-and-a-half seasons with the Nets before being traded to Cleveland in a four-team blockbuster in January 2021.

Caris LeVert spent over four seasons with Brooklyn before being sent to Indiana in the aforementioned four-team deal. And reserve big man Ed Davis played in 81 games for Brooklyn during the 2018-19 campaign.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving was the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2011 out of Duke, spending his first six seasons with Cleveland – drilling the three-pointer that sealed the World Championship in 2016 before being traded in the 2017 offseason.

Nets sharpshooter and all-around nice guy, Joe Harris, was a second round Draft pick for Cleveland back in 2014 out of Virginia – (No. 33 overall) – and played in 56 games with the Cavs before being traded to Orlando in 2016.

6. Just the Hits -- This will be just J.B. Bickerstaff’s second foray to the postseason as a head coach, having taken Houston to the 2016 Playoffs, where they lost to the Warriors in five First Round games. He knows what it’ll take for his inexperienced team to advance – especially during crunch time.

”You have to maintain your composure,” said Bickerstaff. “Understand the larger picture and the bigger moment more than the one small moment you’re in. That one small moment makes you feel like you have to press. We’ve seen (Brooklyn) come back from 15 down, come back from 20 down and go get a win.

”So, understanding how much time is actually in the game and being able to take advantage of that – and not have so much weight on you that you feel you have to hit a home run every possession. This is gonna come down to singles – and whichever team makes the least amount of errors.”

7. Looking Ahead -- If, for some reason, the Cavaliers can’t pull off the victory on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, they’ll get a second bite at the apple on Friday night, welcoming the winner of the 9-10 Game between Atlanta and Charlotte to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.

The Cavaliers won their opening head-to-head meeting against the Hawks in the first week of the regular season, but dropped each of the last three – including a recent 24-point drubbing on March 31 at State Farm Arena.

Cleveland and Charlotte split the four-game series this year – with each team winning two on the other team’s floor. Charlotte dropped the Wine and Gold in the home opener back on October 22 and won by 21 back on March 2. The Cavs won a pair of nail-biters on Tobacco Road – including weird, wild finish in a victory on February 4.