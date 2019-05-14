Ni hao, y’uns! Don’t be alarmed – it’s just me, the Optimist – checking in from semi-retirement here at the temporary offices of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Some of you might be thinking: ‘Hey Optimist, I thought semi-retirement meant fishing out at Mosquito Lake with Bob Finnan or signing autographs at the Mid-America Boat Show.’

Well, it pretty much does. I really just come around here for the sweet office hijinks – which we’ll get to in a moment – or a VERY special occasion: which tonight’s 2019 NBA Draft Lottery quite obviously is.

[And it’s not that I’m the guy who just shows my head every time there’s a chance to get the No. 1 pick. I’ll be good with however Nick Gilbert and the Cavaliers fare tonight in Chicago – No. 1 through 6. Whoever he is, he’ll be a special player under the tutelage of a special coach in a winning culture.]

No – this year’s is a very special NBA Lottery for a different reason. And for me personally, the stakes are high.

But I promised you folks office hijinks and office hijinks you shall have.

The work area was very serious and businesslike yesterday – even more so than most days with the hiring of new Head Coach John Beilein, news which really sent a jolt through the franchise and beyond.

Beilein is what some experts are calling a “home run” hire by Cavs GM Koby Altman. He’s done nothing but win everywhere he’s gone – piling up 829 victories, 13 NCAA Tourney appearances and a pair of trips to the Championship game. He’s won at least 20 games on 23 occasions. The man took Canisius to the NCAA Tournament. You guys can’t even name what state Canisius is IN.

But I’d be lying if I said that it’s been nose-to-the-grindstone like yesterday every day. Not with the head honcho’s son as a summer intern!

I’m talking about young Clayton Carper – the scion of my beloved boss and veteran of this column, Tad Carper. Tad’s like a Vice President or something.

The kid is home from college, and like any young buck looking to work his or her way up the Public Relations ladder, he’ll have to go through a relentless summer of torment around the office.

And it’s not just making copies and fetching coffee, although people do love to throw scalding hot java all over his shirt if he gets the order wrong. Just last Friday, for example, we helped one of my favorite PR vets, wee Phyllis Salem – who’s smaller than Muggsy Bogues but feistier than Charles Oakley – tape him to the basket stanchions at Cleveland Clinic Courts for the entire day. It was excellent.

The kid’s come through the gauntlet with flying colors … so far.

The one true test is something called “CLIPS” – a task that’s left a trail of vanquished interns a mile long. In this grueling chore, not only do the youngsters have to wake up and read all the articles by Joe Vardon, Chris Fedor and the like, they must also consolidate and disseminate them throughout the entire company – EVERY DAY.

Clay asked if he could be hung up by his arms behind Progressive Field for the entire summer, but his dad refused. Fathers sometimes have to make difficult decisions like that.

Tad knows it’s for the best. One day young Clayton – who we all remember as an itty-bitty lad scurrying around the offices – will be calling the shots for some NBA team, and he’ll remember how he grew this offseason.

He’ll be a busy young man on Wednesday morning – and an extremely busy young man if Nick Gilbert strikes gold for an unprecedented fourth time on Tuesday night.

Of course, the Cavaliers won the 2003 Lottery and the rights to select TheBron. But the magic from that fateful night in Secaucus belonged to Nick Gilbert from then on – winning the 2011 Lottery with a 2.8 percent chance and the 2013 Lottery with a 15.6 percent chance. It was his 2014 Lottery victory, however, that set the tables for today’s column.

As I stated earlier, player-wise, I don’t care where the Cavaliers finish tonight. We all know being the top overall pick doesn’t guarantee success and sliding anywhere down the board doesn’t guarantee failure. Tonight’s Lottery is the first of many, many steps.

However … there is one individual who is incensed by the Wine & Gold’s good fortunes in the Lottery. He’s from Boston and naturally doesn’t feel like his city has gotten a fair shake when it comes to sports.

Of course I’m speaking of my nemesis, Bill Simmons – infamous Celtics shill and media personality who picked a fight with my beloved Cavaliers on his podcast.

Earlier this year, when discussing the upcoming draft, Simmons bloviated …

"If Cleveland wins the Lottery … I'm quitting sports. I'm just done. I'm out. The Ringer turns into a pop culture site, you're going to have to look for a new job. I'm done. If Cleveland wins the %@*&$ lottery again, I'm done. I'm done with all professional sports, I'm out."

I didn’t pick a fight with Bill Simmons! (Actually, I probably did; he just didn’t know about it.) Irregardless!!

Look at this stunad: beefing on our Cavaliers!

I don’t know him personally, but he represents what I don’t like about Boston sports fans.

Sure, Boston fans are whiny. Most fans are. It’s annoying, but it’s a quality I can handle. A quality I cannot handle is being greedy. And Boston fans are greedy. They’re fat from winning but there’s just never, ever enough birthday cake for them.

I want to win, but I will abide by the wishes of the Basketball Gods. It’s not right to taunt them.

So this is nothing more than a gentle reminder to Bill Simmons that we remember what he said in early January …

If the ping pong balls bounce the way of New York or Phoenix or Memphis or whoever, please feel free to continue your podcast as you see fit.

But if things go the Wine & Gold’s way tonight in Chicago, then it’s ixnay on the ortsspay for the duration.

You can discuss whether Ginger is foxier than Mary Ann or the fighting styles of the Karate Kid vs. Cobra Kai, but please feel free to cease and desist when it comes to sports. No South Korean table tennis. No competitive eating. I don’t even want to hear a fresh take from the most excruciating televised event in sports – the NFL Pro Bowl.

As for the rest of you, feel free to talk as much sports as you want. Baker Mayfield for MVP. Frankie Lindor for the Triple Crown. Go nuts!

But not a peep from the Sports Guy.

As for Nick Gilbert … may the Force be with you.

The Cavaliers are about to reload in another month-and-change. They’ve got the head coach in place. When healthy, their big man rotation can stack up with any in the East. They have the Conference’s best Sixth Man, a rapidly-improving small forward in just his third season and a record-setting rookie ready to take the next step.

If you don’t think there’s cause for optimism, you’re a bigger ping pong ball than the ones flopping about in Uncle Adam’s magical tumbler in Chicago.

That’s all I’ve got for today, and it’s time to wrap up anyway.

Right around this time every Tuesday, they blare out Alice Cooper’s “No More Mr. Nice Guy” on the PA system and PR just paddles the living snot out of poor Clay Carper. Jeff Schaefer and Cherome Owens remember how bad they got it when they were Interns, so the minute they hear those first few riffs, they come a-running down the hall with the paddles they made in wood shop.

I don’t know if other NBA Public Relations Departments behave like this in the offseason. I just have to assume so.

Friends – another Cavaliers Renaissance is brewing. Can you feel it?

It’s telling you to …

Keep the faith, Cleveland

Your pal,

The Optimist

