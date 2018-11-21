The Optimist

Well … well … well …

If it isn’t TheBron.

I’m an Optimist and I’m just gonna address the 800-pound elephant in the room. Or is it a 600-pound gorilla in the room? Whatever enormous animal is lurking in the room, TheBron has crossover-dribble and tomahawk-dunked on its hairy arse. We’ve all seen it.

And tonight, for the second time in his Hall of Fame career, the King will take the floor from the visitor’s locker room – although no one expects the same hysterics as his first visit back in 2010.

Personally speaking, I sure didn’t come here to throw any negative vibes TheBron’s way. No sir!

No.

I have traveled hundreds of thousands of millions of miles with Numeral 23 over his career as a Cavalier – aboard the Team Bus when Big Z (Zydrunas Ilgauskas) was soaking his feets in the beer cooler back in 2003 and aboard the War Rig when Big Z (Ante Zizic) was soaking his feets in the beer cooler in 2018 – tradition, as we all know, for the biggest European/Eurasian on the squad.

I’ve been through the battles with TheBron, baby.

He’s my favorite athlete of all-time and the man who delivered on his promise to bring a World Championship to the city of Cleveland. He’s a great human being and is truly more than an athlete. I cherish the time he was here and if and when he gets a standing ovation at The Q tonight, you better believe I’ll be a part of it.

But because TheBron has chosen to load up the Metallic Pea Wagon Queen Family Truckster and take the tribe cross-country to Tinseltown, he has chosen sides against the Wine and Gold.

And my allegiances end at the timeline.

So I’ll also have some bad news for Akron’s favorite son near the end of this column.

And as long as we’re coming clean, I’ll also be honest with you readers …

I didn’t write today just on accounta TheBron is back. I’ve seen him lots of times.

I’m writing because I didn’t want another year to pass without honoring a Thanksgiving hero – something I’ve done in the past but have neglected to do over the past couple seasons.

The tradition of the Presidential “pardoning” of a turkey at Thanksgiving goes back to Ronald Reagan, who tried adding some levity to a press conference about the Iran-Contra Scandal in 1987. But the actual reprieve itself goes way back to John F. Kennedy, who famously quipped: “Let’s, er’ah, keep this one going.”

Since then, lucky birds (and their alternates) have ranged from “Biscuits” and “Gravy” in 2004 to “Mac” and “Cheese” in 2014 to this year’s winner – 48-pound “Drumstick” from Alexandria, Minnesota.

But no bird in the history of the event has been so bold, so brash, so gosh-darned DARING -- (!!) – as the Death Row escapee named “Liberty” (pictured) who let his freak flag fly back in 2001.

Year after year, I’d paid tribute to Liberty, but hadn’t done so in the recent past – and for that, I apologize.

Any turkey with the giblets to jam its snood into the Most Powerful Man in the World’s midsection in front of high-ranking cabinet members – (and lived to squawk about it!) -- deserves our Annual Recognition. You’ll not convince me otherwise.

And for those of you who think I’m somehow poking fun at George Bush or the Office of the President, I can assure you it’s anything but.

I applaud George Bush for his compassion and good-sportsmanship in a bang-bang situation – and you can see his quick-thinking response in the photo. Dick Cheney would’ve choked that gobbler out faster than you can say “Butterball.”

And as long as we’re coming really clean, I didn’t write today just on accounta TheBron is back and that I wanted to salute Liberty the turkey for Thanksgiving.

Leafing through my dailies, I noticed that we were literally bursting at the seams on November 21 – loaded with such heavyweights that, to the educational chagrin of little Jeffy Schaefer, we’ll have to skim over Today in History with just a cursory nod to General Framework Agreement Day, celebrating the end of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina – signed in 1995 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where the Wine and Gold Scrimmage took place this past October.

And if you think general frameworks are pretty sweet, then get a load of today’s Birthdays – featuring Stan “The Man” Musial, Marlo “That Girl” Thomas, Olden “This Guy” Polynice, actress Goldie Hawn, Voltaire, Stromile Swift, Dick Durbin, Icelandic recording superstar Bjork, Harold Ramis, Michael Strahan, Carly Rae Jepsen, the Men’s Warehouse guy George Zimmer, Troy Aikman, Reggie Lewis, Ken Griffey Jr. and Dr. John, who’s not actually a doctor.

And we’ve saved the best for last – as “best” as honoring those Dead On This Day and Still Dead can be, I guess.

I’m not talking about Bill Bixby, who could turn into a giant green bodybuilder just by losing his temper or David Cassidy, easily the dreamiest member of the Partridge Family whose single – “I Think I Love You” – once reached No. 9 on Billboard charts.

No, I normally pride myself on this being a non-secular column that stays away from religion. But the seventh century Irish saint – Columbanus a/k/a “St. Columban” – put up such jaw-dropping stats that I have little choice but to recognize his death-day.

I won’t even waste your time with the stuff about birds landing on his shoulder to be caressed or squirrels coming down from the trees to nestle in his cowl. That’s small potatoes compared to the 10 major accomplishments he brings to his canonization.

Check it. Throughout the course of his career, Columbanus …

1. Procured food for a sick monk and cured the wife of his benefactor

2. Escaped injury while surrounded by wolves

3. Caused a bear to evacuate a cave at his biddings

4. Produced a spring of water near his cave

5. Replenished the Luxeuil granary

6. Multiplied bread and beer for his community

7. Cured sick monks, who rose from their beds at his request to reap the harvest

8. Gave sight to a blind man

9. Destroyed – with his breath – a cauldron of beer prepared for a pagan festival

10. Tamed a bear and yoked it to a plow

Tonight, we’re going to go nuts for a bunch of NBA players, but I’ll bet there isn’t a single one besides Steven Adams that can evacuate a bear from its cave at his bidding, let alone yoke it to a plow.

And in terms of saint resumes, I’m sure Mother Theresa has done some pretty dope stuff in Calcutta. But let’s be honest: she’s kind of a piker compared to Columbanus.

I’m sorry. I call it like I see it. And now I have to call tonight’s action how I see it – by dropping my three favorite letters …

G W N

That, as you know, stands for Guaranteed Win Night.

I know the young Cavaliers have had some rocky moments so far this season. And after thumping the Lakers tonight at The Q, they might have more down the road. But tonight belongs to the Wine and Gold. If TheBron scores 51, Jordan Clarkson will just have to score 52.

So stuff that up your turkey, LakeShow.

By tomorrow, we’ll all have moved on from it and we’ll focus on our loved ones and food and football on Thanksgiving Day.

And later that night, the Cavaliers caravan will load up the War Rig up for Philly.

Maybe for the ride, I’ll fill up a five-gallon bucket with neckbones and smushed yams and turkey skins and gizzards and all that other crap and give it to my personal Security Apparatus: little Joey Vitanza, who we stuff with the luggage and gear under the vehicle. He’ll go to town on it the entire ride – that loveable little varmint!

Enjoy tonight’s victory and enjoy the victory meal on Thanksgiving, y’uns! And if I don’t get a chance to check back, Happy Holidays, Cavalier fans! Happy Holidays, Liberty the turkey! Happy Holidays, Columbanus! Happy Holidays, Swish! Happy Holidays, Mama G! Happy Holidays, Bjork!

And yes, Happy Holidays to you too, TheBron. Thanks for everything you gave us over 11 unforgettable seasons – on and off the floor.

God bless us, everyone!

… and please …

Keep the faith, Cleveland

Your pal,

The Optimist