Movers and Shakers: Western Conference

Which Way Did He Go For the past half-decade, the basketball world wondered what the league – and specifically, the Western Conference – would look like when the Warriors' dynasty finally came to an end. Golden State isn’t quite done yet. They still have the Association’s best backcourt (when Klay Thompson returns from injury) and made lemonade out of Kevin Durant’s departure, but the Dubs will struggle to punch their ticket out West this year, a departure from their prolonged stronghold on the Conference. Several teams – notably Tinseltown’s two squads – made high-profile moves to take the quantum leap. The Pelicans won the Draft Lottery and had a disgruntled superstar to bargain with. Houston reunited a pair of MVPs. Teams in the Northwest buttressed rosters that were already close to title contention. Critics immediately decried L.A.’s big-market embarrassment of offseason riches. But mid-market squads like Utah, Portland and Denver are equally-poised for a run at the ring. Even teams like Sacramento, Minnesota and Memphis that have struggled out West recently have reason for hope this season. Last week we took a look at who went where out East. Today, we’ll take a look at some of the movers and shakers out West, beginning with the aforementioned Warriors …

PACIFIC DIVISION GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS Nobody was shocked when Kevin Durant decided to bolt the Bay area after this year’s Finals. The destination might have raised some eyebrows, but it seemed like the writing was already on the wall by the time the two-time Finals MVP went down with an Achilles injury in Game 5 against Toronto. The Warriors were able to salvage Durant’s departure by adding first time All-Star D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets. Steve Kerr’s squad was also able to add Willie Cauley-Stein, Glen Robinson III and former Cavalier, Alec Burks as free agents and made a deal with Atlanta to acquire second-year forward and former North Royalton star Omari Spellman. Golden State drafted Michigan’s Jordan Poole with the 28th overall pick this past June. The losses cover some of the club’s most critical figures from its recent title runs – including Andre Iguodala, who was dealt to Memphis, and Shaun Livingston, who was waived. Four-time All-Star and former Canton Charge guard Quinn Cook signed free agent deals with the Lakers and Jordan Bell bolted to Minnesota in the dramatic roster overhaul. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS No team wanted to lock horns with the physical, tenacious, well-coached Clips towards the end of last season. Opponents will be even less eager to face Doc Rivers’ squad this year. Last summer, Kawhi Leonard shifted the league’s landscape when he was dealt to Toronto in the final year of his contract. The Raptors’ gamble paid off bigly, with Leonard leading them to the franchise’s first NBA Championship. This summer, Leonard is at the center of another seismic shift – spurning the Lakers and Raptors to sign a free agent deal with the up-and-coming Clips. But Jerry West wasn’t done with the signing of Leonard, teaming the Klaw with another of the league’s top two-way stars in Paul George – shipped to L.A. in a trade that saw the Thunder land All-Rookie First Team guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and an unprecedented assemblage of first rounders, including Miami’s 2021 and 2023 picks and the Clippers’ top picks in 2022, ’24 and ’26 – all unprotected. The Clippers also made a deal to acquire Maurice Harkless from Portland and drafted ACC Sixth Man of the Year, Mfiondu Kbengele, with the 27th overall pick. Aside from the deal that sent Gilgeous-Alexander and Gallinari to OKC, the Clips also lost Garrett Temple and Wilson Chandler, both of whom inked free agent deals with Brooklyn. SACRAMENTO KINGS The Kings haven’t finished above .500 since 2005-06, the last year they reached the postseason. But after making a late-season push last year – and with some young talent to finally build around – Sacramento is finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel. The Kings moves won’t compare with some of the higher-profile teams in their division, but they added some solid veterans to their young core – inking free agents Cory Joseph, Trevor Ariza, Richaun Holmes and Dewayne Dedmon. Without a first rounder in this year’s Draft, they still landed a trio of second rounders, including one of the heroes from Virginia’s NCAA championship run, sharpshooter Kyle Guy. In terms of losses, both Alec Burks and Willie Cauley-Stein left as free agents for Golden State. LOS ANGELES LAKERS To paraphrase Mark Twain: Rumors of the Lakers demise have been greatly exaggerated. When Magic Johnson stepped down on the final night of the regular season and Luke Walton shown the door just days later, it looked like the Lakers were completely in disarray and that their current experiment had failed. Fast forward to July, and the Lakers are right back in the title picture, thanks to a blockbuster trade that now pairs Anthony Davis with LeBron James – with L.A. sending Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the draft rights to DeAndre Hunter, two first round picks, a first-round swap and cash headed back to the Big Easy. But the Lakers didn’t stop with Davis – adding Avery Bradley, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Jared Dudley and Troy Daniels as free agents. And aside from dealing Ball, Hart and Ingram, L.A. also saw Reggie Bullock, Mike Muscala and Tyson Chandler depart as free agents, with Moritz Wagner being traded to Washington. PHOENIX SUNS The Suns haven’t reached the postseason since 2009-10, and they’ve been one of the league’s worst teams over the past few years – having averaged just under 22 wins while posting a sub-.300 winning percentage in each of the past four years. They’ve had high picks over the years, so it’s difficult to say things are looking up. But Phoenix did add some veterans to a young roster that does include DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker – signing free agents Ricky Rubio and Frank Kaminsky and trading for Dario Saric and Aron Baynes. The Suns also snagged a pair of first rounders – both four-year players with a record of success in North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (11th overall) and Virginia’s Ty Jerome (24). Among the losses were free agents Troy Daniels and Richaun Holmes, who defected to L.A. and Sacramento, respectively. Josh Jackson, the 4th overall pick in 2017, was dealt to Memphis and T.J. Warren was shipped to the Pacers.

SOUTHWEST DIVISION HOUSTON ROCKETS The Rockets – who haven’t made a first-round selection since they took Sam Dekker at No. 18 in 2015 – didn’t make a lot of moves this offseason. But the one they made was HUGE. After averaging 54 wins over the past six years – without a single trip to the Finals to show for it – the Rockets decided to go big this summer, pulling the trigger on a blockbuster deal that sent nine-time All-Star Chris Paul to the Thunder in exchange for eight-time All-Star and the 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook. The move reunites Westbrook with fellow former MVP James Harden, who were teammates for three seasons in Oklahoma City. The Rockets filled out the roster with a trio of free agents, including Tyson Chandler, Ben McLemore and former No. 1 overall pick, Anthony Bennett, who’s spent the past couple seasons toiling in the G-League. SAN ANTONIO SPURS The Spurs are in an unusual place – (for the Spurs) – stuck somewhere between competing for a Playoff spot and developing its younger players. San Antonio still boasts All-Stars in LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, but that duo is surrounded by young guns representing San Antonio’s future. Gregg Popovich’s squad didn’t make any monster moves over the summer – inking Trey Lyles as a free agent and dealing for DeMarre Carroll. They snagged a pair of first rounders this past June – Luka Samancic at 19 overall and Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson at 29 – and both were impressive at this year’s Summer League. In terms of losses, the Spurs dealt Davis Bertans to the Wizards in a three-team deal with Washington and Brooklyn. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES After a pair of seasons back to the drawing board – (and atop the NBA Draft board) – these aren’t the old “Grindhouse” Grizzlies anymore. Memphis might not win a ton of games in an uber-competitive Western Conference next year, but they should be extremely fun to watch. There was no obfuscation or intrigue with their pick this year. From the moment they won the 2nd overall pick in the NBA Lottery, the Grizz had targeted Murray State’s Ja Morant – and that’s exactly who they tabbed, shipping franchise stalwart Mike Conley to the Jazz not long after. Morant now pairs with Jaren Jackson Jr. , who was one of the league’s most exciting rookies before an injury abbreviated his freshman campaign. But they also got what some experts feel was the steal of the first round – tabbing Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke with the 21st overall pick in a trade with OKC. But Memphis was also extremely active in the trade market this summer – dealing for Grayson Allen, Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill, Josh Jackson, Dwight Howard and Miles Plumlee. Among the departed – aside from Conley – are Avery Bradley, who signed with the Lakers, C.J. Miles, traded to Washington, and Chandler Parsons, who was shipped to Atlanta. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS Despite the sea change that went down in L.A. over the summer, there might not be a Western Conference team that made a bigger leap – at least on paper – than the Pelicans. Of course, they came into the offseason with the two biggest assets to work with – a superstar demanding a deal (and a trade partner just as desperate) and the undisputed No. 1 pick in the Draft – which they used on generational talent, Zion Williamson. When the smoke cleared, New Orleans had completely rebuilt its team from the top down – surrounding Williamson with the young veteran pieces acquired in the A.D. trade to L.A. – Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart plus a handful of high picks. But David Griffin and the Pelicans weren’t done – inking J.J. Redick to a free agent deal and swinging a trade with Utah to nab forward Derrick Favors. The Pelicans also had a big Draft night aside from Williamson – dealing the No. 4 overall pick to Atlanta in exchange for the No. 8 overall, which they used on Texas big man Jaxson Hayes (who was very impressive in Summer League) and No. 17, explosive VA Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. To make room, New Orleans said goodbye to Elfrid Payton, Julius Randle and Stanley Johnson via free agency. Solomon Hill made his way to Atlanta in the Draft night deal. DALLAS MAVERICKS After swinging the biggest deal in last year’s Draft – acquiring the rights to the reigning Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic – and one of the year’s biggest mid-season deals – dealing for injured forward Kristaps Porzingis – the Mavericks were the quietest team in the Western Conference this past summer. Among their relatively minor moves – if you can call anything with Boban “minor” – Dallas inked Seth Curry and Boban Marjanovic to free agent deals and acquired Delon Wright in a deal with Memphis. Because of last year’s deal with Atlanta, the Mavericks were without a first rounder in 2019. They were able to land Nebraska swingman Isaiah Roby with the 45th overall pick in a trade with Detroit.