Let the Games Begin

Which Way Did He Go? The wait is almost over, Cavalier fans! We’re right around the corner from the opening of 2018 Training Camp. If you’d like something more specific – only three days, 12 hours and 30 minutes after the Browns get off the schneid and smush the Jets down at FirstEnergy Stadium. Earlier this summer, Cavs.com examined some of the offseason moves that could affect the upcoming campaign. And now that all the smoke has cleared, it’s time to see what the landscape looks like heading into Camp. We didn’t break down every single trade. It was hard enough keeping track of Dwight Howard and Timofey Mozgov to worry about where Maarty Leunen, Renaldas Seibutis and Rodney Purvis ended up. But hopefully we covered all the big deals that went down. The Cavaliers did some moving and shaking themselves over the summer – and we’ll see how the squad looks starting next week in Independence. And because we have a lot of work to do before Media Day on Monday, we’re going to move kind of fast on this recap. If you can’t keep up, please raise your hand and someone will come around to remove you from the classroom …

Let's Make a Deal The Cavaliers were at the center of the biggest offseason trade one season ago, but the trade winds blew past Cleveland this summer. This year, the biggest trade was an inter-Conference deal that sent Kawhi Leonard (and Danny Green) to Toronto in exchange for DeMar DeRozan (as well as Jakob Poeltl and a protected first rounder in 2019). The former Finals MVP was limited to just nine games last season and will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. But the Raptors saw an opening in the East and rolled the dice on arguably the game’s greatest two-way player. The Wine & Gold will be up-close and personal for the Claw’s debut when the Cavs roll into Toronto for the season opener on October 17. Carmelo Anthony was the bigger name in the three-team teal that sent the former All-Star to Atlanta, but the most important player in the deal was Dennis Schroder, who’ll now back up Russell Westbrook at the point. The Hawks immediately released Anthony, who inked a free agent deal with Houston. The third piece of the deal – backup big man Mike Muscala – was sent to Philadelphia in the three-way. The Rockets continued to wheel and deal this summer – recently acquiring Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss from the Suns in exchange for sharpshooting forward Ryan Anderson along with rookie De’Anthony Melton. The Nets needed draft picks and dealt point guard Isaiah Whitehead to the Nuggets in exchange for Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur and a lottery-protected first rounder next June. Speaking of the Nets – the Timofey Mozgov Era in Brooklyn came to an unceremonious end when he was dealt to Charlotte in exchange for Dwight Howard, who was immediately released and signed as a free agent with Washington. Two days later, Timo was dealt to the Magic Kingdom as Bismack Biyombo returned to Charlotte, where he spent the first three years of his career. In what might’ve been the summer’s only old-fashioned, player-for-player swap, the Clippers sent guard Austin Rivers to D.C. in exchange for the Polish Hammer – Marcin Gortat.

Land of the Free Easily the biggest free agent signing of the offseason belonged to the L.A. Lakers – who inked former Cavalier and four-time MVP LeBron James. Mazel tov. In other free agent news, the rich got richer on the Barbary Coast, where the reigning World Champs signed arguably the game’s best pure big man, DeMarcus Cousins, who signed a one-year deal after rupturing his Achilles midway through last season. The Rockets, who finished one game and a Chris Paul hamstring injury away from dethroning Golden State, lost a pair of key 3-and-D wings – Trevor Ariza, who signed with the Suns, and Luc Mbah a Moute, who returned to the Clippers. The Rockets eventually signed Carmelo Anthony to a deal after he’d been released by Atlanta, but is there enough in his tank to get Houston past the Warriors? Three summers ago, the Mavericks were jilted at the free agent altar by DeAndre Jordan, but Cuban and Co. sealed the deal this offseason, inking one of the game’s best post defenders. In other moves out West, the Lakers surrounded James with mercurial veteran free agents Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee – creating an interesting Tinseltown goulash that will be analyzed ad nauseam for the next six to eight months. And speaking of both the Lakers and former Cavaliers, point guard Isaiah Thomas signed a free agent deal with the Nuggets after a short stint in L.A. In the Eastern Conference, Jabari Parker – the second overall pick of the 2014 Draft – jumped from Milwaukee to his hometown of Chicago. The aforementioned Dwight Howard signed with the Wizards, as did former Cavalier, Jeff Green. Greg “Moose” Monroe left Boston to join the Raptors, Alex Len – the fifth overall pick of the 2013 Draft – bolted Phoenix for Atlanta and Tyreke Evans – coming off a strong season in Memphis – joins the Indiana Pacers. But maybe the most perplexing inter-Conference free agent decision came from Tony Parker, who – after 17 seasons and four titles with the Spurs – signed a free agent deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Potential free agents who chose to stay with their current squad included Paul George (OKC), Aaron Gordon (ORL), Derrick Favors (UTA), Jusuf Nurkic (POR), J.J. Redick (PHI), Fred VanVleet (TOR), Zach LaVine (CHI), Will Barton (DEN) and Nikola Jokic (DEN), Marcus Smart (BOS), Clint Capela (HOU) and, of course, five-time All-Star Kevin Love, who inked an extension with Cleveland earlier this summer. And then there are some veterans who, as of this writing, are still waiting for work – including Ramon Sessions, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Jamal Crawford, Richard Jefferson, Mario Chalmers, Joe Johnson, Aaron Brooks, Corey Brewer, Ty Lawson and Arron Afflalo.

Head of the Class As usual, the summer included the spinning coaching carousel – which saw eight franchises make a change at head coach. Three fired coaches – including the NBA’s reigning Coach of the Year – found their next job almost immediately. Dwane Casey – who won 23 games in his first season in Toronto and 59 last year – was let go not long after the Cavs swept his squad for the second time in as many seasons and was immediately hired by the Pistons, who ended the Stan Van Gundy experiment in Motown. Mike Budenholzer, whose team won 60 games in 2016, parted ways with the Hawks and will take over for Joe Prunty in Milwaukee. And Steve Clifford, who guided Charlotte to the Playoffs in 2016 but only won 36 games in each of his last two seasons, was fired by Charlotte only to be hired in by Orlando – where Frank Vogel was relieved of his duties after two seasons and 54 wins. The Hornets, in turn, hired longtime Spurs assistant James Borrego, who’ll be taking his first NBA head coaching job. Other rookies include former Cavs assistant, Lloyd Pierce in Atlanta along with Nick Nurse, who moved up to the top spot in T-Dot. In Phoenix, Igor Kokosov becomes the first non-American head coach in NBA history, taking over for Jay Triano. The frustrated Knicks ended Jeff Hornacek’s unsuccessful tenure in New York, bringing in the fiery David Fizdale – who took the Grizzlies to the Playoffs in 2017 only to be unceremoniously dumped 19 games into the next season – to breath some life into a dormant franchise. The frustrated Knicks ended Jeff Hornacek’s unsuccessful tenure in New York, bringing in the fiery David Fizdale – who took the Grizzlies to the Playoffs in 2017 only to be unceremoniously dumped 19 games into the next season – to breath some life into a dormant franchise.

Youth Movement Even though the top pick has won Rookie of the Year in three of the past four seasons, a player doesn’t need to be the top pick to make an immediate impact. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell (13th overall) could’ve easily won last year’s award and the previous season’s winner (Malcom Brogdon) was taken 36th overall the previous June. Arguably the Eastern Conference’s leading MVP candidate this season – Giannis Antetokuonmpo – was selected with the 15th pick. DeAndre Ayton, chosen by the Suns with the top overall pick, will be thrown immediately into the fire, but has a pair of emerging young guns – Devin Booker and Josh Jackson – to take some of the heat off. Atlanta’s Trae Young and the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic will likely be linked for the rest of their careers after a Draft night deal. Like Ayton, both will be expected to do some heavy lifting as rookies. The Cavaliers come into the season with a solid veteran point guard in George Hill, but after a stellar Summer League showing, their prized rookie – Collin Sexton, drafted eighth overall, should push Hill right from the outset of Training Camp. This past July in Vegas, the Young Bull played in all seven contests and gained confidence with each passing one – averaging 19.6 points on 43 percent shooting, adding 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists per. Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr., drafted one spot ahead of Sexton, was almost as impressive this summer as the Bulls continue to develop a young core for the future. Orlando’s Mo Bamba opened eyes in Vegas and the Magic hope he’ll be the final piece of an impressive young frontline that already includes Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Simmons and Nikola Vucevic. Out West, the second overall pick – Marvin Bagley III – will attempt to reverse the fortunes of Sacramento, which hasn’t reached the postseason since 2006. Explosive forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (fourth overall) could put the Grizzlies right back in the Playoff picture and former Villanova standout Mikal Bridges brings versatility and an accomplished resume to Phoenix. Michael Porter – once viewed as 2018’s top overall pick before a back injury limited him to just three college games – was nabbed by Nuggets with the 14th pick and will be given plenty of time to return to full strength. And in terms of a perfect landing spot, one of the biggest names in this past Draft – former Duke bad boy Grayson Allen – was tabbed by Utah with the 21st pick and was very good this Summer with the Jazz.