Turning the Page

Nobody said this season was going to be easy. And major change never is. But after an 0-6 start, the Cavaliers brass made the difficult decision to release Tyronn Lue and replace him with Larry Drew as the Acting Head Coach of the Cavaliers.

The year-to-year and in-season grind of the NBA can be unforgiving.

Tyronn Lue was one of the winningest coaches in franchise history – and the only one to help the organization and the city capture its first Championship in over half a century. After replacing David Blatt on January 22, 2016, he complied a 128-83 mark (.606) in the regular season and a 41-20 (.672) record in the Playoffs.

But the departure of LeBron James, who also had a say in those accomplishments, left the Cavaliers looking towards the future. And through the first six games of the 2018-19 season, that future’s gotten off to a rocky start. They’ve trailed by at least 16 points in every game this season – including Saturday night’s home defeat to Indy.

"My first two years here we won the lottery – twice – and then to the Finals the next four years," said Cavs GM Koby Altman on Monday. "That's a pendulum swing of epic proportions, and each one of those situations requires a different dynamic. Same thing with this now: Ty Lue is a great coach – and in the playoffs, even better. He's proven that.

"But this is a different situation and calls for a totally different approach."

Even during some of the Wine & Gold’s recently successful times – en route to their fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals last year – the job had seemed to wear on Lue physically and health concerns forced him to miss 10 games late in the campaign.

With Lue on the mend, Larry Drew took over and led Cleveland to a 9-1 mark.

Drew will have a vastly different opportunity now: leading an amalgam of tested veterans and young guns looking to make their mark. Collin Sexton and Kyle Korver, for example, were in the same backcourt late in last week’s loss to Detroit. The former was four years old when the latter was drafted.

"The way I look at it, it's not a very complicated situation," said Drew. "Obviously, this team is going in a different direction with the group we have. With the decisions that have been made with the organization, they're certainly going in a different direction. And I would like to be a part of it long-term, to be perfectly honest.

"I've been through the rebuilding process as a player and as a coach. And I feel like I know what it takes."

Most recently, Drew was the head coach of the Bucks before joining Cleveland in 2013-14. Previous to that, the 60-year-old Kansas City native was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2010 through 2013, putting together a 128-102 mark and leading the Hawks to the Playoffs in each of his three seasons at the helm.

Drew was emotional when he learned of Lue’s release and spent most of Sunday afternoon with his old friend. But he also knew he had to show up for work on Monday ready to get the Cavaliers off the schneid.

"The one thing that I told our guys as we broke for practice (was): 'Let's just kind of turn a chapter, let's start with a new slate and let's not really concern ourselves with those first six losses, let's see if we can come out tomorrow night and be different," said Drew. "And I think I think they understood exactly what I was saying."

Altman knows, especially in a difficult time like this so early in the campaign, that it’s critical to have a guy who’s been through the battles.

"We're very fortunate to have (Drew) in the program because he's been in the NBA for such a long time and he's accomplished a lot," praised Altman. "He's been through a myriad of different situations as a head coach and as an assistant. Winning programs, losing programs -- he's done a lot of different things for us and in this league – and so we're relying on him right now, on his experience right now to push this thing forward.”

Altman – and the squad and staff – also know that the team simply needs to play better. They’ve competed hard against some of their tougher opponents and have looked listless in a pair of other contests.

Cleveland’s new acting head coach got to work on the squad’s issues on Monday morning.

"We have to be better defensively, certainly and our transition offense hasn't been very good," said Drew. "I challenged them on the ball. We're going to do some things a little bit different, defensively, we're going to make some adjustments. I'm going to add some things, take some things out.

"I'm always preaching about making sure that you're keeping the opposition guessing. I don't like being an predictable team with what I do. I think if you can take out the predictability on both ends of the floor, you become a tougher team to defend and I think you become a better defensive team."

Now, that new era comes down to putting it all together – on Tuesday night and beyond. And that’ll likely start with the team’s veterans.

"In order for us to have some success, and put ourselves in a position to win ballgames, we have to do it collectively as a unit and I think guys understand that," said the squad’s longest-tenured Cavalier, Tristan Thompson. "We're just all just trying to figure it out. And we've got to do that together."