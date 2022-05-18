Fate at Fourteen



Cavaliers Lottery Luck Goes as Expected, Land 14th Overall Pick

The biggest surprise from Tuesday’s NBA action was the bus that hit Boston in the third quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The second-biggest surprise was the Kings moving up into the No. 4 spot in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.

Almost everything else went chalk on a drama-free Tuesday night in Chicago – as the Cavaliers went into the drawing with a 97.6 percent chance of pulling the No. 14 pick and did exactly that.

Anderson Varejao barely got airtime.

The night’s big winner was the Orlando Magic, who took the top pick for the fourth time overall and first time since 2004, when they grabbed Dwight Howard No. 1 overall. Former Cavaliers assistant Jamahl Mosley was on stage for last night’s announcement as the Magic, who finished with the Conference’s worst mark at 22-60, will go into his second season ready to mix the top player from this year’s class to pair with Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, the team’s two Lottery picks from a season ago.

One of the two head coaches (along with Byron Scott) that Mosely was as assistant with in Cleveland, Mike Brown, got a nice surprise as the new bench boss of the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday – leapfrogging Portland, Indiana and Detroit to land the 4th overall pick.

The Wild Thing represented the Wine and Gold at Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE Getty Images

The Thunder, armed with a massive stockpile of picks – 19 first rounders and 19 second rounders through 2028 – were also big winners on Tuesday, jumping up to the No. 2 spot. They’ll have three first rounders in 2022 – No. 2, 12 and 30 overall.

New Orleans also had a nice night in Chicago. When the Lakers landed the No. 8 overall pick, it went to the Pelicans – who got one of the steals of last year’s Draft in Herb Jones – as part of the Anthony Davis deal. Had it fallen out of the top 10, that pick would have gone to the Grizzlies.

If one team had a bad night – if you can call it that – it was the 23-win Pistons, who followed up their Lottery night luck one year ago, winning the rights to Cade Cunningham, with a tumble to No. 5 in 2022.

The fact that the Wild Thing was even on the stage at the McCormick Place Convention Center was a win for the Wine and Gold, whose silver lining for missing the Playoffs was the retention of their own Lottery pick – which would have otherwise gone to the Pacers in the Ricky Rubio-Caris LeVert deal.

The Cavaliers will also have two picks in the second round – No. 39 and No. 56.

The projected top three picks – Duke’s Paolo Bachero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. were all on hand in Chicago, as this year’s Draft could shake out any number of ways at the top.

Along with the forecasted top trio, scouts see Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe, Memphis’ Jalen Duren, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin all picked to go in the Lottery’s top half.

NBA.com’s early Consensus Mock Draft should intrigue Cavalier fans. Their first mock, based on some of the league’s favorite on the web, have the Cavs tabbing former Ohio State (and St. Vincent-St. Mary’s) swingman Malaki Branham.

Of course, the Draft’s silly season has just begun, and June 23rd’s first round could shake out any which way. But if that happened to be the way Cleveland went, Branham was Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2021 and was the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year in 2022. The 6-5, 180-pounder had a stellar second half of the season for the Buckeyes and shot nearly 42 percent from long-range on the season.

But don’t fall in love with the kid from Columbus just yet. We’ve got plenty of time to break down all kinds of prospects and scenarios.

What we do know is that the young Cavaliers will be that much younger and that much better on the morning of June 24, making the 14th overall pick for the first time in franchise history. Whether they’ll go for a backup at the point, a young wing or another big man for the jumbo frontcourt is anybody’s guess.

The scrappy Cavs proved all season long that they’re a bunch of dogs. They’ll be ready to welcome the young pups in just over a month.