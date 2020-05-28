Lockdown Check-In: Larry Nance Jr.

There’s no player on the roster who’s quite as invested in the Cavaliers as Larry Nance Jr. – who grew up rooting for the team that his father starred on. Now, Nance Jr. is carving his way in the Association, and his star was on the rise after the All-Star Break. The high-flying son of the Cavs legend will be eager to keep things rolling whenever the games resume.

I’ve been watching the stock market, so I’ve been using the Robinhood app to keep me busy.

What’s your message to essential workers, health care professionals and volunteers during the COVID-19 crisis?

I just want to say thank you. These are trying times. No one knows where this started or how it’s going to end. But just the fact that you guys are there every day taking care of everybody is making a huge difference.

Obviously, I have firsthand experience with the work they do at the Cleveland Clinic and I just want to say thank you. You guys are heroes during a tough time and it’s important that we have people like you.

Keep doing what you’re doing!