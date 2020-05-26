Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Lockdown Check-In: Darius Garland

Posted: May 26, 2020

Young Darius Garland had played just five collegiate games before being tabbed with the fifth overall pick in last June’s Draft, but you’d never know it through the first 59 games of the young gun’s career. When the league suspended play in mid-March, the soft-spoken sharpshooter had drilled 105 triples and easily on-pace to set the franchise rookie record (set by Collin Sexton one season ago).

What Are You Watching?

I’ve been watching “The Last Dance” on ESPN and I watched the 2016 NBA Finals. Also, “Money Heist.”

What Are You Listening To?

For the most part, I’m listening to Lil Uzi Vert, Drake and Jhené Aiko.

Have You Made Any Interesting On-Line Purchases?

I haven’t bought anything yet, but I’m about to buy myself a watch.

What’s your message to everyone out there during the COVID-19 crisis?

Stay home and stay safe!

We miss you!

Garland, Darius, Cavaliers, Lockdown Check-In

