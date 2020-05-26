Lockdown Check-In: Darius Garland

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Young Darius Garland had played just five collegiate games before being tabbed with the fifth overall pick in last June’s Draft, but you’d never know it through the first 59 games of the young gun’s career. When the league suspended play in mid-March, the soft-spoken sharpshooter had drilled 105 triples and easily on-pace to set the franchise rookie record (set by Collin Sexton one season ago).
I’ve been watching “The Last Dance” on ESPN and I watched the 2016 NBA Finals. Also, “Money Heist.”
For the most part, I’m listening to Lil Uzi Vert, Drake and Jhené Aiko.
I haven’t bought anything yet, but I’m about to buy myself a watch.
Stay home and stay safe!
We miss you!