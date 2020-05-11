Lockdown Check-In: Antonio Lang

On the hardwood and off, Cavaliers assistant coach Antonio Lang has done a little bit of everything. He was the valedictorian of his high school class, won two National Championships at Duke, played six NBA seasons – including two stints with the Cavs – and is now on J.B. Bickerstaff’s bench, helping guide Cleveland’s young squad forward.

What Are You Watching? Animal Planet, National Geographic and the Outdoors network. As far as sporting events, I’ve been watching a lot of the old boxing on ESPN+ – the Ali-Frazier fight, the Ali-Norton fight. Also, a lot of classic basketball games. Other than that, I’ve been watching what everyone else is watching … like “Tiger King.”

What Are You Listening To? A little Kirk Franklin on the spiritual side. Hip-hop, (I’m ashamed to say this) but I’ve been listening to Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert. I’ve also been listening to all my oldies on LL Cool J’s “Rock the Bell” station on Satellite Radio.

Have You Made Any Interesting On-Line Purchases? I’ve made some purchases I’m still waiting on. I purchased the face mask with the Cavs logo on it. And a Peloton.