Lockdown Check-In: Antonio Lang

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
On the hardwood and off, Cavaliers assistant coach Antonio Lang has done a little bit of everything. He was the valedictorian of his high school class, won two National Championships at Duke, played six NBA seasons – including two stints with the Cavs – and is now on J.B. Bickerstaff’s bench, helping guide Cleveland’s young squad forward.
Animal Planet, National Geographic and the Outdoors network. As far as sporting events, I’ve been watching a lot of the old boxing on ESPN+ – the Ali-Frazier fight, the Ali-Norton fight. Also, a lot of classic basketball games.
Other than that, I’ve been watching what everyone else is watching … like “Tiger King.”
A little Kirk Franklin on the spiritual side. Hip-hop, (I’m ashamed to say this) but I’ve been listening to Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert.
I’ve also been listening to all my oldies on LL Cool J’s “Rock the Bell” station on Satellite Radio.
I’ve made some purchases I’m still waiting on.
I purchased the face mask with the Cavs logo on it. And a Peloton.
People on the front line, THANK YOU. You’re true heroes because it’s life or death with you guys.
Thanks to all the fans for their support which will push us through this pandemic. Everyone be safe, bless everyone, and with your help, we’re going to get through this.