Making Moves

and All That Jazz



Wine & Gold Deal Kyle Korver to Jazz in Exchange for Alec Burks and Pair of Picks

As crazy as it sounds, a player doesn’t last 16 years in the NBA just by being a great player.

To last that long, this great player also must be a good teammate and a smart teammate. He must be a veteran who’s willing to teach others and one who picks up new systems easily. He’s a guy who doesn’t chafe the head coach or his teammates, is amenable to the media and is both admired by – and appreciative of – his fans.

It helps if that player has drained 2,238 three-pointers over the course of that career, putting him squarely on the doorstep to Springfield.

Much of this season has been about tough choices for the Cavaliers brass. And on Thursday, they made another one – dealing Kyle Korver to the Jazz in exchange for young swingman Alec Burks and a pair of future second rounders.

It’s not a difficult basketball decision.

Acquired in January 2017, Kyle Korver helped the Wine & Gold return to the NBA Finals in 2017 and 2018.

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s no secret that the Cavaliers are attempting to get younger following their four-year Finals run. And Kyle Korver is an accomplished veteran who’s headed in a different direction in the twilight of his brilliant career.

But in a short time, Kyle Korver became a beloved figure for the Wine & Gold – part of the veteran core that saw Cleveland dominate the Eastern Conference since 2014 and one of its most consistent performers off the bench. Two games into his Cavaliers career back in January 2017, he came off the bench to net 18 points on 4-for-6 shooting from deep. In his final appearance as a Cavalier on Monday night, he led the team with 22 points – canning six triples on the night.

"Kyle’s on-court accomplishments are well known," said Cavs General Manager Koby Altman. "More importantly, though, Kyle is a great person and teammate. He sets an example in everything he does. His work ethic, character and dependability are all at a very special level and something we will always respect and be thankful for."

Korver now returns to Utah, where he played two-and-a-half seasons from 2007 to 2010 after being dealt there by Philly for Gordon Giricek and a 2010 first rounder. Korver – who arrived in Cleveland via a deal that sent Mo Williams and Mike Dunleavy Jr. to Atlanta – played his first game as a Cavalier in a 100-92 loss to the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

In return for the veteran sharpshooter, the Wine & Gold add punch and athleticism to their lineup and get younger at the same time – with Burks bolstering a backcourt that features rapidly-improving rookie Collin Sexton, his former teammate Rodney Hood and one of the most explosive bench scorers in the league in Jordan Clarkson.

"Alec [Burks] is a young vet that’s versatile and talented. We welcome him to Cleveland and we’re looking forward to him getting started with us soon." Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman

Burks was drafted out of Colorado with the 12th overall pick of the 2011 Draft – seven spots after Tristan Thompson – and has spent his entire 382-game career with the Jazz, averaging a career-best 14.0 ppg in 2013-14.

This season, Burks averaged 8.4 points in 17 contests off the bench with Utah. He’s notched double-figures in six games so far – including a season-best 22-point effort against Toronto on November 5 and in two of the previous three games before being dealt to the Cavaliers.

For his career, the 6-6, 218-pounder has averaged 9.6 points and 2.9 boards mostly in a reserve role with the Jazz. In 13 postseason games, he’s averaged 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per.

"Alec is a young vet that’s versatile and talented," added Altman. "We welcome him to Cleveland and we’re looking forward to him getting started with us soon."

The Cavaliers are re-shaping their roster for the future and Koby Altman and Co. have made the tough decisions to do so.

Kyle Korver will be missed; Alec Burks will be welcomed. And the new chapter of Cavaliers basketball continues to unfold.