Five Keys: Cavaliers at Wizards

Key: Go For Two If there’s a positive to the new era of Cavaliers basketball, it’s that regular season games have taken on an entirely new meaning – and Tuesday night was a fun one for everyone who didn’t roll in on Charlotte’s bus. The Wine & Gold beat up the Hornets to earn their second win of the season, but it was no fluke; Cleveland had been building some positive momentum and showing progress as a unit heading into the contest – even with several starters on the mend. In the victory, the Cavaliers dominated on the glass (60-37) and set offensive and defensive shooting marks for the season, running out to a double-digit lead midway through the first period and not looking back. The Wizards got off to a rough start to the season as well, but have bounced back lately and are looking for their third straight win on Wednesday night. Behind John Wall and our old friend Jeff Green, Washington dropped the Magic on Monday night to start a five-game homestand. They’ll look to keep it rolling against their former Playoff nemeses on Wednesday night in D.C. The Cavaliers would love to get consecutive wins heading into a four-day break and a daunting schedule on the other end.

Key: Large and In Charge It’s not supposed to be a big man’s game anymore. But don’t tell Tristan Thompson, who’s been lights out since the calendar turned to November – and he continued his roll on Tuesday night, helping the Wine & Gold dominate Charlotte on the boards. In the lopsided victory, Thompson equaled his career-best, snagging 21 rebounds – eight on the offensive glass – through the first three quarters. The eighth-year iron man has talked the talk and walked the walk this season, taking over as the leader with the absence of Kevin Love and backing it up on the floor – posting four straight double-doubles while averaging 15.5 points on 64 percent shooting to go with 16.0 boards over that stretch. Thompson handed out 27 assists through his entire rookie season and has 27 through his first 13 games of the current campaign, including a team-high-tying five in last night’s win. Tristan will have his hands full on Wednesday night when he goes up against Dwight Howard, now in his 15th NBA season and with his sixth team in the last seven years. Despite his recent travels, Howard is still one of the East’s better bigs – and he comes into tonight’s contest nearly averaging a double-double (13.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg) through his first six games this season.

Key: The Rookie Wall Dating back to the time he tried on a Wizards hat after being the No. 1 overall pick back in 2010, John Wall has been the engine that makes Washington go. One of the most consistent performers in the league over the years, the five-time All-Star is right back to his old tricks this season – averaging 22.1 points per on a career-best 47 percent shooting. Wall has been especially good of late as the Wizards have won three of their last five – averaging 24.4 points and 9.6 assists over that span. And like he’s done to most teams, he’s given the Cavs fits throughout his career – doubling-up in 14 of the 24 meetings, including a 28-point, 14-assist effort in an April matchup last season. Collin Sexton has been trending upward since moving into the starting lineup, and the rookie will get a true test of his progress on Wednesday night. The Young Bull has looked pretty comfortable in a pro setting dating back to Summer League and through the regular season’s first 10 games, but he’s been showing great progress since moving into the starting lineup three games ago – averaging 17.0 points on 46 percent shooting over that span, including a 16-point, five-rebound, four-assist outing in last night’s win over Charlotte.

Key: Second-in-Command Tonight’s contest will feature two of the better benches in the East. Cleveland’s top scorer comes off the bench. For the Wizards, their next two top scorers after Wall and Bradley Beal are reserves. The Cavs Jordan Clarkson has been a revelation in his fifth year out of Missouri – coming off his best scoring effort of the season against Charlotte, notching 25 points in 27 minutes of work, going 9-of-15 from the floor to go with five boards and a pair of assists. Currently the fourth-best scoring sixth man in the league, Clarkson has registered double-figures in every appearance this season. Clarkson got some help last night with the emergence of David Nwaba, who’s seeing more minutes with Kyle Korver on the shelf and delivered an 18-point effort, going 7-of-9 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from long-range to go with five boards, two assists and a steal. For Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr. and former Cavalier Jeff Green are their main weapons off the bench. Oubre has improved in each of his four seasons and is third on the squad in scoring, despite struggling mightily through Washington’s recent two-game run. Jeff Green has been more consistent, posting nine double-figure performances in relief – including an 18-point outing on 6-of-7 shooting in the Wizards’ recent win over Orlando.