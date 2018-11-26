Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

Key: Goin' Streaking! For the first time this season, the Wine & Gold come into the night’s contest needing a victory to keep their win streak alive – taking two straight over a weekend for the ages in Cleveland sports, with the Browns and Ohio State buttressing a weekend that saw the Cavaliers upset the Sixers and Rockets in consecutive nights. On Friday night, the Wine & Gold came out slugging in Philly, jumping out to a first quarter lead and keeping the pressure on all night. The script wasn’t that much different on Saturday night – pulling past the Rockets in the second quarter and barely looking back the rest of the way. The formula was similar in both – with Collin Sexton turning in another strong start, Tristan Thompson killing it in the trenches and Jordan Clarkson exploding off the bench in the fourth quarter. The Wolves are finally finding their footing after moving past the Jimmy Butler saga, winning five of seven since dealing the disgruntled star to Philadelphia. With him gone, neither of the leading scorers from the season’s first meeting – Butler and Kevin Love – will be in action tonight, and both teams are already much different than they were in that 131-123 loss back in late October. How different, we’ll find out on Monday night.

Key: Big Man Battle Tristan Thompson has been outstanding in so many ways for the Wine & Gold this year, but he’s been exceptional over the past three weeks – notching his third straight double-double (seventh in his last nine games) in Saturday night’s victory over Houston, going off for 16 points and a game-high 20 rebounds, nine off the offensive glass, to go with a game-high four steals. And that was on the heels of another monster effort the previous evening against Joel Embiid in Philly. The longest-tenured Cavalier is now averaging 14.3 points and 14.1 boards in his last nine games dating back to November 5 – posting career-highs overall this season in rebounds (11.4, 10th in the NBA) and offensive boards (5.2, 2nd). Thompson hasn’t been putting up these numbers against ham-and-eggers, and he’ll have to deal with another heavyweight on Monday night in Karl-Anthony Towns – who’s been playing at another level since the departure of Jimmy Butler – averaging 22.4 points and 14.9 boards since the trade, including a 35-point, 22-rebound performance in Minnesota’s recent win over Chicago on Saturday night.

Key: Bullish Market Other than the fresh face that can barely contain a smile during games and might not yet be able to support a full beard, it’d be impossible to tell that Collin Sexton is a 19-year-old rookie. The Young Bull’s legend continued to grow on Saturday night when he took advantage of the CP3-less Rockets to the tune of a career-high 29 points, going 14-for-21 from the floor, adding four boards and a pair of assists in the victory. In eight games as a starter, Sexton is now averaging 19.6 points per – shooting 51 percent from the floor, 56 percent from long-range and 83 percent from the stripe over that stretch. The Atlanta native posted his first double-digit scoring performance of the season back in mid-October against the T-Wolves, and he’s vastly improved from that date. He’ll get a good barometer of exactly how much he’s improved on Monday, taking on crafty veteran, Jeff Teague. The 9th-year vet from Wake Forest has tallied double-figures in five of his last seven games and has a long history against the Wine & Gold – averaging 16.7 points and 7.2 assists in 38 career contests against Cleveland.

Key: Jordan Brand At this time last season, Derrick Rose was coming off the bench for the Wine & Gold. (Actually, he was out with an injured ankle.) But when he was healthy, Rose was attempting to put his career back on track with the Cavaliers before being dealt to Utah at the Deadline. Eventually reunited with his former coach, Rose is doing exactly that this season in Minnesota, having his best season as a pro since his fourth year in the league. Aside from his epic 50-point performance back on Halloween night against Utah, Rose has been excellent both starting or coming off the bench in 2018-19. He’s done more of the latter, but it hasn’t slowed him down in the least – averaging 20.4 points on an even 60 percent shooting in the five games since being moved back to a reserve role, including three straight games topping the 20-point mark. The Wine & Gold have a pretty devastating bench weapon of their own in Jordan Clarkson, who’s saved his best for last over the last three games, averaging 12.3 points in the final quarter. After tallying single-figures for the only time this season in a loss to Washington, Clarkson’s picked it right back up, averaging 18.8 points per over his next four games – including Saturday night’s 20-point outburst, going 8-of-16 from the floor to go with five boards – grabbing all five off the offensive glass in the win.