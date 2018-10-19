Five Keys: Cavaliers at Timberwolves

Key: Twin City Showdown On Friday night, it’s a matchup of two teams trying to get their first win of the season. On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold battled for 48 minutes against what many consider the favorite in the Eastern Conference – falling to the Raptors, 116-104, at Scotiabank Arena. Cleveland got beat up in the paint and from long-distance, but stayed within striking distance from the stripe. Cedi Osman doubled-up and Kevin Love led Cleveland in scoring, but the new-look squad, which barely played as a unit in the preseason, looked out of rhythm for much of the night. The Timberwolves – still mired in the Jimmy Butler saga – dropped a close decision in their season opener in San Antonio, with the aforementioned Butler nearly leading a late comeback for the win. The Wolves made the postseason for the first time in 14 years last spring, but their a team with a big question mark hanging over its head to start the 2018-19 campaign. Last year, the Wolves demolished the Cavaliers here in Minnesota before falling in a thriller at The Q, with LeBron James canning the game-winner the night before the team was transformed at the Trade Deadline. Things are much different around both squads these days, and we’ll be a little closer to understanding each team after tonight.

Key: The Young Cedi The Cavaliers are somewhere between a youth movement and a group of veterans that’s reached the NBA Finals for the past four years. And then there’s guys in the middle, like 22-year-old Cedi Osman, who looked very sharp in Cleveland’s opener on Wednesday in Toronto. On the evening, the sophomore from Turkey – taking over the starting small forward spot previously occupied by Numeral 23 – registered his first career double-double, finishing with 17 points and 10 boards, going 5-of-10 from the floor, canning both three-pointers he attempted, while adding four assists and a pair of steals. Cedi didn’t start either of the two games against Minnesota last year, but he performed well in his limited minutes – averaging 7.5 points, shooting 63 percent from the floor and 60 percent from long-range. Osman will likely take on a familiar face on Friday night in Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 20 points in the opener despite shooting poorly from the floor. Wiggins has taken great pleasure in tormenting the team that traded him as a rookie – averaging 27.9 points on 55 percent shooting in eight career contests.

Key: The Butler Did It Although Jeff Teague led the T-Wolves in scoring in their Wednesday night opener, their main threat is still four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. After guiding Minnesota to the Playoffs last year, Butler demanded an offseason trade. He has yet to be accommodated, creating an awkward situation in the Twin Cities. In that loss to San Antonio, Butler finished with 23 points on just 9-of-23 shooting, adding seven boards, three assists and a game-high four steals. The former Marquette standout has notched double-figures in seven of his last eight matchups against Cleveland, including a 35-point outburst in last year’s OT thriller at The Q. For the Cavaliers, Rodney Hood will likely spend plenty of time against Butler, and he’ll try to make him work on the offensive end as well. In Wednesday’s loss in Toronto, Rodney Hood finished with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting. The Cavs had already faced Minnesota twice by the time Hood joined Cleveland last year, but he had a pair of strong outings against them last year as a member of the Jazz – averaging 18.0 points per, shooting 52 percent from the floor and 46 percent from beyond the arc.

Key: Happy Returns Kevin Love had six monster seasons in Minnesota before being dealt to Cleveland in the 2014 offseason. He’s been outstanding with the Wine & Gold, earning a pair of All-Star nods and turning in the greatest defensive stop in franchise history to help seal the 2016 NBA title. His new squad has also essentially had its way with his old squad – with the Cavaliers holding a 7-1 mark against Minnesota since his arrival. Love will be in a new role this year with Cleveland, but it’s one that he held for most of his time with the T-Wolves – being the team’s undisputed No. 1 option. That was the case in the Cavaliers’ opener on Wednesday night in Toronto – with the five-time All-Star leading the Cavaliers with 21 points – overcoming a 1-for-9 start from the floor to finish 5-of-18 overall, including a 10-of-14 mark from the stripe to go with seven boards and two assists. Love will likely lock horns with Taj Gibson on Friday night at the Target Center. Gibson isn’t one of the Wolves major scoring threats, but he did lead his team with 11 boards in the season opener against the Spurs and has always performed well against Cleveland – averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 boards over his last four meetings with the Cavs.