Five Keys: Cavaliers at Suns

Key: Into the Valley of the Sun The Cavaliers aren’t at the finish line, but they can see it from Arizona – taking on the Suns in Phoenix on Monday night as the 2018-19 Season reaches its final five games. The Suns won the NBA lottery one season ago, and they come into tonight’s contest with the second-lowest win total in the league. The Cavaliers aren’t that much farther ahead due to a recent funk that’s seen them drop their last five outings – including the first two games of their recent West Coast junket. On Saturday afternoon, all it took was six bad minutes of basketball to change the entire outcome – with the Clippers using a 25-4 run spanning two halves to pull past the Wine & Gold, sweeping the season series with two wins in eight days. Despite Devin Booker’s historic run, the Suns have continued their losing ways, dropping their sixth straight on Saturday night. Booker finished with 48 points, but Mike Conley and Jonas Valanciunas combined for 67 points in the Grizzlies’ five-point victory. The Cavaliers have taken each of the last eight meetings against the Suns – including four of the last five in Phoenix and this year’s lone matchup at The Q, dropping them by 13 just after the All-Star Break.

Key: Running of the Bull Tonight’s meeting features a pair of guards who can really fill it up. Devin Booker’s been doing strong work for four years after being taken with the 13th overall pick in 2015. Collin Sexton is just getting warmed up – already establishing himself as a scorer in just his first season as a pro. Aside from the offensive numbers, the Young Bull has been the most durable Cavalier this season as the only player on the roster to suit up for all 77 games this year. He’s been very good in those 77 games, but even better over his last dozen – notching at least 20 points in 11 of those 12 games, including the first two games of the roadie. Over that 12-game stretch, the former Alabama standout is averaging 24.3 points on 54 percent shooting from the floor, 48 percent from beyond the arc and 90 percent from the stripe. After having his jumper questioned coming out of college, Sexton is shooting .410 from beyond the arc – good for 16th in the NBA. And among his freshman class, Sexton ranks first in double-digit scoring games (68) and free throw percentage (.840), second in three-point field shooting, third in points per game (16.5) and 20-point games (25). He struggled with only eight points in the last meeting against Phoenix, but Sexton has been a different ballplayer down the stretch.

Key: Downright Offensive Collin Sexton has shown that he can score at the NBA level. But he’s got a long way to go – as does about 98% percent of the league – if he wants to put up prolific numbers like Devin Booker. The fourth-year man from Kentucky has been simply incredible over his last three games – piling up 157 combined points, canning 57 of 92 shots from the floor in the process. One week ago, he dropped 59 points on the stingy Jazz in Utah and followed that up with a 50-point outburst against the Wizards before going into a slump and finishing with just 48 points against Memphis on Saturday night. Somewhat lost in that jaw-dropping three-game stretch is that he doubled-up with 10 boards against Washington and 11 assists against the Grizzlies. Booker became just the 10th player in NBA history to notch back-to-back 50 games, an incredible feat that would have probably been more satisfying to the fourth-year man if the Suns had won any of those three games. They didn’t, nor did they prevail in Cleveland when he led all scorers with 30 points on February 21 at The Q – going 10-of-20 from the floor in the loss.

Key: Youth is Served Like most young players, Cedi Osman has struggled with consistency as a sophomore. He’s already shown flashes of brilliance and has established himself as solid starting '3' this season – but as he grows he’ll have to prove he can do it every night. Since notching back-to-back 20-point games, Osman has tallied double-figures in every other game since. One of those contests was a nice 19-point showing on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles – going 5-of-13 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the floor, adding five boards, three helpers and a career-high four steals. On Monday night, he’ll lock up with another young player looking to make his mark in Mikal Bridges, the former Villanova standout who’s been inserted back into the starting lineup over the past six games. Like Cedi, Bridges has struggled with his consistency, netting double-figures in five of his last seven games, but scoring just five combined points in the two that he didn’t. The Suns didn’t select Bridges to be a big-time scorer – they already have a guy for that – but he’s still been a solid contributor this season, tallying double-figures in 26 games this year