Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Suns

Key: Suns Set in the East Whether you consider it the homestretch or merely the start of the second half, the Wine and Gold have 24 more games remaining in the 2018-19 season, beginning with Thursday night’s showdown with the Suns at The Q. Both teams have some solid young pieces for the future, but for the time being tonight’s matchup features a pair of teams with 23 combined wins who will compete twice more this season – once on the floor in Phoenix on April Fool’s Day and then again on May 14 when the NBA Lottery tips off. In the Suns final game before the break, it was consecutive loss number 15 – a 27-point home defeat by the Clippers, a skein that extends back to January 12. The Wine and Gold dropped their final game before the break as well, and it’s a good thing the All-Star Break followed – with Cleveland dropping a triple-overtime affair to Brooklyn at The Q eight days ago. Jordan Clarkson and D’Angelo Russell had an epic individual duel in the extra-sessions, but when the smoke cleared the Nets came out on top to move ahead in the season series. The Cavaliers have won seven straight over the Suns dating back to 2015, and they’d love to start the second half off in style with win No. 8 on Thursday night.

Key: Sun's Rise One of the most prized building blocks on either team tonight is Phoenix guard Devin Booker, the squad’s leading scorer and assist man. The fourth-year man from Kentucky picked up where he left off last year and has been one of the lone bright spots for the Suns this season. Not many youngsters have come into the league with his scoring potential – last year he became just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 in a game and only four players (LeBron, Carmelo, Kevin Durant and Dwight Howard) have reached 5,000 career points faster than Booker. He began the season with a 35-point effort against Dallas and has failed to notch double-figures in just three games since – having posted 30-plus in 13 outings so far this year. In five games against Cleveland, Booker hasn’t gone nuts – but he did go off for 28 points in a loss at The Q two seasons ago. Collin Sexton might not (yet) be able to fill it up like Booker, but he’s had no problem generating offense as a rookie – especially of late – averaging 22.8 points per on 43 percent shooting from deep over his last five games, including a 24-point, six-rebound, five-assist effort in Cleveland’s 3OT loss to the Nets. Sexton has now topped the 20-point plateau a dozen times this season, including four of his last five outings.

Key: Middle Management The Suns won last year’s Lottery and tabbed impressive big man, DeAndre Ayton, the first NBA player drafted first overall who played his high school and college ball in the same state as the team he was selected by. Cedi Osman’s Team World teammate in the Rising Stars game on Friday night, Ayton is third among rookies in scoring (16.5ppg) while leading his incoming class in shooting percentage (.587) and rebounding (10.5rpg). The Bahamas native is also the first NBA player, rookie or otherwise, to average at least 15 points and 10 boards while shooting over 55 percent from the floor and 75 percent from the stripe since Brad Daugherty did so with the Cavs back in 1992-93. So far, Ayton has 13 games of 20 points and 10 boards, most by a rookie since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16. Ante Zizic was back in the starting lineup in the last game before the Break against Brooklyn, and he might get the nod against Ayton to start again on Thursday, but Larry Nance Jr. has been Cleveland’s most dependable big over the past two weeks while Tristan Thompson continues to recover from a foot injury. Nance struggled from the floor against the Nets, but did manage to grab a game-high 14 boards, his career-best seventh straight game with double-digit rebounds. Since January 29, the former Wyoming standout is averaging 12.0 points on 53 percent shooting to go with 13.4 boards and 3.0 assists – canning at least one three-pointer in each of his last five games.

Key: Feeling the Love It’s been somewhat of a sputtering re-start for Kevin Love, who returned from a 50-game layoff from toe surgery on February 8 in Washington. After that seven-minute run, Love started two games later in a win over the Knicks, nearly doubling-up in just over 15 minutes of work – finishing with 14 points and nine boards. Following Wednesday’s practice – and an eight-day break over All-Star Weekend – the 11th-year man from UCLA maintains that he’ll be ready to rumble the rest of the way. He was excellent to start the season – averaging 19.0 points and 13.5 boards through the first four games before the injury – and would love to close out the final 24 games healthy and productive. On Thursday night, Love will likely be matched up with Josh Jackson, the 4th overall pick out of Kansas two years ago. The lithe native San Diegan hasn’t quite lived up to the hype coming out of college, but he’s been solid over his first two seasons and very good over the past month or so – averaging an even 18.0 points over his last 11 games, netting double-figure scoring in all but two and topping the 25-point mark in four of those contests. In two matchups against the Cavs as a rookie, the former Jayhawk averaged 18.0 points per, shooting exactly 40 percent from the floor in the two defeats.