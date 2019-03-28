Five Keys: Cavaliers at Spurs

Key: Texas Twister Of the seven games remaining this year, the Wine & Gold will be on the road for five of them, tipping off their late-season roadie on Thursday night with a visit to San Antonio to face the surging Spurs. The Cavs then complete their season road schedule with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento and Golden State. On Tuesday night at The Q, the Cavaliers dropped their third straight – with Boston completing the season sweep, running out to a big lead before holding Cleveland off down the stretch. The Spurs currently sit the in 8th Playoff spot out West – looking to move up in the final week-and-a-half of the season. San Antonio had won nine straight before dropping three of their last four – including a nine-point overtime loss to the Hornets on Tuesday night. The Spurs have dominated many opponents over the years, and the Cavaliers have not been immune to that dominance – dropping 15 of their last 17 meetings to San Antonio, including each of the last four and eight of the last nine here at the AT&T Center.

Key: Star at Night, Big and Bright In terms of NBA forwards who have posted monster numbers over their careers, Thursday night’s battle between Kevin Love and LaMarcus Aldridge is a true heavyweight matchup. With a dozen All-Star appearances between them, Aldridge and Love have been two of the best at their position over the past decade and continue to perform at a high level. This season, Aldridge leads the Spurs in rebounding and blocks and, back in early January, became the second-oldest player in NBA history to score at least 56 points – going off for that total in a win over the Thunder. The seven-time All-Star has topped the 20-point plateau on 43 occasions this year – with San Antonio going 35-8 in those games. The former Longhorn doubled-up with 20 points and 15 boards in the Spurs’ recent loss to Charlotte and is one game removed from a 48-point, 13-rebound outburst in a Sunday afternoon win in Boston. Aldridge fared much better against the Celtics than Kevin Love did – with Cleveland’s five-time All-Star doubling-up with 10 points and 11 boards despite struggling mightily from the floor, finishing just 3-of-13 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from long-range. Love hasn’t posted huge numbers against San Antonio as a member of the Cavaliers, but he has posted five double-doubles in seven head-to-head meetings.

Key: Facing Forward The Spurs are every bit as tough as they’ve been in the past, but with a new cast this season. Among the newcomers this year, DeMar DeRozan arrived with the most advanced billing – and he’s lived up to it. For all the great players who’ve worn the black and silver, DeRozan is looking to become the first Spur in team history to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 assists and 5.0 boards for a season – leading the squad in scoring (21.4 ppg) and assists (6.2 apg). The former Raptors standout, who currently ranks 16th in the NBA in assists, has tallied 20 or more points on 39 occasions this year. DeRozan has plenty of history against the Wine & Gold dating back to his Toronto days – averaging 18.9 points in 43 career contests against Cleveland. The former USC standout will square off against Cedi Osman on Thursday night. After struggling through his previous two games, the young Cedi bounced back against Boston – notching 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to go with seven boards and a pair of assists. Over his last 23 games dating back to late-January, the sophomore forward – who’s tallied double-figures in 47 contests this season – is shooting a combined .442 from beyond the arc.

Key: Guard Duty After the All-Star Break, Collin Sexton has made an extremely strong push to earn All-Rookie First Team honors. After dropping 24 points on the Celtics in Tuesday’s loss, the former Alabama star has now scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 10 outings – averaging 24.6 points on 55 percent shooting from the floor, 51 percent from long-range and 90 percent from the stripe over that stretch. Among his incoming freshman class, Sexton ranks first in double-figure scoring games (66) and free throw percentage (.839), while placing second in three-point percentage (.413), third in 20-point performances (23), fourth in scoring (16.3 ppg) and fifth in assists (2.8 apg). In his career debut against the Spurs, Sexton will lock horns with third-year guard Bryn Forbes. The former Spartan is San Antonio’s top three-point shooter, having drilled a team-best 151 triples this year. Forbes isn’t looking to carry much of the Spurs’ scoring load, but he’s still tallied 52 games this season of double-figures. He’s coming off a 16-point performance in Tuesday night’s loss to the Hornets.