Five Keys: Cavaliers at Sixers

Key: Philadelphia Freedom With now just 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Cavaliers can fully enjoy their spoiler role. And tonight, they take on another Playoff-bound Eastern Conference opponent when they roll into the Wells Fargo Center. The Wine & Gold improved to 5-4 since the All-Star Break on Monday night – clobbering Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors to earn their 13th win in the last 15 home games against Toronto. Tempers flared late in the third quarter, but that didn’t distract the Cavaliers from the task at hand – as they pulled away late, leading by as many as 27 points down the stretch. The Sixers snapped a two-game skein and earned a huge victory in Joel Embiid’s return on Sunday afternoon, blowing out the Pacers and usurping the third-seed in the East Playoff picture. Philly won the last meeting between these two teams, but they’d still love to avenge the first contest in which the Wine & Gold manhandled the Sixers in their own gym back in late November. Both teams are much different since that date. The Sixers are getting healthy with their eyes on the prize; the Cavaliers have a new lease on life after the Break. We’ll see how it plays out in Tuesday night’s rubber match.

Key: Trust the Process There was a time that the center position was the Wine & Gold’s most stable spot. But the injury bug has decimated the Cavs’ middle men all season long. On Tuesday night, they’ll be without Tristan Thompson again, likely be without Kevin Love – who won’t play in back-to-backs down the stretch – and are still waiting on word about Larry Nance Jr., who suffered a chest injury on Friday night in Miami, missing most of the second half as well as Monday’s meeting against Toronto. The good news is that Ante Zizic returned to the starting lineup on Monday and was solid all night – finishing with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with seven boards. The bad news is that Cleveland is facing off against one of the best young bigs in the Association in Joel Embiid. The third-year man from Cameroon is simply a beast in the middle when healthy – and he hit the ground running in his return, going off for 33 points and 12 boards in Sunday’s win over Indy. Embiid hasn’t killed Cleveland through the first two games, but he’s been very good – averaging 24.0 points and 10.5 boards per.

Key: Bullish Market Collin Sexton either went through, over or around the Rookie Wall earlier this season and is now playing the best ball of his burgeoning career. In Monday night’s win over Toronto, the precocious point man from Alabama led both squads with 28 points – going 10-of-18 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range to go with four boards and five assists. Coupled with his 27-point outburst on Friday night in Miami, Sexton now has 16 20-point outings on the season – including eight over his last 14 games, a stretch dating back to February 5 in which he’s averaging 19.6 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists. The only member of the team to suit up for all 67 games so far, the Atlanta native has been very good in two meetings with the Sixers – averaging 17.5 points on 52 percent shooting. The Sixers answer one of the most unique backcourts in the league and Sexton will get a look at both Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick on Tuesday. Simmons, a first-time All-Star and the reigning Rookie of the Year has upped his numbers almost across the board as a sophomore out of LSU – he’s the East’s second-leading assist man and his squad’s second-leading rebounder and fourth-leading scorer. Simmons, who’s already tallied 10 triple-doubles this season, is averaging 22.0 points, 7.5 boards and 12.0 assists per through the last two games.

Key: Moving Forward The Sixers were already pretty well loaded before adding Tobias Harris at the Trade Deadline. Now the “Phantastic Five” are looking to make some real noise in the postseason after so many years of trusting the process. Harris, now on his fifth team after being taken with the 19th overall pick back in 2011, has been as good as advertised in his 13-game stint with the Sixers – averaging 20.5 points and 8.0 boards so far, doubling-up in three of those contests and going off for 32 points in a win over Oklahoma City. Harris has scored at least 20 points in nine of those 13 games, with Philly posting an 8-5 mark over that stretch. With Kevin Love likely sitting Tuesday’s contest out, Cedi Osman will have to contend with Harris throughout the evening. Osman bounced back from an awful road trip last week – netting 10 total points on 3-for-19 shooting – to tally 19 points, seven boards and a team-best seven assists in the win. The young Cedi has been very good against Philly through the first two meetings – averaging 19 points and 6.0 rebounds per on 54 percent shooting.