Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Sixers

Key: Sunday with the Sixers On Friday night at The Q, the Cavaliers had their home win streak snapped at two by the one-man wrecking crew colloquially known as the Greek Freak – leading Milwaukee with a career-high 44 points and keeping Cleveland at bay all night. The Wine & Gold got off to a slow start and dropped their second game in five days to the Division-leading Bucks, cutting Milwaukee’s 17-point lead to just five with 4:20 to play before succumbing late. The Cavaliers would love to take the rubber match as they close out this three-game homestand – while scoring their second straight upset of the Sixers, who they dropped in Philly back on November 23. Following a stretch in which they won eight of nine (with the only loss being that late-November loss to the Cavs) the high-profile Sixers have dropped three of their last-five, including a home shellacking at the hands of Indiana on Friday night. In the previous meeting between these two teams, four Sixers starters topped the 20-point mark, but it wasn’t enough against an aggressive Cavaliers squad that scored 67 points after intermission to win for the sixth time in their last seven visits to the Wells-Fargo Center. The Cavs hit the road for almost the entire slate to close out December; they’d love to get one last taste of home cookin’ before they do.

Key: Front and Center Whether by necessity or because Jimmy Butler has been absent the last two games with a lingering groin injury, Joel Embiid’s already-huge numbers have been even more bloated over that two-game stretch. Despite the Sixers taking one on the chin in the City of Brotherly Love on Friday, Embiid was spectacular – finishing with a game-high 40 points and 21 boards, going 13-for-22 from the floor and making his usual procession to the foul line. That two-game total looks like 36.5 points and 19.0 rebounds per for the MVP candidate from Cameroon. In the November 23 loss to the Cavs, Embiid was relatively quiet (for him) – netting 24 points and 12 boards, going 8-of-13 from the floor and 6-of-8 from the stripe. The problem is that the Cavaliers were equipped with Tristan Thompson that night – and Cleveland’s blue collar big was outstanding in that contest, finishing with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting while one-upping Embiid on the glass, snagging a game-high 13 boards. With T-Top out with a sprained left foot, Channing Frye and Larry Nance Jr. will draw that difficult assignment. Nance has been playing very well in any role of late – including his second double-double of the season in Friday’s loss, finishing with 14 points, 10 boards, six assists, three steals and a block.

Key: From Down Under, Up and Over The numbers for the Cavaliers bench might be a little deceiving, especially of late – with Coach Larry Drew playing musical chairs to combat the injury bug. With Tristan out, Larry Nance Jr. has been putting up starter-type numbers because he’s playing starter-type minutes in relief of Channing Frye. And with Kevin Love out for most of the season, Jordan Clarkson is depended upon to score like a starter. Both have filled those roles quite well – with Nance averaging 11.3 points on 63 percent shooting to go with 8.2 boards and Clarkson leading the squad in scoring at a 16.7 ppg clip. On Friday night, Clarkson once again led all Cleveland scorers – the 11th time he’s done so this season – finishing with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting. The Cavs also got a nice 10-point, five-assist boost on Friday night from Matthew Dellavedova – who’s tallied double-figures three times this season, all three since re-joining the Wine & Gold. Delly nearly injured himself and Fred McLeod when he went airborne chasing a loose ball in the second quarter – with both escaping unscathed. The Sixers bench has been an Achilles’ heel all season long – as was the case in Friday’s loss to Indiana, combining for 15 points, or in their November loss to Cleveland, combining for just 17 as group.

Key: The Swing of Things You don’t have to be Dr. James Naismith to know that Furkan Korkmaz ain’t no Jimmy Butler. Nothing against the talented 21-year-old Turkish swingman, who dropped 18 points in back-to-back contests this week. But Butler is one of the game’s best two-way players and his presence with the Sixers puts them in the Eastern Conference’s upper strata. Before the former Marquette star was forced to miss the past two games, the Sixers had gone 11-3 since acquiring him from the T-Wolves. Butler has performed well against Cleveland in both uniforms this season – going off for 33 points despite being booed during player intros back on October 19 in Minnesota and netting 22 more in the Sixers’ late-November loss, going 8-of-14 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from long-range. In that meeting the Cavaliers used a mix of David Nwaba and Cedi Osman to try to slow Butler down, and if he’s able to go on Sunday afternoon, the Cavs will throw another mix his way. Nwaba is still getting his sea legs after missing nine games with a sore knee. Osman is mired in a serious funk – struggling for the better part of two weeks but more intensely of late, failing to tally double-figures in any of his last three outings while shooting 23 percent from the floor over that span.