Five Keys: Cavaliers at Sixers

Key: Rocky Steps The Cavaliers haven’t had an easy time of it so far this season – and the sledding won’t get any easier between now and Christmas. That rough stretch began on the night before Thanksgiving and extends right up until Christmas Eve – the first time Cleveland gets more than a one-day break between games. Over that stretch, the Cavaliers will face some of the league’s serious heavyweights – including a team that thinks it can dethrone Cleveland as the beast of the East, tonight’s opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers. On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold nearly pulled off the upset against the Lakers, relinquishing an eight-point lead over the final five minutes to drop their third straight – a difficult 109-105 decision at The Q. The Sixers have won four straight and five of their last six, rebounding from a slow start and propelled by the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. Philly is coming off a thrilling victory over the Pelicans, with Anthony Davis missing the third of three free throws to save the Sixers’ bacon. The Cavs and Sixers split their four meetings one season ago and Cleveland has won five of the last six in Philly, but things are vastly different with both squads since then.

Key: Center of Attention Wednesday’s matchup between Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis was billed as a marquee matchup between two of the league’s best young big men. But Embiid made sure that it was a one-way battle – thoroughly dominating the Pelicans All-Star, finishing with 31 points, 19 boards and a pair of blocks while holding the Brow to a season-low 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Embiid has been excellent for Philly all season long and the Conference’s second-leading scorer has been even better of late – netting at least 31 points and 11 boards in each of his last three contests, averaging 32.3 points and 15.7 boards over that span. Those three performances give Embiid 11 games this season of at least 30 points and 10 boards, tops in the Association. After notching four straight double-doubles, Tristan Thompson was slowed down in a pair of road losses. But the blue collar big was back in business on Wednesday night – doubling-up with 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, 10 of those off the offensive glass. It was Thompson’s seventh double-double of the season and the 8th-year pro from Texas is showing progress as a leader and is now averaging 13.6 points on 57 percent shooting to go with 13.4 rebounds since November 7.

Key: The Butler Did It Heading into the campaign, Jimmy Butler was the prize of the potential trade market – wanting to get out of Minnesota and to a team ready to win. He landed in the perfect spot with the up-and-coming Sixers, and they’ve won four of five games since his arrival. Butler was already off to another strong start to the season, including a 33-point outburst on 10-of-12 shooting back on October 19 against the Wine & Gold. Since landing with Philly on November 14, the four-time All-Star has struggled a bit to find his rhythm, topping the 20-point plateau just once – a 28-point outburst against Utah – in his first five games as a Sixer. The Cavaliers will be cross-guarding players all over the floor on Friday night, but Cedi Osman will get his usual start at small forward. The sophomore from Macedonia has been making progress since returning from back spasms and is coming off one of the best games of his young career. Osman led four Cavaliers in double-figures with 21 points, going 7-for-13 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding seven boards, a pair of assists and a block. The last time Osman got the start against Butler, the second game of the season against Minnesota, he notched 22 points, eight assists and three steals.

Key: Guard Duty One of the Sixers’ strengths is their ability to create mismatches all over the floor, and that advantage is most evident in their 6-10 point guard, Ben Simmons. The Sixers’ second-leading scorer at 15.3 ppg, Simmons finished with 19 points, 11 boards and nine assists in Wednesday’s win over New Orleans – his 12th game this season of at least 10 points, five boards and five assists, tied with Kevin Durant for the league-high. Simmons has tried to mitigate his Achilles’ heel – shooting 54 percent from the floor this year, despite going just 62 percent from the stripe and not having attempted a single three-pointer all season long. The former LSU star played well his four meetings with Cleveland last season, including a 27-point, 15-rebound, 13-assist triple-double in the final matchup of the season. Collin Sexton will start across from Simmons, though it’s unclear how much the two will actually square off. Sexton has been outstanding since being inserted into the starting lineup – tallying double-figure scoring in all six starts, averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 boards and 2.7 assists over that stretch. On the season, the Young Bull ranks 4th among his incoming classmates with a 13.1 ppg average and has been deadly from the stripe, hitting on a freshman-best .898 from the free throw line.