Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Key: Northern Exposure After completing a recent road trip – and before they depart on another one – the Wine & Gold have a quick home stopover when they welcome Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors to town for the final time this season. The Cavaliers dropped both games on their recent trip, staying competitive through the first three quarters of both before collapsing late. On Friday night on South Beach, Cleveland fell for the 16th straight occasion at American Airlines Arena – as the Heat scored 69 points in the second stanza, dominated the Cavs on the boards and doubled their production from the free throw line. The Raptors come to town looking to sweep their three-game road trip after thumping both the Pelicans and Heat over the weekend and having topped Cleveland three times already this season. On Sunday afternoon in Miami, Kyle Lowry led eight Raptors in double-figures as Toronto remained within striking distance of the Bucks for the top spot in the Conference. The Cavs have won 12 of their previous 14 meetings against the Raptors at The Q and can go over .500 since the All-Star Break with a win on Monday night.

Key: Forward March The Cavaliers have been a different team since Kevin Love returned from a toe injury just before the Break. Love failed to reach his third straight double-double on Friday night in Miami, but still tallied 19 points in the loss. Since the unofficial midway point, Cleveland’s five-time All-Star is averaging 21.6 points and 11.0 boards, shooting .464 from long-range and .935 from the stripe with five double-doubles over that seven-game span. Love struggled in the season opener against Toronto, notching 21 points but shooting 5-of-18 from the floor to get there, adding seven boards and a pair of assists in the loss. And while he’ll lock up against an old foe in Serge Ibaka at several points during the night, he’ll probably start out on Pascal Siakam. The third-year forward out of New Mexico state will be neck-and-neck with D’Angelo Russell for the Most Improved Player award, quadrupling his scoring average from his rookie season, topping the 20-point plateau 19 times so far this season after doing so once over his first two. Siakam has reached double-figures in all three games against Cleveland this season – doubling-up with 15 points and 10 boards in Toronto’s late-December win at The Q.

Key: Guard Duty There was a time where Kyle Lowry was the focal point of Toronto’s offense, but as the Raptors have continued to re-stock the roster, Lowry finds himself as the squad’s fourth-leading scorer. But just because he’s doing less scoring doesn’t mean he’s not every bit as effective – ranking second in the NBA at a career-high 9.1 assists per, posting 24 games of double-digit helpers this year. Lowry has been excellent overall since the Break, averaging 16.9 points, 8.4 assists and 6.3 boards over that eight-game span. In Sunday’s win over Miami, the five-time All-Star doubled-up with 24 points and 10 assists, adding seven boards and canning six three-pointers. Lowry was injured for the previous two meetings against Cleveland this year, but was outstanding in the season opener – finishing with a game-high 27 points and eight assists, going 10-of-12 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. That contest was the career debut for Collin Sexton, who chipped in with nine points off the bench. That was one of the few times they Young Bull failed to reach double-figures – something he’s done 57 times since. On Friday night, Sexton finished with a game-high 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting – simultaneously eclipsing Kyrie Irving for the most three-point field goals ever by a Cavs rookie, now with 76 on the season.

Key: Containing Kawhi Kawhi Leonard will be seeing action sporadically down the stretch – getting nights off for “load management” – as the Raptors coast towards the postseason. The silent superstar has had a fantastic first season north of the border – joining DeMar DeRozan and Vince Carter (twice) as the only Raptors to post at least 20 games of 30-plus points in a season. The three-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year didn’t play on Sunday in Miami, but went off in Toronto’s previous win over New Orleans, leading both squads with 31 points on 14-for-20 shooting. The Claw was limited to nine games last season, but has bounced back beautifully, averaging career-highs in scoring (27.1ppg) and rebounds (7.3rpg). And he’s been dominant through three games against the Wine & Gold – averaging 31.7 points per, shooting 54 percent from the floor and 93 percent from the stripe. The Cavaliers will throw everything they have at Leonard on Monday night, but he’ll start out on Cedi Osman, who struggled mightily over Cleveland’s recent roadie after being very good through the first five games after the Break. Over the past two games, Osman has tallied a combined 10 points while shooting just 3-of-19 from the floor. The young Cedi has been good against Toronto this season, however, netting double-figure scoring in all three contests – doubling up with 17 points and 10 boards in the season opener.