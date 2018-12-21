Five Keys: Cavaliers at Raptors

Key: Take Off to the Great White North On Friday night north of the border, the Wine & Gold wrap up their longest trip of the season – trying to head home with a 2-1 mark after taking on the East-leading Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. After a dramatic win on Tuesday night in Indiana – with Larry Nance Jr. converting a tip-in at the buzzer – the Cavaliers dropped their second straight on Tobacco Road this season, falling to Kemba Walker and the Hornets on Wednesday. Cleveland led at half, but Charlotte scored 41 points in the third quarter and pulled away down the stretch to even the Cavs’ mark on this recent roadie. The equally-shorthanded Raptors returned from a West Coast trip to face the Pacers one night after their last-minute loss to the Cavaliers – overcoming a 17-point third-quarter deficit and earning the win on Fred VanVleet’s three-pointer and a pair of late free throws from Danny Green. The Raptors have won both matchups between these two teams this campaign, winning each by double-digits, including Toronto’s last visit to The Q on December 1. The Cavaliers come home for just one game before getting right back on the road for three – they’d love to score another upset before they do.

Key: Clawing to the Top Whatever happens beyond this season is anyone’s guess, but for now, the Kawhi Leonard experiment in Toronto has been a match made in heaven. The Raptors have been atop the Eastern Conference all season long and Leonard has been relatively healthy and extremely productive – leading the squad in scoring, rebounding and steals. The Claw has been outstanding against the Wine & Gold through the first two meetings this season – averaging 29.0 points per, doubling up with 24 points and 12 boards in the season opener and dropping 34 points on the Cavs in their lone visit to The Q. The Cavaliers will try to throw as many looks at Leonard as they can, but expect Rodney Hood and David Nwaba to start out on the league’s two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Hood has been one of the squad’s most consistent performers all season and has turned things up over the past couple weeks – averaging 16.8 points per over his last five outings, shooting 52 percent from the floor and 81 percent from the stripe over that stretch. Nwaba isn’t a prolific offensive threat, but he’s one of the team’s best perimeter defenders and the Cavaliers are 3-2 this season with the third-year swingman in the starting lineup.

Key: Pushing Through Everyone who’s followed the NBA has heard of something called “the rookie wall.” It’s more uncommon for first-year players to not hit the wall than run into at some point during their initial campaign. Collin Sexton has had an outstanding rookie season so far, but he’s learning that he’ll need to find another gear – already having played as many games as a pro has he had at Alabama (and with still a long way to go). In his first 18 games as a starter, the Young Bull averaged 18.7 points per – topping the 20-point plateau on eight occasions. But he’s started to slow down over the past couple weeks, averaging just 10.0 points on 37 percent shooting from the floor and 14 percent from long-range over his last four outings. The Cavaliers would love to see him pick up his scoring and continue to show progress, but it’s also critical for Sexton to develop his floor game; he’s also averaging just 1.5 assists over that span. Raptors starting guard Kyle Lowry has missed the previous three games with a thigh issue and there’s a chance Toronto’s four-time All-Star is out until Christmas. Fred VanVleet isn’t at Lowry’s level, but the third-year man from Wichita State is a solid insurance plan – having canned the game-deciding bucket against Indiana and posting a 21-point, eight-assist effort against Portland in his previous start.

Key: Late Lift While it is a great advantage to have a productive bench in the NBA, it’s not optimal for that group to outscore the starters. But that was the case on Wednesday night in Charlotte – as Cleveland’s impressive second unit hit the 50-point mark for the 11th time this campaign – hitting a combined 50 on the head, outdoing the starters by a point. After missing Tuesday’s meeting in Indiana with a sore lower back, the squad’s leading scorer, Jordan Clarkson, was back in action against the Hornets – leading Cleveland with 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting, adding three boards, a pair of assists and a steal. His 16.8 ppg average continues to rank him 4th among all NBA reserves. Cleveland’s impressive two-way player Jaron Blossomgame finished with 15 points, going 6-of-7 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Alec Burks pitched in with eight points, six boards and a game-high three steals and Matthew Dellavedova – who missed Wednesday’s loss with a sore left knee – should be back in action tonight in Toronto. A recent rash of injuries has thinned the Raptors’ bench – but they still have excellent depth, with the ability to turn to veterans like former Cavalier C.J. Miles as well as Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka.