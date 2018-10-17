Five Keys: Cavaliers at Raptors

Key: Let the Games Begin After another eventful offseason – for both squads – the campaign tips off for both the Cavaliers and Raptors on Wednesday night, and both teams come into 2018-19 with vastly different looks and expectations. The last time these two squared off, the Wine & Gold were wrapping up another sweep en route to another appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. But since then, the Cavaliers have weathered a major defection in LeBron James, while the Raptors come into the year having made the biggest offseason acquisition in the league in Kawhi Leonard. Over the last 28 meetings between these two clubs, the Cavaliers have won 21 – including a 15-2 mark dating back to May 2016. In the preseason, Cleveland won its first two – crushing Boston in the first two contests before falling to Indiana and Detroit. The Raptors, who come into the campaign facing major expectations, went 4-1 in the preseason, with Leonard and second-year man, Pascal Siakam leading the way. As much as anything, tonight’s opener and the Friday night matchup in Minnesota will show Tyronn Lue what he has with his new-look squad.

Key: Change of Scenery The irony is probably not lost on Canadians that their squad finally acquired the one player that might have helped them get past the Cavaliers exactly one year late. But with LeBron James in the Western Conference, the Raptors believe that the East is theirs for the taking – mainly due to the offseason deal that landed Kawhi Leonard, arguably the best two-way player in the league. Leonard, who led Toronto with a 13.3 ppg average in the preseason and notched double-figures in all three appearances, comes with some serious risk for the Raptors – entering the final year of his contract with the 2019 free agent frenzy on the horizon. To acquire Leonard, who was restricted to just nine appearances with San Antonio last year, the Raptors (who also landed former Cavalier, Danny Green) sent DeMar DeRozan, impressive sophomore centre Jakob Poeltl and a protected first rounder. The Cavaliers will likely counter the Claw with a combination of Rodney Hood and Cedi Osman. Hood, who averaged 17.0 points per in two games against Toronto last year, was aggressive in the preseason and could be the Wine & Gold’s secondary scoring option in 2018-19. Osman, who had an outstanding summer before a so-so preseason, will also look to make a jump in both minutes and production this season.

Key: Love Machine After inking an extension over the summer, Kevin Love is now the Cavaliers’ face of the franchise and its leader on the floor. As a member of the Cavaliers, the five-time All-Star has averaged 19.1 points and 11.0 boards in 13 regular season contests against the Raptors – posting eight double-doubles and shooting 45 percent from long-range. In the four-game sweep of Toronto last year, Love got off to a slow start before tearing it up over the final three games – averaging 25.0 points and 11.0 boards while shooting 54 percent from the floor. The former UCLA standout only suited up once in the preseason, but he looked pretty sharp in that appearance – notching 17 points in 17 minutes of action in a win over Boston. It’s unclear how new Raptors coach Nick Nurse will try to match up with Love, but he’ll probably see a little bit of both impressive sophomore OG Anunoby and longtime veteran and former All-Defensive First-Teamer Serge Ibaka, who’s seen plenty of the Wine & Gold’s power forward over the years.

Key: Guard Duty It was commonly accepted that the Raptors – as they were previously constructed – had the best starting backcourt in the Eastern Conference. But even without DeMar DeRozan, Toronto still rolls with four-time All-Star, Kyle Lowry. The Raptors expect to start former Cavalier Danny Green at the other guard position. Green has made over 100 triples in each of the last seven seasons and led Toronto from beyond the arc in the preseason. Lowry, who played in three of Toronto’s preseason games, comes into the campaign having made the All-Star team in each of the last four seasons. But the Raptors also have some dangerous backcourt weapons off the bench – including Sixth Man candidate Fred VanVleet and another sharpshooting former Cavalier, C.J. Miles. The Cavaliers will counter with a veteran-youngster combination of their own, with 11th-year man George Hill coming into the campaign as the starter, but with Collin Sexton hot on his heels. The Young Bull was impressive all summer and again in preseason – but he’ll get a serious test in his Wine & Gold debut against VanVleet and the Raptors on Wednesday night.