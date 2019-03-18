Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Key: Home, Sweet Home On Monday night, the Wine & Gold finally get back to some home cookin’ after three straight and five of the last six on the road, but it won’t be easy – taking on the hottest team in the East when the Detroit Pistons roll in. The Cavaliers dropped all three contests on their recent trip – falling on Saturday night to a Luka-less Mavericks team that had dropped seven straight coming in, trailing by 21 points in the second quarter before mounting a late comeback that fell just short. The Pistons have won seven of their last nine, including a home win over the Raptors on Sunday in Detroit – sweeping the season series before embarking on a five-game roadie that begins on Monday night in Cleveland. Larry Drew’s squad would love to avoid the same fate as Toronto, with the Pistons looking to sweep the four-game set. In their previous visit, Detroit mauled Cleveland by 36 points, putting up 71 before intermission and coasting to the finish line with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond watching from the sidelines in the fourth quarter. The Cavs were without Kevin Love in that one, but he should be back in the lineup on Monday night at The Q.

Key: Large and In Charge On Saturday morning, both Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson participated in morning shootaround and each listed as questionable but were eventually scratched from seeing action. If ever the Cavaliers needed help in the frontcourt, tonight’s the night – taking on arguably the toughest one-two frontline punch in the Conference. Tristan has missed the previous 24 games with a foot injury, dating back to January 16. Nance Jr. suffered a chest injury back on March 8 in Miami. There’s a possibility both could see action tonight, but if not, the Wine & Gold will go back to Ante Zizic, who’s been solid in their stead. Big Z has started each of the past four games and has tallied double-figures in each – averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 boards per, shooting 58 percent from the floor and 83 percent from the stripe. Those are decent numbers, but not the monster numbers that Drummond has posted this year, and pretty much every other one since being tabbed with the 9th overall pick back in 2012. This season, Drummond leads the league with 31 games of at least 15 points and 15 boards and has 16 outings grabbing at least 20 rebounds. He’s had 11 games this year of 20 points and 20 boards – including the first meeting of the year against Cleveland, going off for 26 points and 22 boards – part of his 20.7ppg and 16.0rpg through the first three head-to-head matchups.

Key: Forward March With the presence of Blake Griffin, now in his first full season with Detroit, teams can no longer focus solely on Drummond – and both have benefitted greatly from the other’s presence. On Sunday afternoon against Toronto, Griffin notched 25 points, his 35th game this season leading the Pistons in scoring. Earning his sixth All-Star bid this season, Griffin – who comes into the contest 6th in the Conference with a 24.7ppg average – has 20 games of at least 30 points, most since Jerry Stackhouse back in 2000-01. The former Oklahoma standout also has 47 games of at least 20 points, including two against Cleveland this year – doubling up in the first two contests while taking in most of the third from the visitors’ bench. He’ll have a tougher task in his second visit to Cleveland this month – likely locking horns with Kevin Love, who’s been outstanding since the All-Star Break, averaging 19.9 points and 11.5 boards, shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc and 94 percent from the stripe over that span with seven double-doubles in the mix. Love tallied one of those double-doubles on Saturday night in Dallas – finishing with 22 points and a team-high 12 boards. Tonight’s meeting will be his first against Detroit this season.

Key: Ain't No Bull Despite the rough record, there have been plenty of bright spots for the Wine & Gold this season – maybe none brighter than Collin Sexton, who pushed through the rookie wall and is playing his best ball of the season down the stretch. On Saturday night, Sexton became just the third rookie in franchise history to score at least 23 points in five straight games – joining Austin Carr and Ron Harper – leading both squads with 28 points, going 10-for-17 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range and 4-of-5 from the line to go with four assists and three rebounds. The former Alabama standout now has 19 games of at least 20 points and leads all rookies with 61 outings in double-figures – raising his scoring average from 14.3ppg to 15.9 after averaging 20.7 points per over his last 17 games. The Young Bull has tallied double-figures in all three meetings against Detroit this year, but struggled to do so in the March 3 blowout, going just 3-of-13 from the floor without registering a single assist in 35 minutes of work. The rook will have his hands full again on Monday night, taking on one of the more underrated PGs in the Conference in Reggie Jackson. The former Boston College star has tallied at least 20 points in six of his last 10 outings and went off for 32 against Atlanta just before that run. Jackson had his way with Cleveland in the previous meeting, notching 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting in just 21 minutes of work.