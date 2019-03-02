Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Key: Tall Order at The Q The Cavaliers went into the All-Star Break playing some of their best ball of the season and they’ve been even better on the other side. The competition gets a little stiffer on Saturday night, however, welcoming a red-hot Detroit squad that’d had won seven of eight before being slowed down by the Spurs on Wednesday. The Cavaliers have won four of their last six, completing the season sweep of the Knicks on Thursday night, taking their 10th straight at Madison Square Garden – outscoring New York, 21-5, over the final four minutes to take the dramatic seven-point victory. The Pistons – currently sitting in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture – got hot just before the All-Star Break and have barely cooled since, an exception being Wednesday’s double-digit loss in San Antonio. In that contest, LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers, while DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl each doubled-up. This is the third meeting between these two Central Division rivals this year and the first of two remaining at The Q (with the final meeting slated for March 18). The Pistons have topped the Wine & Gold twice so far this season, but they’ll be facing a different Cavaliers squad on Saturday evening in Cleveland.

Key: Forward March Blake Griffin is having another excellent season in Motown, earning his sixth trip to the midseason classic this past February. The former No. 1 overall pick is currently the East’s No. 4 scorer (25.7 ppg) and tallied 445 total points in January, highest total ever by a Piston. In now his ninth NBA season and first full season in Detroit, Griffin has done it all for Dwane Casey’s club – posting 44 games with 20-plus points, 20 more of 30-plus and two 40-point outbursts. Griffin also ranks fifth in the NBA in minutes-played, starting every game but two so far this year. In two games against Cleveland, he’s averaged 23.5 points per, shooting 64 percent from the floor and 67 percent from deep. With Kevin Love not playing in back-to-backs for the remainder of the campaign and Big Z out in the middle, Larry Drew will have limited options against Griffin. Larry Nance Jr. will have to pull some double-duty on Saturday evening -- and he could use the jumpstart after getting off to a sluggish second half of the season. He's notched double-figure scoring in two of the four games since the Break, but is averaging just 5.5 boards per. Nance has been very good all year, and might need to have one his better outings to give Cleveland an edge on Saturday evening.

Key: Large and In-Charge Late in Thursday’s win over the Knicks, Ante Zizic took an elbow to the grill and was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol – keeping him out of tonight’s matchup with Detroit. The sophomore from Croatia won’t be confused with Bob Lanier at this stage of his career, but the Cavaliers sure could have used his big body against one of the most dominant centers in the NBA on Saturday night. Andre Drummond, now in his seventh season out of UConn, has been utterly dominant this season – and the numbers speak for themselves. He comes into tonight’s game riding a streak of 13 straight double-doubles and 49 on the season, has posted 10 games this season of 20 points and 20 boards (one of those in the first meeting against Cleveland) and recently became the second-youngest player (behind Dwight Howard) to grab 7,000 career rebounds. Drummond has tormented the Wine & Gold as well this season – averaging 24.5 points and 19.0 boards through the first two meetings, shooting 58 percent from the floor in the combined victories. The Cavaliers might have to go with a committee of their biggest bodies to stop him – including Larry Nance Jr., Marquese Chriss and Channing Frye – and that could spell a tough night at the office down low.

Key: Making a Point Collin Sexton has performed well all season as rookie with the Cavaliers, but since Coach Larry Drew has taken him off the ball a bit, he seems like a different player. He’s still scoring at a solid clip and is still undaunted by bigger defenders at the rim, but Sexton has played more freely and seems to be enjoying the game more over the past couple weeks. He was excellent in the fourth quarter on Thursday night in New York – jumpstarting Cleveland’s comeback with an electric performance – notching eight of his 22 points in the final period and going 7-for-15 from the floor overall in the win. The Young Bull has now topped the 20-point mark on 14 occasions so far this season, including six times in his last nine games – averaging 19.4 points on 42 percent shooting from long-range over that stretch. Sexton is also the only Cavalier to suit up for all 62 games this season. On Saturday evening, he’ll line up against Detroit’s Reggie Jackson, who led the Pistons with 22 points in their recent loss to the Spurs and has now tallied double-figures in 14 straight games. In a win over Atlanta two weeks ago, Jackson went for 32 points and eight assists without committing a single turnover and has been solid-but-not-spectacular in two meetings with Cleveland this season, averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 assists in two home contests.