Five Keys: Cavaliers at Pistons

Key: Motor City Matchup The Cavaliers come to Detroit still smarting from back-to-back home losses and looking to turn things around by handing their longtime Central Division foes their first loss of the season. On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold dropped their fourth straight contest to start the campaign – falling to the Nets at The Q. The game was knotted at 45-apiece after two quarters, but it was a different story after intermission, with Brooklyn outscoring the Cavs by three touchdowns in the third quarter and cruising to the victory. The Cavs featured just four players in double-figures, shot just 16 percent from long-range and saw their starting backcourt finish the contest without a single assist. The Pistons are moving in a different direction right now, riding Blake Griffin’s white-hot start to the season and bringing a 3-0 mark to tonight’s matchup at Little Caesars Arena. Last season, the Cavaliers went 3-1 against Detroit, demolishing the Pistons in their first game in the new arena and outscoring them by an average of 14.0 points in the four-game set. Of course, things are different these days, but the Cavs would love getting their first win of the season against their nemeses to the north.

Key: Powerhouse Piston Former No. 1 overall pick and five-time All-Star Blake Griffin looked like a different player when the Cavaliers faced Detroit at Michigan State during the preseason. And after three games, the proof’s been in the pudding: already a great player, Griffin looks like he’s turned his game up a notch. After averaging just 21.4 points in 58 games with the Clippers and Pistons last season, Griffin is leading the NBA in scoring with a 36.6 ppg average and his 109 points through the first three games are a franchise record. Those numbers are inflated by his most recent outing – a 50-point outburst in a 133-132 overtime win over the Sixers, going 20-of-35 from the floor to go with 14 boards and six assists. Griffin became the only player in Pistons history to post a 50-point game with at least 10 boards and five assists and the first Piston to top the 50-point plateau since Rip Hamilton in 2006. The Cavaliers will throw several different looks at Griffin, but it’s likely that Larry Nance Jr. will start out on with that assignment and try to make him work on both ends of the floor.

Key: Go Big or Go Home With Kevin Love out for tonight’s contest with left foot soreness, the Cavaliers will have an even more difficult time slowing down Blake Griffin. Love had notched three straight double-doubles – including a 14-point, 11-rebound performance in Wednesday’s loss – and had doubled-up in five of the previous six matchups against Detroit. But he’ll be on the shelf for tonight’s meeting and with Andre Drummond manning the middle in Motown, Coach Lue won’t be able to go small along his frontline. Drummond was almost as effective as Griffin in the preseason meeting against Cleveland at MSU – finishing with 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting to go with a game-high 15 boards. Drummond led the NBA in rebounding for the second time his career in 2017-18 and, at 16.3 boards per, is at the head of the pack again this campaign. The former UConn star became the first Piston to ever notch 20 points and 20 boards in a season opener (against Brooklyn) and has piled up 13 straight double-doubles dating back to last season. Tristan Thompson has been excellent on the boards thus far – averaging 10.8 rebounds per game, including 4.8 offensive boards per (good for 5th in the NBA). In Wednesday’s loss to Brooklyn, seven of Thompson’s 11 rebounds came off the offensive glass.

Key: Guard Duty The Cavaliers have gotten decent offensive production from their starting guards. Rodney Hood has tallied double-figures in every game this season, but hasn’t scored more than 13 points in any contest and is just 1-of-7 from long-range. Hood also has a solid history against the Pistons – averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists against Detroit for his career. George Hill has notched double-digit scoring in two of his four outings and comes into tonight’s contest averaging 11.3 points per. But after handing out seven assists in the opener, Hill has just five total over his next three outings. And through the first three quarters of Cleveland’s Wednesday night loss to Brooklyn, neither starting guard had handed out a single assist. That will need to change if the Cavaliers are hoping to get themselves into the win column. The Pistons are getting excellent production from their starting backcourt. Reggie Bullock – the league’s second-leading three-point shooter from a season ago – comes into the contest averaging 16.5 points through the first three games. Reggie Jackson has been even better – netting at least 18 points in every game this season and averaging an even 20.0 points per.