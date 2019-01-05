Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Key: Home Cookin' With a six-game, 11-day road trip on the horizon, the Wine & Gold know that they need to make some hay while the sun is shining – halfway through a four-game homestand and still looking to snap an eight-game skein. That losing streak continued on Friday night, with the Jazz outscoring the Wine & Gold, 69-42, over the second stanza – turning a one-point halftime deficit into a 34-point fourth-quarter lead and inspiring a postgame powwow in the locker room between players and coaches. The good thing about the NBA is that Cleveland can redeem itself the following night – taking on Anthony Davis and the Pelicans tonight at The Q. The Pelicans come to Cleveland looking to turn things around. After an impressive postseason run last year, New Orleans sports the second-worst record in the West halfway through this year. If anything, they’re well rested – they haven’t played since Wednesday. But like the Cavaliers, they took their previous contest on the chin – getting beat in Brooklyn despite a monster performance from Anthony Davis. The Pelicans have dropped eight of ten; the Cavaliers, their last eight. Something’s gotta give on Saturday night at The Q.

Key: Brow Beaten Anthony Davis is such an incredible player, an opponent almost has to concede a prolific performance by New Orleans’ superstar and simply concentrate on stopping the rest of the squad. Their Wednesday night loss in Brooklyn is a perfect example. Davis finished with 34 points and a franchise-record 26 rebounds – adding four assists and three blocks – and still the Pelicans trailed by more than 20 points for most of the night before rallying late. The MVP candidate has been outstanding all year long – averaging career-highs in points (28.7 ppg) and rebounds (13.4 rpg). As we approach the halfway point of the season, the Brow has gone for 40-plus on six occasions and 30-plus on eight more. In two contests against the Cavs last year, he averaged 23.0 points and 11.0 boards. Davis is an almost-impossible matchup, but Coach Larry Drew will likely line Larry Nance Jr. up against him. Nance has proven to be the Wine & Gold’s most versatile player, but after a hot stretch starting in the middle, he has taken a moment to re-adjust to his new/old role at the 4. In Friday night’s loss to Utah, Nance – who’d doubled-up five times in December – finished with a quiet 10-point, nine-rebound outing.

Key: Bull-ish Market Even if he ends up as a participant over All-Star Weekend, rookie Collin Sexton will be ready for a break when it finally rolls around. The Young Bull has had an interesting season – proving to be one of the best scorers in his class. But the 20-year-old from Atlanta has also taken some lumps along the way and comes into tonight’s contest shooting 34 percent over his last five games. Sexton has still managed double-figure scoring in four of those games and his assist numbers are starting to pick up as well – handing out six helpers twice during that span. The season has also been a physical grind for the youngster; he’s the only member of the squad who’s played in all 39 games this year. On Saturday night, he’ll likely be locked up in an All-Hair matchup against the Pelicans’ Elfrid Payton – who’s recently returning from a 22-game layoff with a broken finger. He finished with nine points and six assists in his return on Monday night against Minnesota, but went off for 25 and seven on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

Key: Big Man Battle It’s not quite the same as the brief frontcourt pairing of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, but Davis and Julius Randle still form a pretty nasty combination on the block. In his first season with the Pelicans, Randle does much of the dirty work that allows the Brow to dominate down low and on the perimeter. In his fifth year out of Kentucky, the big lefty is having his best season – averaging 19.9 points and 9.3 boards through 38 games. He went off for 33 points and 10 boards on Monday night in Minnesota and has doubled-up on 19 occasions so far this season. Randle has had some solid outings against Cleveland in the past, but in his most recent contest just brutalized the Cavs – notching 34 points, going 12-of-14 from the floor and 8-of-10 from the line to go with 14 boards, seven assists and a pair of blocks as a member of the Lakers. Tristan Thompson used to be a lefty, and maybe he’ll call on that experience on Saturday night. Thompson continued working his way back into form on Friday night – just his second game back after missing the previous 10 with a foot injury. He struggled from the floor, going 3-of-10 for eight points, but did lead both squads with 12 boards. If the Cavaliers are going to get off the schneid with a win over New Orleans, they’ll need T-Top at his best against a dominant frontline.