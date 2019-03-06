Five Keys: Cavaliers at Nets

Key: Bite the Big Apple After splitting a back-to-back this weekend in Cleveland, the Wine & Gold get right back on the road – playing five of their next six away from The Q, including a Wednesday night showdown with the Nets in Brooklyn. Over the weekend, the Cavaliers took one on the chin against Detroit on Saturday night – with the red-hot Pistons dominating Cleveland throughout the affair. Things were much different the following night when the Cavaliers took on an equally-hot Magic squad, rallying past Orlando late in the third quarter and completing the comeback in the fourth – earning their second comeback win in the last three games. Brooklyn is one of the league’s feel-good stories this season – emerging from years of pulling up the rear in the East to contend for a Playoff spot this season. That push took a slight hit last week, as the Nets dropped three straight before righting the ship with a one-sided win over Dallas. The last time these two squads squared off, they combined for 287 points in three overtime periods in the final game before the All-Star break – with Brooklyn eventually coming out on top. The Cavaliers have topped the Nets at Barclays Center already once this season on a game-winning dunk back in early-December – and the Wine & Gold have taken 14 of their last 19 meetings here in Brooklyn.

Key: Much Improved In the triple-overtime thriller at The Q back on February 13, D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson waged an epic late duel. But it was the former Buckeye who would eventually have the last laugh. Russell had just 12 points at the end of regulation in that contest, but proceeded to score 24 of his team-high 36 points in the three extra-sessions, including 14 in the final overtime period. On the night, the former No. 2 overall pick went 13-for-30 from the floor to go with seven boards and eight assists. A serious candidate for the league’s most improved player, Russell is currently ranked third in the East in assists and only Kemba Walker and J.J. Redick have drained more triples in the Conference this year. At several points during the night, Russell will square off against another high draft pick in Collin Sexton, who’s coming off a solid showing on Sunday night against Orlando, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, his 55th double-figure scoring performance this year, tying him with Luka Doncic and Trae Young for tops among his rookie class. Over the Young Bull’s last 11 games, he’s been very good, averaging 18.9 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists per.

Key: Shooting Stars Most people close to the team in Cleveland have a soft spot for one of the league’s nicest guys – Joe Harris – who’s having a breakout season in Brooklyn, punctuated by his win in the Three-Point Contest over All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. Harris – who the Wine & Gold tabbed with the third pick of the second round back in 2014 comes into tonight’s contest leading the league in three-point shooting (.472) and trails only big men, Rudy Gobert and Clint Capela, in effective field goal percentage at .628. The former Virginia standout had his second-best scoring output of the season in that triple-overtime contest back in mid-February, going for 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, that’s not even Harris’ best game against his former squad. Last season, he exploded for 30 points in a loss at The Q – going 6-of-7 from long-range. In his last three meetings against the Cavs, Harris has gone 14-for-17 from long-distance. Cedi Osman will likely get most of the work against Harris, and he’s been pretty good himself on the offensive end of late. The sophomore from Macedonia finished with 14 points, six boards and career-high-tying three steals in Cleveland’s win over Orlando and comes into tonight’s game having drilled at least two three-pointers in seven straight games – going 20-of-37 from deep while averaging 16.4 points per over that stretch.

Key: Feeling the Love One player is a household name in the NBA. The other is known primarily by basketball junkies and Nets fans. Rodions Kurucs is not exactly league royalty just yet, but he has been effective for the Nets this season, and especially over the last two games since being inserted into the starting lineup. Drafted in the second round this past June, the Latvian forward has posted 18 double-digit scoring games so far this season, including a 19-point effort in Brooklyn’s recent win over the Mavericks – going 7-of-12 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. The rookie will have his hands full on Wednesday night, taking on a reinvigorated Kevin Love. Cleveland’s five-time All-Star has turned the season around for the Wine & Gold, which looks like a different team with him in the lineup. On Sunday afternoon, Love posted his fourth double-double in five games since the All-Star Break – finishing with 16 points and a game-high 14 boards. Since the Break, Love is averaging 21.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per, shooting .486 (18-of-37) from long-range and .941 (32-34) from the stripe over that stretch. His final game before missing 50 games with a toe injury earlier this season was against Brooklyn – doubling-up with 14 points and 11 boards in that late-October loss.