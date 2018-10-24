Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Nets

Key: Just One Victory On Wednesday night, the Cavaliers welcome the Brooklyn Nets to town – seeking their first win and maybe a little redemption. Through the first two games of the 2018-19 season, the Wine & Gold eventually fell to a pair of Playoff teams after fighting for 48 minutes. That was not the case on Sunday night. In Sunday night’s loss, Cleveland’s third straight to start the season – something that hasn’t happened since the start of 2004-05 – Tyronn Lue’s squad built a 15-point first quarter lead before Atlanta went off in the second quarter (and beyond), drilling a franchise-record 22 three-pointers on the night. It was the first time in Cavs team history that they allowed more than 20 triples in a single contest and was a small measure of revenge for a Hawks franchise that had been bombed out of the postseason by the Cavaliers in the past. The Nets come to town having dropped 10 straight games at The Q, but they come to town with a win under their belts, dropping the crosstown Knicks in a Friday night thriller before surrendering 132 points to the Pacers on Saturday in Indiana.

Key: Stairway to Kevin It might take a few games for the Cavaliers to find their identity as a team, but at least they’ve gotten strong performances out of their No. 1 option and veteran leader, Kevin Love, who’s been rock-solid through the first three outings. On Sunday against Atlanta, Love doubled-up in his second straight contest – tallying 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter and following up his 19-rebound performance on Friday night with a 17-rebound effort against the Hawks. On the night, Love went 6-of-19 from the floor but just 1-of-8 from long-range, adding three assists and a steal in the loss. Love, who comes into the contest needed a pair of blocked shots to reach 300 for his career, played in all three meetings with Brooklyn last season and doubled-up in each contest – averaging 17.7 points, 12.3 boards and 2.3 assists per. Dating back to January 2016, Cleveland’s five-time All-Star has piled up nine consecutive double-doubles against the Nets. Longtime veteran Jared Dudley started at the 4 for Brooklyn on Saturday at Indy, but Rondae Hollis-Jefferson – who missed the first three games of the season because of personal reasons – could return to the lineup tonight in Cleveland.

Key: Second Quarter Blues If the Cavaliers hope to reverse their fortunes this season, they’re going to have to clean up their second quarter issues. Through the first three games, opponents are averaging 37.0 points per – with Atlanta dropping 40 on them in the second period on Sunday (and 41 more in the fourth). So far this year, the Wine & Gold are getting outscored, 111-72, in the second quarter – with foes shooting 52 percent from the floor while the Cavs offense hitting on just 41 percent. Last year, the Cavaliers’ bugaboo was the third quarter, but they’ve actually been good after intermission through the first three games – averaging nearly 32 points in the period. Like most teams in the current NBA, the Wine & Gold haven’t had many problems scoring the ball – with at least five players netting double-figures in all three of their outings and six such performers on Sunday. But defensively they’ve struggled – and not just in the third quarter. Rookie Trae Young sliced and diced Cleveland for 35 points and 11 assists, but he was the No. 5 overall pick in the Draft. When fellow rookies, Omari Spellman and Kevin Huerter combine to go 7-of-10 from long-range, there’s a problem.

Key: Fear the Beard? The Nets come to town with a pair of familiar faces leading the way. Columbus native, Caris LeVert – who played his college ball at Michigan – is off to an outstanding start to the season – leading the Nets with a 24.7 ppg average, shooting 65 percent from the floor through the first three games. LeVert, who hit the game-winning layup with one second to play in Brooklyn’s win in their home opener against the Knicks, combined for 55 points through his first two outings before the Pacers slowed him down on Saturday. The angular forward notched double-figures in two of the four meetings against Cleveland last year, including an 18-point performance at The Q. At the small forward spot, the Nets will likely start the bearded Joe Harris – who’s coming off a solid third season with Brooklyn and is off to another strong start in 2018-19, averaging 14.3 points through the first three games, shooting 52 percent from the floor, including 53 percent from long-range. Harris, who was tabbed with the 33rd overall pick by Cleveland back in 2014, has improved in each of his four NBA campaigns – and he loves taking it to his former squad. In four games against the Cavaliers last year, Harris averaged 16.0 points per, shooting an eye-popping 67 percent from the floor and 61 percent from deep. In the final meeting of the season between these two teams – the former Virginia standout went off for 30 points – going 11-of-14 from the floor, including 6-of-7 from three-point range.