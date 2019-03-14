Five Keys: Cavaliers at Magic

Key: Sunshine Statement After giving Philly a scare in the trip opener on Tuesday night, the Wine & Gold travel to the Sunshine State looking to continue their spoiler role when they face off against the Magic on Thursday. Two nights ago in the City of Brotherly Love, the Cavaliers fell behind by double-digits early before bouncing back to take a couple one-point leads just before half and again late in the fourth quarter. But Joel Embiid took over the contest in the closing moments to prevent the Cavs from taking two in Philly this season. The Magic come into tonight’s contest trailing Miami by two games for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture with 13 games to go. Orlando took a tough loss to the Cavs in Cleveland less than two weeks ago at The Q. That loss sent the Magic into a mini-funk, dropping four of their next five, including a costly double-digit loss to the Wizards on Wednesday night in Washington. In that Cavs victory, Cleveland overcame a nine-point deficit late in the third quarter to get the win.

Key: Center of Attention The Cavaliers will still be down a pair of bigs on Thursday night in Orlando – with Tristan Thompson still nursing a foot injury and Larry Nance Jr. still on the shelf with a chest injury suffered last Friday night in Miami. Cleveland will get Marquese Chriss back on Thursday night after missing the contest in Philly while serving a one-game suspension for Monday night’s brouhaha with Serge Ibaka. Without most of their big bodies on Tuesday, sophomore Ante Zizic did an admirable job against Joel Embiid, finishing with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting, adding five boards and a pair of assists. Cleveland will need all the help it can get in the middle against the Magic, who boast one of the most versatile big men in the Conference in Nikola Vucevic. So far this season, the former USC standout has led Orlando in scoring on 30 occasions, in rebounding 55 times and 16 times in assists. He’s also posted a career-high 49 double-doubles this season, including both matchups against Cleveland this year – going off for a game-high 28 points and 13 boards in the previous meeting on March 3.

Key: Facing Forward After showing off his acting chops in “Uncle Drew” last year, Orlando forward Aaron Gordon has shown that he’s also a pretty good basketball player. In his fifth season out of Arizona, Gordon is having another rock-solid year in the Magic Kingdom, notching 56 games of double-digit scoring, topping the 20-point plateau on 17 occasions and going for 30-plus once – with 16 double-doubles in the mix. He’s been good in two games against the Wine & Gold this season – averaging 19.0 boards and 8.5 boards on 52 percent shooting. Gordon will match up for most of the night with Cedi Osman, who bounced back from a rough roadie last week to notch double-figures in each of his last two outings, including an 18-point showing in Tuesday’s loss in Philly – going 7-of-19 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range, adding a team-high eight rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. The young Cedi doubled-up in the first meeting of the season between these two and had a solid floor game in the March 3 victory – posting 14 points, six boards, three assists and a game-best three steals.

Key: Love Story The Cavaliers made the decision to not have Kevin Love play in back-to-backs the rest of the way, and following Monday’s win over the Raptors, the five-time All-Star got the night off in Philly. That’s about the only thing that’s slowed Love down since his return – having posted six double-doubles since the Break, shooting 46 percent from long-range and 92 percent from the stripe over that span. In those eight games, the 11th-year pro is averaging 20.9 points and 11.9 boards per. One of his six double-doubles came in the early-March victory over Orlando – going for 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. His opposite that night, Jonathan Isaac, had a quiet performance, but he’s not expected to carry much of the scoring load for Orlando – topping the 20-point mark just once this season with three double-doubles. The second-year Seminole has been pretty solid of late, notching double-figures in eight of his last nine outings, with the only hiccup coming against Cleveland at The Q.