Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Magic

Key: Sunday Showdown at The Q After taking one on the chin on Saturday, the Cavaliers get right back after it on Sunday night at The Q. The competition doesn’t get any easier – taking on another hot squad with a dominant frontline in the Orlando Magic – but the Wine & Gold hope to have their best player back on the floor for the matchup. On Sunday evening – playing without Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Ante Zizic – the Cavaliers fell behind by double-digits midway through the first quarter and things spiraled away from there as the Pistons took their third straight this season over Cleveland. The Magic have had just about enough of their rebuilding process and are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011-12. They’re well on their way – and recent wins over the Warriors and Pacers have shown the Association that they’re for real. In the sole meeting between these clubs this season, the young Cavaliers blew a five-point lead in the game’s final 40 seconds, with Evan Fournier canning the game-winner at the buzzer. Both squads are different in early March. The Magic are hoping to continue their Playoff push; the Cavaliers are looking to play spoiler and pick their post-All-Star mojo back up.

Key: Front and Center On Saturday night, with a depleted frontline, the Cavaliers had to deal with the Pistons one-two punch of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin. And they’re not off the hook yet this weekend, taking on a Magic team that features a frontline of Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac. Cleveland will likely get Kevin Love back on Sunday – with the Cavs five-time All-Star sitting out the first-half of the back-to-back on Saturday. But Zizic – who’s in the league’s concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the chops on Thursday night in New York – is still day-to-day and Tristan Thompson is out for Sunday evening’s showdown. In his seventh season out of USC, Vucevic is having his best season as a pro – leading the Magic in scoring (20.6ppg) and rebounding (12.0). So far this year, he’s led the team in scoring 28 times and in rebounds on 51 occasions – going for 20-plus points 35 times this year and 30-plus on five more occasions with 45 double-doubles in the mix. If Big Z is unable to go again on Sunday, Larry Nance Jr. will likely draw that assignment in the middle. Nance got his first start since the All-Star Break on Saturday, finishing with 11 points and five boards in 26 frustrating minutes of work. The Akron native grabbed double-digit rebounds in a career-high seven straight games before the Break, but has struggled on the boards on the other side, averaging 5.4rpg over his last five games.

Key: The Force Is With Him Nobody along Cleveland’s frontline found success in Saturday’s lopsided loss at The Q, including Cedi Osman – who finished with 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting. But Osman was still good from beyond the arc – canning two of his four attempts – and has been outstanding shooting the three-ball for a while now – connecting on 58 percent of his long-range shots (18-of-31) over his last six games. And while Cedi might’ve struggled against the Pistons, he’s been very good overall since the start of February and excellent in two games earlier this week – averaging 24.0 points per on 65 percent shooting from the floor, including 67 percent from long-range in games against Portland and New York. Osman tallied his second double-double of the season in the early November loss to Orlando – finishing with 11 points and 10 boards before committing a critical late-game turnover. He’d love to get back on his personal roll and avenge that loss on Sunday night at The Q. It won’t be easy, as he’ll match up for much of the night against fellow sophomore Jonathan Isaac. The former Florida State standout – who was on the shelf the last time these clubs met – has tallied double-figures in 27 games this season – including eight of his last nine outings.

Key: Twin Engines There are some heavy hitters in both teams’ starting lineups on Sunday, but perhaps the most entertaining matchup of the night will come from each squad’s top-scoring reserve. Terrance Ross hasn’t started a single game for Orlando this season, but at 14.8ppg he’s the team’s fourth-leading scorer. So far this season, Ross has notched 48 games of double-digit scoring off the bench, has tallied 20-plus on 14 occasions and more than 30 twice – including a 32-point outburst last month against Minnesota. Among all NBA reserves, Ross stands fourth in total points with 404. Impressive numbers, yes. But not as impressive as Cleveland’s instant offense reserve, Jordan Clarkson. Although the fifth-year vet struggled on Saturday night – finishing with just 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting – he still posted his 54th double-digit scoring performance of the year and comes into tonight’s contest averaging a career-high 17.0 points per. Clarkson has gone for 20-plus on 19 occasions this season and, like Ross, has one game of 30-plus – a franchise-record 42-point explosion in Cleveland’s triple-OT loss to the Nets before the Break.