Five Keys: Cavaliers at Magic

Key: Magic Tricks The Cavaliers got their first win of the season less than a week ago, but they’ve taken two on the chin since as they look to get their first road win of the season on Monday night in the Magic Kingdom. The storyline was a familiar one on Saturday night in Charlotte – with Cleveland hanging tough through the first half before being overwhelmed in the second. The Hornets snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Cavaliers with Saturday’s win, reversing a trend that saw them drop 13 of their previous 14. The numbers were tough to digest once again. Charlotte shot 56 percent from the floor, dominated the Cavs on the boards, 50-27, in the paint, 70-40, and on second-chance scoring, 23-4. The Cavs have also dominated Orlando over the last few years, but things are different these days – and the Magic are coming off their most impressive win of the season – dropping the Spurs on Sunday night in San Antonio. The Cavaliers would love to wrap up their two-game roadie and win for the 10th time in their last 11 visits to the Amway Center, but it won’t be easy against Steve Clifford’s improving young squad.

Key: Nikola! Because of the team’s lack of overall success over the years, Nikola Vucevic has flown under the radar as one of the most effective big men in the Conference. But the former USC standout has averaged a double-double in four of his first seven years in the league and is on his way to No. 5 this year – coming into tonight’s contest averaging team-highs in both scoring (18.3) and rebounding (10.6). He’s already posted three 20-plus games, three double-doubles and had the best rebounding game of his career in the season opener against Miami. After scoring 23 points in the first matchup of the year, Vucevic missed the next three meetings because of injury. But he’s still tallied six 20-plus-point games against the Cavs in his career, including a 21-point, 21-rebound performance back in 2014. The Cavaliers will counter with Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. on Monday night. Tristan has been solid over his last three outings – averaging 9.7 points, 9.3 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals over that span. Larry Nance posted a double-double against Indiana last Saturday night, but has struggled to find his rhythm since.

Key: Bench Boost The Cavaliers bench has been good all season and that was the case again on Saturday night on Tobacco Road – combining to tally 56 points in the loss. That collective effort marks the eighth straight game that Cleveland’s reserves have scored at least 40 points – their longest such streak since a nine-game stretch in November 2010. On the season, the Wine & Gold’s second unit is averaging 48.6 bench points, good for the third-best mark in the NBA. The main reason for their success has been the play of the team’s leading scorer, Jordan Clarkson – who comes into Monday’s contest having notched double-figures in all nine contests this season – including a 13-point effort on Saturday night, going 6-for-13 from the floor to go with three steals in 21 minutes of work. The Magic’s main offensive weapon off the bench is Terrance Ross, who arrived in Orlando in a mid-season deal with Toronto two years ago and is off to the best start of his career – averaging 12.0 points per, posting five double-figure performances, including a 21-point effort off the bench in a late-October loss to Portland.

Key: En Garde! The Magic have some guys who can fill it up, and that includes their second-leading scorer, Evan Fournier. The seventh-year man from France is already off to a strong start this year, posting double-figures in eight games this year – including 31-point performance against Philadelphia back on October 20. Fournier is also one of the better passing 2-guards in the league, having led the Magic in assists on four occasions, including an October 22 meeting with Boston in which he handed out a career-best 10 helpers. He’ll lock horns with Rodney Hood on Monday night. Hood had his best game of the season in Cleveland’s win over Atlanta six days ago – going off for 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including a 4-of-4 mark from long-range – but he’s been quiet since then, averaging 7.5 points on a combined 4-of-17 shooting over his next two outings. The last time Hood traveled to Orlando it was as a member of the Jazz, and he had his way with the Magic that night – exploding for 31 points, going 12-of-21 from the floor, including 7-of-13 from deep in a 40-point victory. The Cavs don’t need Hood to be that dynamic on Monday night, but they will need him to be more effective than he’s been over the last two games.