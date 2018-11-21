Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Lakers

Key: LakeShowdown Before Cavalier fans stuff themselves full of turkey and trimmings on Thanksgiving, they’ll get their hoops cornucopia on Wednesday night at The Q – celebrating the return of LeBron James and hopefully a victory over LeBron James’ new team. The last time LeBron returned to Cleveland, fans were full of anger and resentment. On Wednesday night, appropriate to the pending holiday, fans will likely be appreciative for what the five-time MVP did in his 11 years with the Wine & Gold. On the basketball side, the Cavaliers would love to shake off the previous two defeats – a pair of double-digit road losses to the Wizards and Pistons, respectively. On Monday night, the combination of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin was too much for Cleveland once again, and the Cavs were handed their second defeat this season at Little Caesars Arena. After a sluggish start, the Lakers have won five of their last six games – including Sunday night’s win in Miami in which James went off for a season-high 51 points. The Cavs have won seven of their last eight over the Lakers, including the last four at home. But the contrast of then and now will be vivid on Wednesday night. The Wine & Gold making it five straight, however, would make Thursday’s turkey dinner taste that much sweeter.

Key: Homecoming King Over the past four years, this would be the KeyBank Key in which we ran down LeBron James’ prolific stats, wrote about his recent roll and explained what a difficult matchup he’ll be for tonight’s opponent. That will be the case again today. Whether the NBA constructed it this way or not, James will face his former teams in back-to-back contests – and if he feels anything like he did the other night on South Beach, it could be a long night for the Wine & Gold. James had been doing his thing all season long, putting up huge numbers and jaw-dropping highlights, but he’s been on another level of late – dropping 44 points on 13-of-19 shooting two games ago in a win over Portland and exploding for the 13th 50-point game of his career against Miami. In other words, Numeral 23 is on a roll. The Cavaliers will – as most teams do – throw different looks at the King, probably including some of the zone that they played on Monday night in Motown. In the starting lineup, James will face off against his former protégé, Cedi Osman – who needs a solid game to snap out of a recent funk. The sophomore from Macedonia has notched double-figures eight times this year, with a pair of 20-point performances intermingled – but he’s shooting just 37 percent from the floor on the season and hasn’t played the overall floor game that he did earlier in the campaign. A good one tonight would go a long way for the 23-year-old.

Key: Ain't No Bull Tonight’s matchup pits the second point guard drafted this June against the second point guard tabbed in the previous Draft. Now in his sophomore season, Lonzo Ball has been given the keys to the car at the point with the recent injury to Rajon Rondo. With that responsibility, he’ll look to turn around a lukewarm season so far – one that’s seen his numbers dip across the board. The former UCLA star has tallied double-figures just twice in his last eight starts – including games of 4, 3, 2 and 0 points over his last six, shooting a dismal 38 percent from the floor and handing out double-figure assists just once on the season. His opposite on Wednesday night, Collin Sexton, has had no such problems on the offensive end – and the Young Bull seems to be improving by the game. After getting his first start of the season two weeks ago against Oklahoma City, the Atlanta native has been on a serious roll – averaging 18.2 points, 3.0 boards and 2.8 assists over that five-game stretch, shooting 69 percent from deep and .894 from the stripe, tops among NBA rookies. His 13.2ppg average puts him 4th among the incoming class and he’s 5th in assists (2.8apg). Not the type to shy from the spotlight, Sexton will dig tonight’s head-to-head meeting on the national stage.

Key: Bench Boost Five seasons ago, Jordan Clarkson defied the odds with L.A. – going from being the 46th pick of the 2104 Draft to earning First Team All-Rookie honors later that spring, averaging 11.9 points in 59 appearances with the Lakers. Since then, the Texas native has gotten incrementally better every season and, after a Deadline deal with Cleveland last February, has been the Cavaliers’ most explosive weapon off the bench and currently the team’s leading scorer. After failing to hit double-figure scoring for the first time this year in a loss last week in D.C., Clarkson went back to work on Monday night in the Motor City – finishing with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, adding four boards and four assists in the loss. The Wine & Gold will need everything he’s got on Wednesday night – and probably a little more. David Nwaba tallied double-figures in his two previous games before Monday, Kyle Korver is back but still working his way back into rhythm and JR Smith is no longer with the team. Into that void stepped Ante Zizic, who tallied all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter on Monday, going 5-of-6 from the floor and adding six boards. The Cavs bench will need to be sharp on Wednesday night, because L.A. counters with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who’s reached double-figures in each of his last five games, Josh Hart, who’s scored 20 points off the bench three times this year, and Lance Stephenson, who’s just a thorn in Cleveland’s side no matter what uniform he’s wearing.