Five Keys: Cavaliers at Knicks

Key: Bite the Big Apple After an extended stay on the North Coast, the Wine & Gold finally get back on the road – playing their first game away from The Q since February 9 when they travel to New York for a Thursday night meeting with the Knicks. The Cavaliers come into the contest looking to win for the fourth time in their last six games; the Knicks are looking to extend their winning streak to three games and four in five after coming off a 16-game losing streak. On Monday night at The Q, the Wine & Gold fell behind by 23 to the Blazers before rallying to get to within four points in the fourth quarter. The Knicks have won their last two at the Garden – dropping the Spurs on Sunday and getting past the Magic on Tuesday despite not a single starter notching double-figures. The Cavs have already dropped the Knicks twice this season at The Q, including a 107-104 victory just before the All-Star Break. Both teams are Lottery-bound, but both have been playing much better ball since the Break. Tonight’s matchup could be a good one at the Garden.

Key: Rookie Rising The Knicks probably didn’t expect they’d get as much from second rounder Mitchell Robinson as they have over the past month of the season, but the 36th pick from this past Draft has been paying huge dividends of late. Three-quarters through his rookie season, he’s already established himself as one of the best shot-blockers in the Conference. He’s swatted at least two attempts in each of his last nine games, averaging nearly four per game over that stretch and has piled up 11 in his last two games. Robinson set a Knicks record earlier this season, rejecting nine offerings in a win over Orlando in early November. Over New York’s mini-win streak, he’s averaging 16.0 points, 14.0 boards and 5.5 blocks per. Noah Vonleh gets the start at center for the Knicks, but he logged just under 11 minutes on Tuesday – giving way to their rising star. Both Ante Zizic and Larry Nance Jr. will lock horns with Robinson tonight. Big Z had averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in his previous two games before struggling on Monday against the Blazers. Nance has slowed down slightly since the Break, but has still tallied double-figure scoring in two of his last three outings.

Key: Changing of the Guard Dennis Smith Jr. hasn’t been quite as good after the All-Star Break as he was in the eight games before, but he’s still one of New York’s most explosive scoring threats. He struggled mightily in New York’s recent win over Orlando, but notched a 19-point, 13-assist double-double in the previous meeting against the Spurs. He’s posted 25-point and 31-point games since his arrival in the Big Apple, but didn’t do much against Cleveland earlier this month – finishing with just 10 points on 5-for-12 shooting. On Tuesday, Smith gave way to Emmanuel Mudiay, who finished with 19 points off the bench and has tallied double-figures in each of his three outings after returning from a 12-game layoff with a shoulder injury. Collin Sexton has had a rough go of it since the Break as well – shooting just 33 percent from the floor in those three games. Sexton is tied for tops in his rookie class, having tallied double-figures in 52 games this season, and he’s the only Cavalier to have played in all 62 games this year. The Young Bull has been very good against the Knicks so far this year – averaging 19.5 points per in the two wins.

Key: Love New York As expected, the Wine & Gold have been a different team since Kevin Love has returned from injury. The five-time All-Star has been outstanding in the five games since coming back, doubling-up in each of his last three outings – averaging 22.0 points and 11.7 boards, connecting on 52 percent of his three-point attempts over that stretch. In Monday night’s loss to Portland, Love logged 28 minutes of work – his longest run since returning – finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Love finished with 14 points and nine boards in the win over New York before the Break and has posted some big games against the Knicks since joining the Wine & Gold – doubling-up in nine of those 14 meetings. Love will likely start out against veteran Lance Thomas, but he’ll also get a look at New York’s recent first rounder, Kevin Knox. One of the youngest players in last year’s Draft, only LeBron James posted a 25-point, 15-rebound game at a younger age. December’s Rookie of the Month, Knox has been very good on the other side of the Break – averaging 15.0 points per with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double in Sunday’s win over the Spurs.