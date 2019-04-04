Five Keys: Cavaliers at Kings

Key: California Dreamin' After falling in Phoenix on Monday night, the Wine & Gold are down to their final four games – and the final two games of their road schedule, beginning with the first night of a back-to-back later today in Sacramento. On Monday night, the Suns used a late first-quarter push to take the lead, pushing their advantage to 19-points at intermission and holding off Cleveland’s fourth quarter surge. The loss was the Wine & Gold’s sixth straight and third straight to start the late-season roadie. The Kings have been eliminated from postseason play, but they still have something to play for – attempting to finish above .500 for the first time since 2005-06. They’ll need to go 3-1 over their final four games to do so, and they’ll face a shorthanded Cavaliers squad on Thursday night. The Cavaliers have gone 8-4 against the Kings in their last 12 visits to California’s capital, but have taken the last two overall – including a 19-point win at The Q back on December 7. Alec Burks and Jordan Clarkson each tallied 20-plus points off the bench, but De’Aaron Fox led everyone with 30 points and 12 assists to seal the deal.

Key: The Bull and the Fox As the regular season draws to a close, most rookies start running out of gas. Collin Sexton is going the opposite direction – seemingly getting stronger as the second half progressed. With his team-high 21-point performance on Monday night in Phoenix – adding four boards and three assists – the precocious freshman from Alabama has now notched at least 20 points in 12 of his last 13 games – averaging an even 24.0 points per on 52 percent shooting from the floor, 48 percent from long-range and .902 from the stripe over that stretch. Among his rookie class, the Young Bull ranks first in double-figure scoring games (69) and free throw percentage (.841), is second in three-point percentage (.407) and third in points per game (16.6) and 20-point outings (26). His 19 straight games in double-figures is the longest stretch by a Cavaliers rookie since some kid named LeBron James did so in 29 straight back in 2003-04. Sexton's opposite on Thursday night, De’Aaron Fox, had an underwhelming rookie campaign, but has been stellar as a sophomore. This year, he’s one of only three players – joining the last two MVPs, James Harden and Russell Westbrook – averaging at least 17.5 points, 3.5 boards, 7.0 assists and 1.65 steals this season. The second-year man from Kentucky comes into the contest ranking ninth in the NBA in assists and seventh in steals.

Key: Middle Management Collin Sexton won’t be the only impressive rookie taking the floor on Thursday night. The Kings also have a top-flight freshman in Marvin Bagley III, the second overall pick in this past June’s Draft. Like Sexton, Bagley has saved some of his best work for last – posting five 20-point outings in his last nine games, with four double-doubles in the mix. The former Duke standout has doubled-up in 16 games this season, including 14 occasions off the bench – trailing only Domantas Sabonis and Montrezl Harrell. Bagley’s had some big nights this year – including a 32-point outburst against Phoenix and a 28-point, 14-rebound effort against the World Champs. He only snagged one rebound in the December 7 meeting at The Q, but he did tally 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor. For the Wine & Gold, both Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love are out for tonight’s meeting in Sacramento, giving youngsters Larry Nance Jr., Ante Zizic and Marquese Chriss a chance to step up. Nance started for Love on Monday in Phoenix and played his usual rock-solid floor game – finishing with 12 boards and two steals, adding nine points and a team-high four assists. Zizic came off the bench in relief for Thompson – who dislocated his small finger in the fourth quarter – chipping in with 15 points, seven boards, two assists and a block – going 5-of-6 from the floor and 5-of-9 from the stripe in just under 14 minutes of work.

Key: Buddy Love Third-year shooting guard Buddy Hield has definitely found a home in Sacramento, and he’s one of the key building blocks for the franchise’s turnaround. The key piece of the DeMarcus Cousins trade two years ago, Hield has lived up to expectations as a prolific scorer and, matched with De’Aaron Fox, gives Sacramento one of the best young backcourts in the Conference. The sixth overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, Hield has upped his scoring average to 20.9 ppg this season – surpassing Peja Stojakovic for the franchise record for three-pointers and becoming just the eighth player in NBA history with 250 or more three-pointers in a single season. His 265 triples are second-most in the league this season, still a country mile behind Steph Curry, who’s made 340. He currently sits in seventh place in the league, shooting at a .429 clip from beyond the arc. Veteran Brandon Knight will get the starting assignment against Hield, but the Wine & Gold will throw plenty of looks at the Kings sharpshooter. Knight can’t score toe-to-toe with Hield, but he has notched double-figures in two of the first three games on the trip, shooting 54 percent from the floor, including an even 50 percent from long-range over that stretch.