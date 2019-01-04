Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Jazz

Key: All That Jazz After closing out the calendar year with six of their final seven games on the road, the Wine & Gold returned to The Q for a four-game homestand that began on Wednesday night against Miami and continues with a weekend back-to-back – with the Jazz rolling in on Friday night and the Pelicans the following evening. The results in Cleveland’s first contest of the four-gamer weren’t that different than they were on the recent roadie, as the Heat dropped the Cavs for the second time in five nights – going off from long-distance in the second quarter, opening up a double-digit lead before intermission and cruising to the finish line, handing the Wine & Gold their seventh straight loss. The Jazz have been somewhat of a disappointment so far this season, coming to The Q two games under .500, having dropped three of their last five – including a New Year’s Day defeat in Toronto to tip off a four-game trip. The Cavaliers have flummoxed the Jazz here in Cleveland over the past several years – racking up a 12-2 mark against Utah at The Q, including each of the last six visits. The Wine & Gold would love to continue that trend on Friday to get their homestand on track before departing for their longest junket of the season next week.

Key: Super Soph Since the final days of John Stockton and Karl Malone, the Utah Jazz have not been a franchise associated with a must-see superstar. But that’s the case these days, with Donovan Mitchell emerging as one of the league’s hottest young guns. Mitchell put up a strong argument for Rookie of the Year honors one season ago and he’s back at it again this year – leading all NBA sophomores with a 20.1 ppg average. The former Louisville standout has gone for 30-plus on four occasions this year and his 38-point outburst against Houston was the fifth 35-plus performance of his brief career. He’s already left an impression in just two games against the Cavs – averaging 27.5 points on 64 percent shooting, notching a 29-point, six-assist, three-steal effort in last year’s victory in Salt Lake City. The Cavaliers will likely attempt to slow him down with a pair of his former teammates – Rodney Hood and Alec Burks. Hood – who spent nearly four years with the Jazz and returned to the Cavs lineup from a four-game layoff on Wednesday night – finishing with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc to go with a pair of steals and a block. Burks – drafted by the Jazz with the 12th pick in 2011 – finished with nine points against Miami, but is averaging 14.3 points on 55 percent shooting over his last three games.

Key: Tall Order Even going against one of the East’s best rebounders in Hassan Whiteside, one might’ve expected a better showing on the boards in Tristan Thompson’s return to the Cavs lineup. That was not the case, as Miami killed the Wine & Gold around the rim – dominating them on the boards, 47-22, in the paint, 44-26, and in second-chance scoring, 14-2. In his return to the lineup following a 10-game layoff with a sprained left foot, Thompson finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting but grabbed just a pair of rebounds in the loss. That’s easily the exception to the rule – especially this year, with Thompson notching 15 double-doubles this season, averaging 12.0 points and 11.6 boards for the year before being sidelined in early December. His opposite on Friday night – Rudy Gobert – just seems to be getting better, and he’s having an outstanding 2018-19, averaging 15.0 points and 12.5 boards in his sixth season, leading the NBA with 31 double-doubles. The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year also leads the league in dunks (143) and is seventh in rebounding. Gobert didn’t face the Cavs in either contest last year, but his most recent outing against them is a warning enough – a 20-point, 19-rebound showing at The Q.

Key: Guard Duty The Jazz are always in capable hands at the point with veteran Ricky Rubio, the team’s third-leading scorer and top assist man. The fifth overall pick in 2009, Rubio has eight 20-point games this year and five more with double-digit assists. The Jazz found out exactly how important their veteran point man is when he went down with a hamstring injury in last year’s postseason. Rubio is coming off a 14-point, eight-assist effort in Utah’s recent loss to the Raptors and has always stuffed the stat sheet against the Wine & Gold – including a near-triple-double in the last meeting, finishing with 16 points, 10 boards and a game-high eight assists in a Salt Lake City win. Collin Sexton has posted stellar scoring numbers as a rookie – notching double-figure scoring in 31 games (good for third-best among his class), averaging 16.2 in 28 starts. The kid’s been durable as well; he’s the only Cavalier to appear in all 38 games this year. The Young Bull has struggled on and off over the past couple weeks, but he seems to be working through it – averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 assists over his last four outings.